₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,307 members, 3,397,949 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 09:58 PM

Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife (11476 Views)

Man Commits Suicide In Lagos On Wedding Eve, Drops Suicide Message For Sister / FCMB: Olisa Nwakoby Committed Suicide Over Personal Challenges / Man Commits Suicide In Gombe After Parents Refuse Choice Of Wife (graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Islie: 7:44pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A young man identified as Temi Faruok has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in a Lagos suburb after he claimed that his wife poisoned his food to kill him in order to keep her alleged lover who is their landlord.

The incident happened at Iya Meta Street in Orisumbare, Shasha area of Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the late Faruok had complained that his wife poisoned his food which affected his health that had deteriorated all because she wanted to keep her secret romance with their landlord, a claim the wife denied.

Our correspondent gathered the deceased and the wife had only one child and they have been having constant quarrel over her suspicion.

The matter, it was gathered had been going on for some time to the extent the Baale of Orisumbare Community had to wade in to broker peace but all to no avail until he was found dead now.

When our correspondent visited the house on Friday, the residents, including the Landlord’s wife, who refused to disclosed her name, confirmed the incident.

According to the neighbours, the deceased had overheard severally complaining that it was better for him to die at once than the slow pain he was experiencing from the strange disease that might eventually take his life.

Following the incident, and the information gathered against the wife, the Police at Afonka police division have arrested the woman simply identified as ‘Iya Farouk’ as well as the landlord simply called ‘Dele’ for explanation on their alleged involvement in the entire saga.

At Afonka police division, police sources confirmed the incident and told our correspondent that the suspects have been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID Panti for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Farouk’s remain has been recovered and deposited at a General Hospital for autopsy report.


http://pmexpressng.com/man-commits-suicide-suspicion-landlord-sleeping-wife/


Pic: The house where the deceased committed the suicide

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by cummando(m): 7:50pm
Its called mercy death. Honorable death.







By the way what's the point of fighting for one punna here on earth when 70 virgins are waiting?
The man get sense......na I'm yansh center parting he dey use think

6 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by searchng4love: 7:53pm
Rubbish... Not worth dying for

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Jerrypolo(m): 7:55pm
undecidedi still dey reason why me of all people go die because of woman

12 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:02pm
Now that Temi has committed suicide is that not free visa to Dele for constant visit to Iya Farouk's punny??

23 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by nextprince: 8:07pm
The title of this thread no be am at all. It should have been '"idiot committed suicide..."

3 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by decatalyst(m): 8:23pm
He may rot in hell!


Die cause of some fake lying mofos? undecided
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by veekid(m): 8:44pm
Buhari sef
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Israeljones(m): 8:44pm
just suspicions and he resort to killing himself.... what if he had caught them in the act??...

2 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by unclezuma: 8:45pm
grin grin grin grin

Him no get...

9 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by themonk(m): 8:45pm
ekems2017:
Must you die because of a woman?
As in eh.
The guy reasoning tire me angry

1 Like

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Tpave(m): 8:45pm
Stupid man/husband
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:45pm
K....stupidity at its peak....now you gonna be sleeping with the devil for enternity

1 Like

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Tazdroid(m): 8:45pm
"he claimed that his wife poisoned his food to kill him in order to keep her alleged lover who is their landlord."


So he decided to finish his wife's alleged mission for her based on a suspicion... This world is full of mysteries
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by AngelicBeing: 8:45pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Now that Temi has committed suicide is that not free visa to Dele for constant visit to Iya Farouk's punny??
True that sad

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by bettercreature(m): 8:45pm
Jerrypolo:
undecidedi still dey reason why me of all people go die because of woman
Tonto Dickey
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by AntiWailer: 8:45pm
Loser.

Now Landlord will continue.
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by holluwai(m): 8:46pm
He Kuku dash the man. Weldon

1 Like

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by hakinze00(m): 8:46pm
Mtcheww landlord go just give her free accomodation and will keep on sleeping with her now dat he has killed himself
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Opakan2: 8:46pm
Wetin women go cause for this world ehh..

Most of them think with their anus.. how they'll pleasure themselves and move on

Lord save us from karashikas

1 Like

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by obaival(m): 8:46pm
Who dey gain now


Iberibe cry cry
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by amiibaby(f): 8:46pm
Ok
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by DollarAngel(m): 8:46pm
NCAN from Onitsha quarter reporting


Mrs Farouk, name not found but na them Brown roof, Afonja

3 Likes

Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by leewin(m): 8:46pm
instead of you to go and knack d landlords wife instead..... u went to commit suicide
as if he can hear me self
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:47pm
Nonsense. I no dey pity this kind person. You killed yourself because of a woman.

Unfortunately, you go hang between heaven and hell. Another period of torture. Lol
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by teganto(m): 8:47pm
shocked kemo lala get me d judgement buk
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Dexpro: 8:47pm
Wasted his life for Nada!
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by optionB: 8:48pm
That doesn't worth taking life naaaa.......
Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by ekems2017(f): 8:48pm
Must you die because of a woman?

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Robbers Return To Lagos-badagry Road / Beware Of Okada Men Around Akute Area In Lagos ! / Muslim Shouts "Inshallah" As He Rapes Student Then Asks Her If She Enjoyed It

Viewing this topic: Kelvin1971(m), itzmoni(m), 377, augustine, okeyley, gfullmoon(m), mumAAA, Tinynita(f), Evathyst(f), matrix199(m), babasoji, myola(m), iambliss, Ibnjurayj(m), andyanders, Gurusblend(m), Naavah(f), Mpeka, suremossty, dklex(m), henrysilver(m), frankoben(m), Einl(m), hopefulLandlord, Danzeky, Opipi, fluxmind(m), profosa, ohluwayorme, AVECDEO, seuneniola(m), Tolulopefinest(m), kennylawd, ikukuhero, kingsleyumelo, youssylee, Musharraf, subtlemee(f), highrise07(m), wales(m), lexy2lexy, eddy1212(m), Juenwume, ceeroh(m), ookunlola(m), Kevinlee21(m), Inception(m), abbeycity101(m), kennethik, belamour(m), naijamatter, LecciGucci, joschuks(m), MOORCHMOORE(m), tomioro(m), mosho2good, PrincessBilly, Charlieo, famousbowale, lonelydora(m), orobski(m), Sochimaobim(m), iretemide(f), Neot77(m), drjoesky(m), goldfish80(m), must2016, jahsson(m), Backinfront(m), randomperson, Smog2020(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.