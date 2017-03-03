₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Islie: 7:44pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-commits-suicide-suspicion-landlord-sleeping-wife/
Pic: The house where the deceased committed the suicide
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by cummando(m): 7:50pm
Its called mercy death. Honorable death.
By the way what's the point of fighting for one punna here on earth when 70 virgins are waiting?
The man get sense......na I'm yansh center parting he dey use think
6 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by searchng4love: 7:53pm
Rubbish... Not worth dying for
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Jerrypolo(m): 7:55pm
i still dey reason why me of all people go die because of woman
12 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:02pm
Now that Temi has committed suicide is that not free visa to Dele for constant visit to Iya Farouk's punny??
23 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by nextprince: 8:07pm
The title of this thread no be am at all. It should have been '"idiot committed suicide..."
3 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by decatalyst(m): 8:23pm
He may rot in hell!
Die cause of some fake lying mofos?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by veekid(m): 8:44pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Israeljones(m): 8:44pm
just suspicions and he resort to killing himself.... what if he had caught them in the act??...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by unclezuma: 8:45pm
Him no get...
9 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by themonk(m): 8:45pm
ekems2017:As in eh.
The guy reasoning tire me
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Tpave(m): 8:45pm
Stupid man/husband
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:45pm
K....stupidity at its peak....now you gonna be sleeping with the devil for enternity
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Tazdroid(m): 8:45pm
"he claimed that his wife poisoned his food to kill him in order to keep her alleged lover who is their landlord."
So he decided to finish his wife's alleged mission for her based on a suspicion... This world is full of mysteries
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by AngelicBeing: 8:45pm
BeeBeeOoh:True that
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by bettercreature(m): 8:45pm
Jerrypolo:Tonto Dickey
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by AntiWailer: 8:45pm
Loser.
Now Landlord will continue.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by holluwai(m): 8:46pm
He Kuku dash the man. Weldon
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by hakinze00(m): 8:46pm
Mtcheww landlord go just give her free accomodation and will keep on sleeping with her now dat he has killed himself
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Opakan2: 8:46pm
Wetin women go cause for this world ehh..
Most of them think with their anus.. how they'll pleasure themselves and move on
Lord save us from karashikas
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by obaival(m): 8:46pm
Who dey gain now
Iberibe
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by amiibaby(f): 8:46pm
Ok
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by DollarAngel(m): 8:46pm
NCAN from Onitsha quarter reporting
Mrs Farouk, name not found but na them Brown roof, Afonja
3 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by leewin(m): 8:46pm
instead of you to go and knack d landlords wife instead..... u went to commit suicide
as if he can hear me self
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:47pm
Nonsense. I no dey pity this kind person. You killed yourself because of a woman.
Unfortunately, you go hang between heaven and hell. Another period of torture. Lol
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by teganto(m): 8:47pm
kemo lala get me d judgement buk
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by Dexpro: 8:47pm
Wasted his life for Nada!
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by optionB: 8:48pm
That doesn't worth taking life naaaa.......
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Lagos Over Suspicion His Landlord Sleeping With His Wife by ekems2017(f): 8:48pm
Must you die because of a woman?
