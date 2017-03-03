CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A young man identified as Temi Faruok has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in a Lagos suburb after he claimed that his wife poisoned his food to kill him in order to keep her alleged lover who is their landlord.



The incident happened at Iya Meta Street in Orisumbare, Shasha area of Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the late Faruok had complained that his wife poisoned his food which affected his health that had deteriorated all because she wanted to keep her secret romance with their landlord, a claim the wife denied.



Our correspondent gathered the deceased and the wife had only one child and they have been having constant quarrel over her suspicion.



The matter, it was gathered had been going on for some time to the extent the Baale of Orisumbare Community had to wade in to broker peace but all to no avail until he was found dead now.



When our correspondent visited the house on Friday, the residents, including the Landlord’s wife, who refused to disclosed her name, confirmed the incident.



According to the neighbours, the deceased had overheard severally complaining that it was better for him to die at once than the slow pain he was experiencing from the strange disease that might eventually take his life.



Following the incident, and the information gathered against the wife, the Police at Afonka police division have arrested the woman simply identified as ‘Iya Farouk’ as well as the landlord simply called ‘Dele’ for explanation on their alleged involvement in the entire saga.



At Afonka police division, police sources confirmed the incident and told our correspondent that the suspects have been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID Panti for further investigation.



Meanwhile, Farouk’s remain has been recovered and deposited at a General Hospital for autopsy report.



http://pmexpressng.com/man-commits-suicide-suspicion-landlord-sleeping-wife/





Pic: The house where the deceased committed the suicide Pic: The house where the deceased committed the suicide