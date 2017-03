Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oluchi Madubuko's Book Launch Records Low Turn Out, Beauty Queen Stranded (10109 Views)

Beauty Queen, Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria was almost at the point of hanging herself as her book launch recorded low turnout.



We learnt that the book launch held in Abuja, turned out to have low turnout due the fact that the queen is not so popular...



According to Abujareporters Blog, we learnt that the queen lost faith when the few attendants failed to donate money for the book launch... 1 Share

Maybe na pamphlet she release 4 Likes

Wrong timing.... See why its good to have a close friend who will advise u 4 Likes

Lol, you wicked sha

She should have given out more iv's.

Sorry 16 Likes 1 Share

Olosho want to launch book..sorry o 1 Like

She was probably deceived by all the attention that Toke Makinwa got during the launch of her book "On Becoming" 7 Likes

Make she goan learn from our Best Selling Author; Toke Makinwa. Even Wole Soyinka no sell reach her. 2 Likes

Where u see money? 1 Like

izzzz not by force

Nah Wah o.

All i can see is Orange and water melon







Look at how she's feeling now Has she forgotten Nigerians are experiencing the worst economy recession of the century? Make she go sitdown abeg

Ouchh! She no get RSVP??

Who wan take cucumber crew serious

Pipu wicked oooooooo

BerryAnny:

Make she goan learn from our Best Selling Author; Toke Makinwa. Even Wole Soyinka no sell reach her. All these 90s kids sha

well i would have gone if she invited me, though i won't donate





Launch which yeye book



What's the need coming there when all she wrote about in the book is CUCUMBER DIS CUCUMBER THAT



Launch which yeye book

What's the need coming there when all she wrote about in the book is CUCUMBER DIS CUCUMBER THAT

I was given the invitation ,but chose not to come cos I was sure the likes of CHIDINMA OKERE and co would be there to disgrace cucumber again

Nigerians that don't read books na him you want make dem come launch book.



Beta launch another thing. Bsides nobody know u. Forget all dis crown wey una carry for head. 2 Likes

Buhari at work

That is what you get when you're too busy to attend others invitention and expect yours to be attended because you're one S.t.u.p.i.d Queen somewhere i don't know.



Attend mine and i will attend yours,

Dem fall her hand real bad... Make she no think am o

Just guess what the contents of the book would be.

SIRKAY98:

All i can see is Orange and water melon hehe

Nutase:

Why u dey vex. Na ur Sister?

PetrePan:

Olosho want to launch book..sorry o

Lwkmd, easy man. Take it easy.

Who will read olosho's book? 1 Like