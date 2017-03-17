

Social media begging has fast become a big thing in Nigeria today, with celebrities easy target for people who believe they should give back to the society through that means.



But Nollywood actress and film maker, Sotayo Sobola, has reacted to how much her space has been inundated by these beggars, especially those in the guise of begging for school fees. According to her, everyone needs help including herself

Check out her reactions below;





Sotayo’s reaction throws up concerns over fans abusing their direct contact with their favourite celebrities. Of course, while a number of celebrities have taken the begging fans to be part of their social responsibility drive, a lot of these beggars may not truly be who and what they claim to be. The end result of that is that these fake beggars taking advantage of celebrity CSR may actually spoil things for the genuine ones.

Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, and a few others have blazed the trail in their cheerful giving and willingness to help out these begging fans meet school fees and business assistance needs, sometimes doling out as much as N250,000 to one assistance seeker.

Like Sotayo, other celebrities such as Kate Henshaw and Brymo have also turned the blind eye to such requests in the past, harping on the ‘spuriousness’ of some of the claims by the so-called ‘help seekers’.

But for what it's worth, We would love to know what you think about Sotayo's reaction and the social media begging trend.



