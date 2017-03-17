₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,618 members, 3,398,797 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 12:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page (3435 Views)
Olamide And Tayo Sobola Stun In Ankara / Tayo Sobola Gifts Mother A Jeep As 71st Birthday Present [PICS] / Sotayo Sobola & Kenny Rhoda Twerking At Eniola Badmus Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by LVMedia: 5:26am
Social media begging has fast become a big thing in Nigeria today, with celebrities easy target for people who believe they should give back to the society through that means.
But Nollywood actress and film maker, Sotayo Sobola, has reacted to how much her space has been inundated by these beggars, especially those in the guise of begging for school fees. According to her, everyone needs help including herself
Check out her reactions below;
Sotayo’s reaction throws up concerns over fans abusing their direct contact with their favourite celebrities. Of course, while a number of celebrities have taken the begging fans to be part of their social responsibility drive, a lot of these beggars may not truly be who and what they claim to be. The end result of that is that these fake beggars taking advantage of celebrity CSR may actually spoil things for the genuine ones.
Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, and a few others have blazed the trail in their cheerful giving and willingness to help out these begging fans meet school fees and business assistance needs, sometimes doling out as much as N250,000 to one assistance seeker.
Like Sotayo, other celebrities such as Kate Henshaw and Brymo have also turned the blind eye to such requests in the past, harping on the ‘spuriousness’ of some of the claims by the so-called ‘help seekers’.
But for what it’s worth, We would love to know what you think about Sotayo’s reaction and the social media begging trend.
http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/checkout-sotayo-sobola-reactions-to.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by space007(m): 5:53am
It is well.... You too should stop begging the society when any of you is sick.
6 Likes
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:54am
She should sharrap jor! Who she epp sef
1 Like
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by BerryAnny(m): 6:49am
Nigerians 2 can beg sha! Buh nah celebs give pple cause 2 b begging dem afterall dia vain display of expensive phones,shoes,bags and oda tinz giving pple impression dey avv d money dey neva get.
2 Likes
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by Drinokrane: 6:54am
BerryAnny:Dahs true
Oya chop tiri gboosa
3 Likes
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by Azeequeen(f): 10:27am
After showing your latest iPhone,your new mansion,closet of designer wears n bags,new ride etc
Wetin una dey expect before??
Make dem dey pray for your type of wealth,abi?
Dem go dey think of how to chop from it
Final
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by huche(m): 12:04pm
When they get sick now, their's will turn to publicity begging. See her mouth, thinking she is an island.
If u dnt want to be beggged, stop flaunting ur flambuoyant lifestyle online.
You should be happy people re begging you.
1 Like
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by seniorgozman(m): 12:05pm
Its not my problem
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by wolesmile(m): 12:05pm
e-begging
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by BreezyCB(m): 12:05pm
Wehdone ma
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by gypsey(m): 12:10pm
Rubbish! If you want to give give! And forget. most of you yeyebrities claim to have it all obviously not.
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by scarffield(m): 12:11pm
is MMM back to kill d unkilled
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by hottathanfire(m): 12:12pm
Beggingology
some people needs genuine help
some just need quick money to chop and clean mouth
So, wen you see celeb forming rich they beg them
O ye beggers, continue, we shall know the stingy ones... Like this one up there na stingy kind, she won't help her family as I dey see her so
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by softMarket(m): 12:16pm
Beggers everywhere
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by DozieInc(m): 12:24pm
Not everyone has a giving heart.
But Mr/Mrs beggy beggy e don do.
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by smithsydny(m): 12:24pm
Begging is bae. Ask them celebrity
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by Seenyo: 12:24pm
God pls bless me so i can bless people!
1 Like
|Re: Sotayo Sobola Reactions To ‘Beggars’ On Her Page by Ogbeche77: 12:37pm
The lady is right though.. Many Nigerians have this sense of entitlement.. Thinking you owe them because you are doing better than them.. Beg.. Beg .. Beg.. Wetin? Na only us dey suffer recession?
There was a thread created by a nairalander a few weeks back.. Dude promised to send some amount of money to those who have health issues on nairaland.. You'd be amazed by the number of regular posters who claimed they were sick with terminal diseases & were posting account numbers, names and other private info..
(0) (Reply)
Ex-nigerian Footballer, Uche Okafor Dies / Holland Stood Still For Nollywood Director Tony-holland! See Pictures! / Untold Story Of Mercy Johnson's Wedding+ The Mad Woman Scenerio
Viewing this topic: Ogbeche77, yaksdavirus, Kingjags, salabscholar01(m), Yoyostic, itsloba, nnanyereugo, blezzy080, chaxking(m), Odunma(f), gsogbu(m), honyph, infofirst(m), naijaparrot, akintho(m), annielady(f), nellymichael, bankot123, Harwoyeez(m), kolima1067(m), drslem, Judee99(m), Ayoolajumoke(f), SeunWedsLinda(m), Xerox01(m), yinkslinks(m), jayjayjones, Hayormeah(f), Mizjeh(f), meetdopi(m), Zehner(f), dimeji248(m), neetahRay(f), Yuneehk(f), aquadude15 and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9