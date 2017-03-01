₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:35am
Obinna Ela, one of the gang members of the most vicious kidnap kingpin, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as Vampire, said that their squad unleashed more mayhem and terror on the members of the public after freeing their leader (Vampire) in a commando-like manner at the premises of the Owerri High court, Imo State, on January 27, 2017.
Chibueze, who was facing trial on offences bordering on kidnapping and murder, was forcefully freed by men armed with sophisticated weapons on a day his fate on the matter was reportedly said to be decided by the court .
Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital on Thursday, while being paraded by the police, one of the arrested kidnap suspects said that Vampire took him to four kidnap operations after his escape from the court.
Though he denied being among the gang that masterminded the onslaught at the High Court, Ela said that he coordinated four abduction operations with Vampire and was paid N100,000 by the ring leader.
He also said that a police officer was allegedly their driver during the kidnap operations and that they were shuttling through, Imo, Abia and Rivers states, respectively
The 26-year-old suspect who hails from Orlu Local Government Area of the state was unable to disclose the identity of the police officer as the operatives of the command battled to control the crowd that besieged the headquarters to behold the dreaded gang.
Addressing journalists, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who paraded the dead body of Vampire and four other members of his gang, said that the police special force working under the supervision of the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, swooped on the hideout of Chibueze in the early hours of Thursday.
The police spokesperson said that the police engaged the gang in a gun duel for hours in the dreaded Omu Awa forest in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed Chibueze while four of his men were arrested.
He gave the names of the nabbed ones as, Obinna Ela, Arinze Abecheta, Chukwuebuka Ikeazota, Samuel Ugochukwu and Clifford Aheana and added that ammunitions were recovered.
Moshood recalled that Chibueze was a cultist who turned a vicious and dangerous kidnapper and armed robber and was declared wanted by the police since 2013.
He said that Chibueze, was responsible for several cases of kidnappings, murder of notable personalities like the killing of his girlfriend, Sandra, and eight members of her family in Lagos State for allegedly stealing his N45 million share of the N110 million ransom paid by the family of one of his victims in Omoku, Rivers State.
The Police spokesperson said that, Chibueze, whom he described as a serial killer had confessed to have killed over two hundred people in kidnap and armed robbery cases.
While he asserted that the apprehended members of the gang would be charged to court at the end of investigations, Moshood said “The Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good people of Imo State and other states of the federation of adequate security and implore them to cooperate with the police personnel deployed in their localities”.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by EastGold(m): 7:48am
#wehdonsir but your end is now
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Nutase(f): 8:04am
Karma no dey blind
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by stainlink(m): 8:04am
Stupid Vampire. Your yansh there
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by fran6co(m): 8:09am
they shd kill this one too.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by UnknownT: 8:16am
Dead men tell no tales. Police can as well say he killed more people than Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen combined. Good riddance to a bad rubbish though, he who lives by the gun, dies by the gun
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by carzola(m): 8:52am
Cool.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:22am
hmmm
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by DozieInc(m): 12:21pm
End of the road. He should be served acid as water.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by softMarket(m): 12:22pm
U know, when the police drill u; na den u go knw say police no be human being.
U will confess the crime u will commit next year!
U be like "oga, dat robbery wey go hapun next week ehh,na me rob am"
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Tazdroid(m): 12:22pm
I wonder what pleasure one derives from terrorising and killing people.
He who lives by the gun, sword, bomb and so on may die by the gun, sword, bomb and so on
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by godox27: 12:23pm
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by sleeknick(m): 12:23pm
Ok... Now you're dead... Next!
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by lonelydora(m): 12:23pm
Ok
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by darfay: 12:24pm
Vampires? Dead men walking
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by meezynetwork(m): 12:24pm
Vampires
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Oyind18: 12:25pm
Girl wey date that vampire get mind sha
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by ruggedtimi(m): 12:26pm
omo people get mind oh...how do they feel when they kill humans and make money from it. They still move around with peace of mind thinking their time will not come. Bastards!!!
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by AngelicBeing: 12:26pm
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Lifestone(m): 12:27pm
Evil people. He who kills by the sword will die by the sword
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Lordsocrates: 12:28pm
not fair
not fair that vampire after killing more than 200people died with little or no pain..
not fair
not fair that Hitler after killing millions, did not even get to die a painful death
not fair
not fair that after living a holy and virtuous life, and you then lied for the first time in you life, and then some misfortune hit you and you died, that you will suffer the same fate as Vampire, Abacha, IdiAmin , Hitler etc.
not jus fair...
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by softMarket(m): 12:30pm
Tazdroid:
what about "he who lives by the cow will die by the cow"?
shey its possible abi?
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by highrise07(m): 12:33pm
bb
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Tazdroid(m): 12:33pm
softMarket:it falls in the "and so on" group
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by CIOSYLVA(m): 12:35pm
WHEN NIGERIA POLICE CATCH U.. THEY WILL MAKE YOU TO PUBLICLY ACCEPT WHOM U ARE NOT... I DONT BELIEVE IN ANY CONFESSION OF A DETAINEE
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by cummando(m): 12:39pm
Let me at him
I go dey slice am bit by bit,fry am for am to chop. He would survive on his own skin.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Pavore9: 12:41pm
They are a lost cause.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by mastercee(m): 12:41pm
Onyejemechimere:
Bobo yii ya weyrey gan sha
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by jerryice(m): 12:44pm
Mehn this vampire girlfriend get liver O. steal him hard earned 45 Million.
|Re: "We Killed More People After Vampire’s Escape From Court" – Captured Gang Member by Rhea(f): 12:45pm
There is hardly any high profile kidnap in Nigeria that does not have the input or help of the police or the army
