|Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 5:36pm
An armed robber identified simply as wee wee was shot dead after being nabbed during operation. According to reports, the Police arrested the only female robber among the six man gang as four other gang members fled.
The female criminal was identified by the Imo State commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, as Comfort Okon, 28 years from Akwa Ibom state.
The incident happened at the 7up depot in Orlu, Imo state.
According to the CP , one AK 47 rifle , a motorcycle and the sum of N193,980 were recovered from the gunmen.
Residents raised the alarm which led to an immediate response by the police. In an attempt to overpower the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout . While one of them died , the only female robber among the gang was arrested while the other four are still at large .
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 5:36pm
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by serverconnect: 5:40pm
Crime does not pay. It will only allow you to enjoy wealth for a little time.
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 5:41pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Funlord2(m): 5:45pm
Comfort okonzy?
Hian! Our oil miscreants have lost this round......
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:48pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:49pm
serverconnect:
Let's ask Tinubu if crime really pays?
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by kiddoiLL(m): 5:50pm
Funlord2:must u do dis whole NCAN poo every time ?
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by yeanka007: 5:55pm
Thank God say police catch them.
I no like this kind topic, Na Alamu like am.
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by NwaNimo1(m): 6:00pm
Nigerian Bonnie and Clyde........ see the meagre stash of cash they lost their lives for,
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by sarrki(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by SalamRushdie: 6:03pm
Mən always putting women who love them into trouble ...
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by ruggedised: 6:06pm
NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by madridguy(m): 6:10pm
Woman
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by AngelicDamsel(f): 6:10pm
I don't know maybe its only me, but from news and blogs I've been reading recently, more armed robbery attacks happen in Imo state .......
No offence meant
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Funlord2(m): 6:12pm
kiddoiLL:
Yes sir! As a highly trained NCAN commander i must ensure that all types of nigerian miscreants are adequately covered! We show no favoritism whatsoever regardless of your tribe or region! Once your people eff up they must be put on blast! It is what it is! Now shift.....
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by NwaAmaikpe: 6:19pm
I see female armed robbers the same way I see grannies that act porn.
I see them as individuals whose only motivation is passion and not the quest for wealth.
It's sad this girl resorted to armed robbing when she could have just used her onya to make good money and plenty connections like Daniella Okeke.
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by dayleke(m): 7:15pm
Lol
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by DDeliverer(m): 7:18pm
The system has failed her people....
I blame Nigeria...
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante: 7:25pm
DDeliverer:
For this armed robbery again?
There are physically challanged people who work for their money (not begging) yet they are not blaming the system...
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante: 7:28pm
Funlord2:
where is your NCAN certificate?
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by OrestesDante: 7:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by BroZuma: 7:57pm
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by curvilicious: 7:58pm
Na wa o
Thief thief everywhere
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:58pm
here is our police doing us proud
meanwhile
our army are out there maltreating people all because they are "ARMY" so they feel dae can do what they like
let them better get their ass*s to work
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Evablizin(f): 7:58pm
Kill them kill them,ekpa ekpa ekpa
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Ericaikince(m): 7:58pm
this Imo Ppl self the news I've been hearing from there is nothing to write home about... its like I go turn my NYSC down cos na there them post me go
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by whitebeard(m): 7:59pm
.another one again, why the rush, are they trying to raise money to develop Biafra, easy nah..!! Oya NCAN agents make your reports.
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by MrIcredible: 7:59pm
This our police men lacks professionalism. How can they place a "loaded" gun near the accomplice?
WHAT IF SHE PICKS IT UP AND STARTS SHOOTING EVERYONE?
MUMU PEOPLE
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by tellwisdom: 8:00pm
Wetin she thief??..This small money wey no reach me drink beer?
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Centurion04: 8:01pm
That girl ugly sha!
|Re: Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics by Fabulocity(f): 8:01pm
But which kin name be wee wee?
So tellwisdom is still alive?? Mr wisdom, there's someone on Nairaland's front page wey mumu pass you. He's name is nwamaipke or something like that.
