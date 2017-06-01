Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Armed Robber Arrested In Imo, Police Kill Her Gang Member. Graphic Pics (18836 Views)

The female criminal was identified by the Imo State commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, as Comfort Okon, 28 years from Akwa Ibom state.



The incident happened at the 7up depot in Orlu, Imo state.



According to the CP , one AK 47 rifle , a motorcycle and the sum of N193,980 were recovered from the gunmen.



Residents raised the alarm which led to an immediate response by the police. In an attempt to overpower the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout . While one of them died , the only female robber among the gang was arrested while the other four are still at large .



Crime does not pay. It will only allow you to enjoy wealth for a little time. 28 Likes 1 Share

Hian! Our oil miscreants have lost this round...... Hian! Our oil miscreants have lost this round...... 24 Likes 1 Share

Let's ask Tinubu if crime really pays? Let's ask Tinubu if crime really pays? 30 Likes 2 Shares

Hian! Our oil miscreants have lost this round...... must u do dis whole NCAN poo every time ? must u do dis whole NCAN poo every time ? 12 Likes

Thank God say police catch them.



I no like this kind topic, Na Alamu like am. 11 Likes

Nigerian Bonnie and Clyde........ see the meagre stash of cash they lost their lives for, 4 Likes

Mən always putting women who love them into trouble ... 2 Likes







No offence meant I don't know maybe its only me, but from news and blogs I've been reading recently, more armed robbery attacks happen in Imo state....... 7 Likes 1 Share

must u do dis whole NCAN poo every time ?







Yes sir! As a highly trained NCAN commander i must ensure that all types of nigerian miscreants are adequately covered! We show no favoritism whatsoever regardless of your tribe or region! Once your people eff up they must be put on blast! It is what it is! Now shift..... Yes sir! As a highly trained NCAN commander i must ensure that all types of nigerian miscreants are adequately covered! We show no favoritism whatsoever regardless of your tribe or region! Once your people eff up they must be put on blast! It is what it is! Now shift..... 16 Likes







I see female armed robbers the same way I see grannies that act porn.

I see them as individuals whose only motivation is passion and not the quest for wealth.



It's sad this girl resorted to armed robbing when she could have just used her onya to make good money and plenty connections like Daniella Okeke. I see female armed robbers the same way I see grannies that act porn.I see them as individuals whose only motivation is passion and not the quest for wealth.It's sad this girl resorted to armed robbing when she could have just used herto make good money and plenty connections like Daniella Okeke. 6 Likes 1 Share

The system has failed her people....



I blame Nigeria... 1 Like

DDeliverer:

The system has failed her people....



I blame Nigeria...

For this armed robbery again?



There are physically challanged people who work for their money (not begging) yet they are not blaming the system... For this armed robbery again?There are physically challanged people who work for their money (not begging) yet they are not blaming the system... 3 Likes

Yes sir! As a highly trained NCAN commander i must ensure that all types of nigerian miscreants are adequately covered! We show no favoritism whatsoever regardless of your tribe or region! Once your people eff up they must be put on blast! It is what it is! Now shift.....

where is your NCAN certificate? where is your NCAN certificate? 2 Likes

I see female armed robbers the same way I see grannies that act porn.

I see them as individuals whose only motivation is passion and not the quest for wealth.



It's sad this girl resorted to armed robbing when she could have just used her onya to make good money and plenty connections like Daniella Okeke.





here is our police doing us proud

our army are out there maltreating people all because they are "ARMY" so they feel dae can do what they like

let them better get their ass*s to work

Kill them kill them,ekpa ekpa ekpa

this Imo Ppl self the news I've been hearing from there is nothing to write home about... its like I go turn my NYSC down cos na there them post me go 2 Likes

. another one again, why the rush, are they trying to raise money to develop Biafra, easy nah..!! Oya NCAN agents make your reports. 1 Like





WHAT IF SHE PICKS IT UP AND STARTS SHOOTING EVERYONE?



MUMU PEOPLE

This our police men lacks professionalism. How can they place a "loaded" gun near the accomplice?WHAT IF SHE PICKS IT UP AND STARTS SHOOTING EVERYONE?MUMU PEOPLE 2 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin she thief??..This small money wey no reach me drink beer? 1 Like

That girl ugly sha! 2 Likes