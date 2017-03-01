₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Yarnvibes(f): 9:30am
One of the jokes that went round in the social media last week could pass off as humour at the expense of the womenfolk. It says “Gentlemen, if you have N5,000 in the house and your wife has N55,000, the total amount of money in that house is N5,000. Are we together?” Of course, the men are together on this.
They believe the women will never disclose the actual amount of money they have to their husbands. But can we say women are also together on this issue? Interestingly, many women are in agreement with the men. The wife believes the husband is the head of the family and it is his responsibility to provide everything that will be needed in the house.
After all when she married him, she dropped her maiden name and adopted his name while all their children bear his name, he should therefore be ready to shoulder all the burden. There may be few exceptions but most housewives don’t like their husbands to know how much money they have.
Although, it is believed that about 50 per cent of all the spouses hide money from each other, women indeed, are accused of being the greatest culprits in this regard. In fact, one in every five Nigerian women is said to be guilty of keeping many secrets when it comes to the issue of money.
While this has become a major factor undermining the progress of the home front, many have argued that some women today have their reasons for resenting wholesome financial contributions to family.
The question then is, what would make a wife conceal so much from her husband especially when it comes to financial contributions to family affairs? Take this: A woman has, for example, N100,000 and all the husband has is N50,000 and sorts out a N40,000 family responsibility. Then another responsibility of N10,000 arises.
The woman would keep her money in tact and would want the husband to also fund the N10,000 responsibility and go empty handed. These things happen in our homes all the time. Why are women this way? Is it an act of wickedness, selfishness or greediness?
According to those who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on the matter, some women feel reluctant to ask their husbands for money for all the things they want for themselves. They, therefore keep their money and use it for their own needs. To these, it is simply the man’s place to provide for the family. They hardly part with their money for any family matter that does not concern them. Other women also, are said to resent their husbands’ assumed right to decide how much they should be spending on anything.
The reasons range from behavioral attitudes to social factors and even fears of the unknown.
“Hiding money helps a woman get around some problems like supporting her parents and siblings financially,” according to Chuks Nwanne, a journalist. But for Femi Salawu, Media Communication Practitioner, a woman who hides her money from her husband shows that she has trust issues.
“Although I don’t have evidence for it but I consider it to be common place that majority of women who hide their money from their husbands do so in retaliation to similar behaviour from their husbands, not necessarily because they are bad. Having said that, I don’t think it is a good attitude in a home.
Trust is the foundation of peaceful home and how couples handle money will reveal their faith in each other.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by thesicilian: 9:32am
It is not in a woman's nature to give, only to receive.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by PUSSYHOE: 9:34am
The problem of the world,women.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by PUSSYHOE: 9:35am
thesicilian:receive money and dick.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by pennytrate: 9:36am
♣ • → i cant get married to a lady that can be callous with her money•
Because her attitude might affect ma own money too °°
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Nutase(f): 9:56am
Rubbish
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Tazdroid(m): 10:05am
A wife is allowed to have her own savings but she should not be so insensitive as to hide it when things get really bad and the husband is cash strapped.
I mean she should be ready and willing to render financial support when the need arises, the husband may have it rough at times
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by brunofarad(m): 10:05am
Not all women
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by ALAYORMII: 10:05am
The trend is vice versa
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Opistorincos(m): 10:06am
My wife won't even try that... We'll just start keeping our money to ourselves
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by dhardline(m): 10:07am
Same. Reason why world principles only brings about temporary solutions. If we applied the true meaning of love as described in the Bible we will not have need to go into a lot of this discussions on money issues in a home. Don't get me wrong though a man has to provide for his family it's very necessary.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by DonHummer(m): 10:08am
Nutase:maka why?
Abi the post touch you?
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Ahmed0336(m): 10:09am
My wife sabi hide money ehhh
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Zabilon007(m): 10:09am
Implement gender equality and watch the woman rise to a position of responsibility....don't cry foul now when all you want to do is be a macho.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Ditala(m): 10:10am
That's why Psychologists called them " a very complicated organism's ".
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by cowleg(m): 10:10am
He hehehehe who run the world girls
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by JideTheBlogger(m): 10:10am
na their way oo
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by highrise07(m): 10:11am
women
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by mayorkyzo(m): 10:11am
Most women hide a lot from their husbands...i know a lady that bought land,finished building her house. Now a landlady and d husband has absolutely no idea...
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Fernandowski(m): 10:12am
apart from pusssy, these women gat nothing else to give
#basketballplayer
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Pavore9: 10:12am
Make l laugh!
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by sagitariusbaby(m): 10:12am
This may be through but all the women in my life think differently. I have seen my mum assisting my dad on different occasions as she has shouldered more financial responsibilities than my dad without making noise about it. My two sisters also share same character and my wife to be has proven to be selfless when it comes to spending.
I can't go close to any woman with such character
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Vizzim(m): 10:12am
I believe that the way they were structured.. Always always receiving but it also depends on the mentality of the woman too.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Beadex1(m): 10:13am
That's why I will respect my mom for life. This chewing gum gals keep their money for competition with other gals.
Note : until you reason maturely has an homemaker that's when you are a wife but if u don't then you are still a gal
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by BabaCommander: 10:13am
Well, for my part, i don't think i want to be giving chewing gum and lingerie money to my wife every now and then. She has to attend to her petty womanly expenses. She should keep her earnings to herself.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by fineboynl: 10:13am
women are stingy. if a guy earns 70k with monthly bils like house rent 20k, outing 10k, Waldrop 10k. fuel his car 10k.
happens to date a girl who receives 100k monthly. she live in parent house with no bills and no car. this same girl will be collecting from the guy. and wait for the guy to pay bills when they go of outing. she will sit at the front seat of the car as if it's free.
fear girls
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Pavore9: 10:14am
Opistorincos:
Bros, the ways of a woman is deep. Your wife fit buy land, build house and you no go know!
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by repogirl(f): 10:15am
Another excuse to bash women thread.... Why don't you Men just marry yourselves since women are so wicked bet no! They wee still be chasing skirts upandan! Mtcheeeeeeeewwwwwww!
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by highrise07(m): 10:15am
Nutase:...
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by BabaCommander: 10:16am
repogirl:Hoe. Men needs hoes. We loves drilling hoes.
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Lunagirl(f): 10:17am
I
|Re: Why Women Hide Money From Their Husbands! by Sakie: 10:18am
A woman can't ask her husband for every little thing na just like it was stated in the write up.imagine an emergency comes up in her house and the Husband is not buoyant enough to support,the little she has will go a long way to help
