Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! (3825 Views)

Big Brother Naija 2017: Live Thread / The Red Carpet Is Set For The Headies 2015 #theheadies2015 (live Updates) / AMVCA 2015: Check Out ALL The Red Carpet Photos (mercy Johnson Etc) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

to get all the updates from the 2017 Africa Magoc Viewers Choice Awards.. Stay on this page.. If you have updates.. You too can post them

More







Someone said Oge Okoye is nowhere to be found yet.

Honestly, I no understand that Helen dress, but I'm enjoying the show sha

Warrisdis?

More

Now BEDC decides to off power



Refreshing this thread like kilode!

Is Helen pregnant again?

Fantastic performance from the afrobeat dance group

: )

Mehn, that guy killed it.....the guy who did Fela songs. He's so on point

yr phone dey 5% and yu still dey do al diz? #wehdoneSir.

yr phone dey 5% and yu still dey do al diz? #wehdoneSir.

yr phone dey 5% and yu still dey do al diz? #wehdoneSir.

i know oge okoye wont attend today....she is not too well today.



I also saw kenya moore and her dogs on amvca red carpet 1 Like

I want to read Bible through out d night

Abdulazeez007:

yr phone dey 5% and yu still dey do al diz?

#wehdoneSir.

#Following

chinex276:

I want to read Bible through out d night oga shift oga shift

Laveda:

#Following following me up and down following me up and down

CuteJude:

following me up and down

Are you seeing double.. I'm not following you. Are you seeing double.. I'm not following you.

Laveda:





Are you seeing double.. I'm not following you. i am top not bottom i am top not bottom

CuteJude:

i am top not bottom

I was supposed to post before you.. You just rushed I was supposed to post before you.. You just rushed

NEPA yaff do me shege

CuteJude:

oga shift



okay sir.... ur welcome... I hope u came with ur Bible okay sir.... ur welcome... I hope u came with ur Bible

Best make up artist for movie and TV series

Winner : Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola and PEREKEME ODON ­- OLOIBIRI



Best Constume designer

Winner: PAT EGWURUBE -­ 76



Beat art director

Winner : pat nebo -76 2 Likes

Tinsel- best Mnet original Drama series. This tinsel crowd can fill a small town sha 1 Like

The same set of movies are been nomited.. Could it be that movies are not been acted?

dominique:

Tinsel- best Mnet original Drama series. This tinsel crowd can fill a small town sha not watching football since wen? not watching footballsince wen?

Best documentary

Winner : Uga Carlini



Best comedy series for mnet original series

Winner: the Johnsons



Beat drama series for mnet original series

Winner :tinsel