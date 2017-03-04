₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:18pm
to get all the updates from the 2017 Africa Magoc Viewers Choice Awards.. Stay on this page.. If you have updates.. You too can post them
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:20pm
Someone said Oge Okoye is nowhere to be found yet.
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by ammyluv2002(f): 5:24pm
Honestly, I no understand that Helen dress, but I'm enjoying the show sha
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Nutase(f): 5:59pm
Warrisdis?
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Rapsowdee01(m): 6:13pm
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by okirewaju: 6:31pm
Now BEDC decides to off power
Refreshing this thread like kilode!
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by dominique(f): 7:35pm
Is Helen pregnant again?
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by dominique(f): 7:58pm
Fantastic performance from the afrobeat dance group
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by olafum1(m): 7:59pm
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by EazyJ(f): 8:02pm
: )
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by ammyluv2002(f): 8:03pm
Mehn, that guy killed it.....the guy who did Fela songs. He's so on point
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:03pm
yr phone dey 5% and yu still dey do al diz? #wehdoneSir.
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by martineverest(m): 8:04pm
i know oge okoye wont attend today....she is not too well today.
I also saw kenya moore and her dogs on amvca red carpet
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by chinex276(m): 8:04pm
I want to read Bible through out d night
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by CuteJude: 8:04pm
Abdulazeez007:
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Laveda(f): 8:05pm
#Following
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by CuteJude: 8:05pm
chinex276:oga shift
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by CuteJude: 8:05pm
Laveda:following me up and down
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Laveda(f): 8:07pm
CuteJude:
Are you seeing double.. I'm not following you.
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by CuteJude: 8:08pm
Laveda:i am top not bottom
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by Laveda(f): 8:09pm
CuteJude:
I was supposed to post before you.. You just rushed
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by veekid(m): 8:12pm
NEPA yaff do me shege
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by chinex276(m): 8:12pm
CuteJude:
okay sir.... ur welcome... I hope u came with ur Bible
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by toluxe0075: 8:13pm
Best make up artist for movie and TV series
Winner : Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola and PEREKEME ODON - OLOIBIRI
Best Constume designer
Winner: PAT EGWURUBE - 76
Beat art director
Winner : pat nebo -76
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by dominique(f): 8:13pm
Tinsel- best Mnet original Drama series. This tinsel crowd can fill a small town sha
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by tonyfran: 8:14pm
The same set of movies are been nomited.. Could it be that movies are not been acted?
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by CuteJude: 8:16pm
dominique:not watching football since wen?
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by toluxe0075: 8:17pm
Best documentary
Winner : Uga Carlini
Best comedy series for mnet original series
Winner: the Johnsons
Beat drama series for mnet original series
Winner :tinsel
|Re: AMVCA 2017 Live Updates!! by joseph1832ng: 8:17pm
This is suppose to be Literature, but I can't find any Literature here.
