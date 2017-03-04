Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) (7723 Views)

This dress took 4 months to make and is completely hand made.

@yemishoyemi is a master at her craft #wehdonema

@kosolonwudinjor

#ToniTones #ToniTonesStyle #AMVCA2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BROOm6ghiSS/ Toni Tones looking great as she was pictured on the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017. 6 Likes 1 Share

orishirishi; a whole 4 months to make a single cloth showing bare bossom like this? She wan wear am go meet God? Na real wha o 8 Likes 1 Share

Peacock 5 Likes 1 Share

I will like and share your comments 2 Likes 1 Share

Clap for your self! 2 Likes 1 Share

veekid:



You mean 4 days?



4 months kwa, dollar rate still high that time. Shoutout to Mutiu, he will sew my wife's cloth in leass than 72 hours. You mean 4 days?4 months kwa, dollar rate still high that time. Shoutout to Mutiu, he will sew my wife's cloth in leass than 72 hours. 4 Likes 2 Shares

4 months to make ? Na house you dey build? 6 Likes 2 Shares

nice outfit 1 Like 1 Share

who get dat mr ibu pic who get dat mr ibu pic 1 Like 1 Share

4 months to make just one dress? Una get time to waste. 1 Like

Dope!!





















#amvca2018 1 Like 1 Share

? Will it BBB





Bring Buhari back Ok, so? Will it BBBBring Buhari back 1 Like 1 Share

Nice colour. 1 Like 1 Share

mtcheww.





I thought I was going to see some special dress. Can find similar stuff ready made on ebay. 2 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes 1 Share





I don't expect the guys above me to understand Oh it's such a beautiful gownI don't expect the guys above me to understand 2 Likes 1 Share

I like it so beautifully made. 1 Like 1 Share

nice though Cinderella theme gown 1 Like 1 Share

nice though Cinderella themed gown 2 Likes 1 Share

So if I light fire on d dress it won't burn abi? 1 Like 1 Share

UjSizzle:

Oh it's such a beautiful gown



I don't expect the guys above me to understand its a dress not gown its a dress not gown 2 Likes 1 Share

Like she's gon float away







How many packets of cold water starch them use hold the lower part of the gown?





Abi na bamboo sticks? 2 Likes 1 Share

I can suck that boobs all day 1 Like 1 Share

And so? 1 Like 1 Share

Her bweast have digest 1 Like 1 Share

Nawa o.. Nothing wey man no g hear from all this Celebrities. 1 Like 1 Share



I love simple things tho.

Maybe that's why I love my low cut hair. wow 1 Like 1 Share