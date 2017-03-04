₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,863 members, 3,399,468 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) (7723 Views)
Toni Tones' Goes Braless To AFRIFF Closing Ceremony / Toni Tones And Her Cleavage At "It's Her Day" Premiere / Omotola Stuns At Road To Yesterday Premiere (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by metroblogger: 5:42pm
Toni Tones looking great as she was pictured on the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017.
This dress took 4 months to make and is completely hand made.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BROOm6ghiSS/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:30pm
orishirishi; a whole 4 months to make a single cloth showing bare bossom like this? She wan wear am go meet God? Na real wha o
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:30pm
Peacock
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Goahead(m): 8:30pm
I will like and share your comments
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:31pm
Clap for your self!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by lollmaolol: 8:31pm
veekid:
You mean 4 days?
4 months kwa, dollar rate still high that time. Shoutout to Mutiu, he will sew my wife's cloth in leass than 72 hours.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:31pm
4 months to make ? Na house you dey build?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by austinomilando: 8:32pm
nice outfit
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:32pm
who get dat mr ibu pic
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:32pm
4 months to make just one dress? Una get time to waste.
1 Like
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by SweetyZinta(f): 8:32pm
Dope!!
#amvca2018
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by swagagolic01: 8:32pm
Ok, so? Will it BBB
Bring Buhari back
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Luxiana19(f): 8:33pm
Nice colour.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by JackBizzle: 8:33pm
mtcheww.
I thought I was going to see some special dress. Can find similar stuff ready made on ebay.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 8:35pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by UjSizzle(f): 8:35pm
Oh it's such a beautiful gown
I don't expect the guys above me to understand
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Ginaz(f): 8:35pm
I like it so beautifully made.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:35pm
nice though Cinderella theme gown
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by PrinxArthur1(m): 8:36pm
nice though Cinderella themed gown
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 8:36pm
So if I light fire on d dress it won't burn abi?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:36pm
UjSizzle:its a dress not gown
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:37pm
Like she's gon float away
How many packets of cold water starch them use hold the lower part of the gown?
Abi na bamboo sticks?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 8:38pm
I can suck that boobs all day
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by EastGold(m): 8:38pm
And so?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by notoriousbabe: 8:38pm
Her bweast have digest
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by 0955eb027(m): 8:39pm
Nawa o.. Nothing wey man no g hear from all this Celebrities.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by Nne5(f): 8:39pm
wow
I love simple things tho.
Maybe that's why I love my low cut hair.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Toni Tones's Dress To AMVCA 2017 Took 4 Months & It's Everything (Photos) by martynz50(m): 8:40pm
I hope say dem give her award sha
1 Like 1 Share
Update You Phone Firmware To The Latest Firewall Including Lateset Features Of Y / Stuffs 4 Jamb,neco,gce And Nebteb / Thenairatunes
Viewing this topic: belindar, PabloXXX, collinswhite, Respect11(m), LogoDWhiz(m), Dondbuzor, DidiLove1, tripleY, Earth2Metahuman, Carinaflo(f), dozymars(m), Bismarck10(m), Hotsparkles(m), deeplow, knacker(m), darealsola(m), Addme, gidis1stson(m), hischoice(m), obinna58(m), Imoh555(m), okpankucj, OJILLEX(m), Faizee32, Bigajeff(m), obioji(f), alldbest, e4racks, adriel7(f), valoss, dantori(m), youngcizza(m), DonaTee(f), footprintD55(m), Horlaidex(m), okedoyinolabisi(f), Zabilon007(m), nazzyglad(f), raysplashinfo(m), OLAFIMIX, Dalyjay(m), okeyximo(m), Drinokrane, Ujunkem(f), NekkyCee(f), sola5(f), richmondefosa(m), Gh0stFreak, adebolamide(m), lildush(m), cowboyvs(m), zeekz(m), oluzdreamz(m), eipreel(f), MrWhaley, kenraj(m), Yameater(m), Raniah, Whynow(m), euchariadavid(f), kachai(f), adbokus(m), malware, Oliandre(m), Katier00, Realhommie(m), menik62(m), purplesummer(f), engrfemi(m), Lordsocrates, myrrtle(m), Taich(m), chimey007, Fehmy25s(m), Damola00, Getrich47(m), Ladycroon(f), b3llo(m), directonpc(m), Jchi9876, riribae, NarnieSnyper(m), SpaxeX(m), topsonjto(m), BethelD1(m), supernet4, mealdred, ABUZINZU(m), Team16(m), Swissheart(f), tellmanny(m), dayskid(m), Nuellaluv(f), bisiki2, Willion(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16