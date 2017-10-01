₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,584 members, 3,871,970 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 05:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos (16042 Views)
|Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by GibsonB: 2:42pm
She and her Hubby reconciled, He surprised her on stage in the US, they kissed, Their kid Jamil is growing very fast, she just finished working on a New Music video with Wizkid, Life around the Singer is just going smoothly recently, and going blonde is just a perfect way to tell her happiness, The mother of one shared these lovely photos on her page, and she nailed the blonde, see more below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/africa-mama-tiwa-savage-goes-blonde.html
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by ramdris(m): 2:48pm
Dunno...Just gbadun dis babe...
btw: Am FTC...
37 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:50pm
Not feeling it.
Maybe on someone much lighter it would have look better.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by iamJ(m): 2:52pm
Still ugly
Next
19 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Chrisbeks: 3:01pm
Beautiful lady
20 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by coluka: 3:12pm
This woman is beautiful abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 3:16pm
still not beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 3:26pm
K
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by mexxmoney: 3:38pm
Lovely pics, nice one tiwa savage
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by nairaman66(m): 3:42pm
Korrect!
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Keneking: 3:42pm
Akpa dirty
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Teewhy2: 3:42pm
I prefer the Normal Tiwa salvage (mama Jam Jam) with black hair to this one with blonde hair.
black is beautiful.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by miano: 3:42pm
kaii this maheeda yanch na something she pulls her pant and posted it on IG [url=]https://newzpotter.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/maheeda-pulls-her-pant-to-her-knees-in.html[/url]
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by DanielsParker: 3:42pm
nice one
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by ozoemenaca: 3:42pm
Tiwa is beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 3:43pm
Teebilz looking at that fat man in polo shirt lusting at Tiwa's backside right now
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:43pm
Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Nellybank(m): 3:44pm
anytime i see this aunty, i'm always feeling like cuming.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by kendylet(f): 3:44pm
fine lady
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:44pm
Keneking:
itspzpics:
iamJ:.
Rokia2:.
Haters everywhere! !
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Slaveman343: 3:45pm
Beautiful with black hair. Black hair is better than blonde hair abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by kittykollinxx(m): 3:45pm
after so many make make up, many editing, many filters she can still manage to be fine
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by KingOfAmebo(m): 3:45pm
Ggg
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by madjune: 3:45pm
Afonja and fight and make up be like monkey and banana.
Too much drama to impress ppl.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by lordmanuelle(m): 3:45pm
Nobody ugly my a$$
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Luiz1: 3:45pm
GibsonB:Which kain grammar be this ?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by EliteBiz: 3:45pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by cutefergiee(m): 3:46pm
her hair, her business.......
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by HoluwaKoDeD(m): 3:46pm
Her makeup is beautiful..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by maberry(m): 3:47pm
Mtcheew
Nairaland sef
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 3:47pm
Is that lipstick stains or braces?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Ayopredict: 3:48pm
UGLY THING
.
Ladies! African Male Models! / Chai! See Moment Ebuka Uchendu Grabbed His Wife's Hot Bum With At Their Wedding / Photos: That Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Is Not Really That Fine After All!
Viewing this topic: CutenaijaMedia(m), divineappo(m), Elmojiid(m), rolly44, Opharhe, yemikush, oriosan, dcommissioner, swiz123(m), Ojemedad, Bibyken(f), ahmedbrown, freeman95(m), uniquechy(f), ugorom, Ekpeboduma, ayoomoba1(m), TundeCole(m), Iamnoble, skyfada, peluhmii(f), bomibomi, beautified(f), Ladyjumong(f), josephine123, Davidlekkzy(m), adetayo234, awesome11(m), Perfectdanny(m), aadoiza, bidexmimi(f), ice25(f), Djbond(m), agbajesaid(m), pokenose(m), Amenaghwon, nuelsam(m), chuckskaycee, ELAGAIE(m), daramolanas1(m), Judias(m), osondujt5, xtratagem(m), dkt001(m), natureblack(m), Mitkelz(m), Delightbaby(f), DforChrist, koredeeniola(f), temitee4me(f), yomyte(m), bettercreature(m), M14A1, elvongrey, runtoman, DesireBenjamin, royalsgist, junibobo(m), mployer(m), mickeyenglish(m), Dicon1, NoFavors, Subtlelad(m), PlatonicPlato(m), SteadyOdds(m), MasterKim and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15