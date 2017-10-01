₦airaland Forum

Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by GibsonB: 2:42pm
She and her Hubby reconciled, He surprised her on stage in the US, they kissed, Their kid Jamil is growing very fast, she just finished working on a New Music video with Wizkid, Life around the Singer is just going smoothly recently, and going blonde is just a perfect way to tell her happiness, The mother of one shared these lovely photos on her page, and she nailed the blonde, see more below!


Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by ramdris(m): 2:48pm
Dunno...Just gbadun dis babe...

btw: Am FTC...

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Rokia2(f): 2:50pm
Not feeling it.

Maybe on someone much lighter it would have look better.

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by iamJ(m): 2:52pm
Still ugly



Next

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Chrisbeks: 3:01pm
Beautiful lady

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by coluka: 3:12pm
This woman is beautiful abeg

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 3:16pm
still not beautiful

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 3:26pm
undecided K
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by mexxmoney: 3:38pm
Lovely pics, nice one tiwa savage

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by nairaman66(m): 3:42pm
Korrect!

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Keneking: 3:42pm
Akpa dirty

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Teewhy2: 3:42pm
I prefer the Normal Tiwa salvage (mama Jam Jam) with black hair to this one with blonde hair.
black is beautiful.

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by miano: 3:42pm
kaii this maheeda yanch na something she pulls her pant and posted it on IG [url=]https://newzpotter.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/maheeda-pulls-her-pant-to-her-knees-in.html[/url]
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by DanielsParker: 3:42pm
nice one

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by ozoemenaca: 3:42pm
Tiwa is beautiful

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by nairavsdollars: 3:43pm
Teebilz looking at that fat man in polo shirt lusting at Tiwa's backside right now

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:43pm
Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Nellybank(m): 3:44pm
anytime i see this aunty, i'm always feeling like cuming.
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by kendylet(f): 3:44pm
fine lady

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 3:44pm
.

Haters everywhere! !

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Slaveman343: 3:45pm
Beautiful with black hair. Black hair is better than blonde hair abeg

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by kittykollinxx(m): 3:45pm
after so many make make up, many editing, many filters she can still manage to be fine

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by KingOfAmebo(m): 3:45pm
Ggg
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by madjune: 3:45pm
Afonja and fight and make up be like monkey and banana.

Too much drama to impress ppl.
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by lordmanuelle(m): 3:45pm
Nobody ugly my a$$
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Luiz1: 3:45pm
Which kain grammar be this ?
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by EliteBiz: 3:45pm
Hmmmmmmm
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by cutefergiee(m): 3:46pm
her hair, her business.......

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by HoluwaKoDeD(m): 3:46pm
Her makeup is beautiful.. grin

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by maberry(m): 3:47pm
Mtcheew
Nairaland sef

Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 3:47pm
Is that lipstick stains or braces? shocked
Re: Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos by Ayopredict: 3:48pm
UGLY THING undecided


.

