News From Ebiwali-- She and her Hubby reconciled, He surprised her on stage in the US, they kissed, Their kid Jamil is growing very fast, she just finished working on a New Music video with Wizkid, Life around the Singer is just going smoothly recently, and going blonde is just a perfect way to tell her happiness, The mother of one shared these lovely photos on her page, and she nailed the blonde, see more below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/africa-mama-tiwa-savage-goes-blonde.html 1 Like

Dunno...Just gbadun dis babe...



btw: Am FTC... 37 Likes

Not feeling it.



Maybe on someone much lighter it would have look better. 2 Likes

Still ugly







Next 19 Likes

Beautiful lady 20 Likes

This woman is beautiful abeg 6 Likes

still not beautiful 2 Likes

K

Lovely pics, nice one tiwa savage 4 Likes

Korrect! 1 Like

Akpa dirty 1 Like

I prefer the Normal Tiwa salvage (mama Jam Jam) with black hair to this one with blonde hair.

black is beautiful. 3 Likes

nice one 1 Like

Tiwa is beautiful 2 Likes

Teebilz looking at that fat man in polo shirt lusting at Tiwa's backside right now 2 Likes

Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful

anytime i see this aunty, i'm always feeling like cuming.

fine lady 2 Likes

Haters everywhere! ! Haters everywhere! ! 12 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful with black hair. Black hair is better than blonde hair abeg 2 Likes

after so many make make up, many editing, many filters she can still manage to be fine 1 Like

Ggg

Afonja and fight and make up be like monkey and banana.



Too much drama to impress ppl.

Nobody ugly my a$$

Which kain grammar be this ? Which kain grammar be this ?

Hmmmmmmm

her hair, her business.......

Her makeup is beautiful.. 1 Like

Mtcheew

Nairaland sef

? Is that lipstick stains or braces