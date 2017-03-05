₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by chimere66: 7:27pm
Residents trooped out to scoop fuel as fuel tanker falls at Ekom Imam junction,Akwa Ibom
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/residents-scoop-fuel-from-fallen-tanker.html?m=1
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by chimere66: 7:27pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Hotsparkles(m): 7:36pm
This very dangerous o
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Kondomatic(m): 7:47pm
When e happen now dey will blame Satan
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by ITbomb(m): 8:06pm
A state producing almost 1 million bbls of crude a day with indigenes scooping petrol from the gutters
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Sijo01(f): 8:55pm
People sha can take risk . What if there's a spark, what will they tell their creator when they meet Him prematurely
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by slurryeye: 9:40pm
The reason why people risk their lifes for free fuel makes absolute no sense to me
11 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by wiringdpt(m): 9:41pm
They never learn...if the tanker catches fire now, they will start blaming government.
5 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by greatgod2012(f): 9:41pm
Why don't people learn from antecedent/past
If a spark occur now, what'll be their fate
Honestly, goats are still learners where some people stubbornness dey!
Animals are super intelligent where some people foolishness dey!
I'm honestly angry sighting this!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by chinex276(m): 9:41pm
if fire catch now them go blame buhari... smh
3 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Aburi001: 9:42pm
Easy come, easy go......but awuff dey run belle ooo
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Pavore9: 9:42pm
Stupidity at its peak! The fuel is probably more valuable than their lives!
3 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Rencent(m): 9:42pm
Dis pple no like dir life
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Ekponoimo(m): 9:43pm
iyammi
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by zuby4real10(m): 9:43pm
is the fuel belong to them? they are all thieves.
2 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Defaramade(m): 9:43pm
Some people don't value their lives at all
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Iniotong(m): 9:43pm
Thats scary any mistake na fire be that
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by idee91: 9:43pm
Awoof
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Martino240(m): 9:43pm
Credit Alert!
Acc#: ******4524
Amt:250,000,000.00
Desc: 404604209753/Ñ.TMT.LTD
Time:05/03/17¡10:59 AM
Avail Bal:358,144,493.08
Total Bal:358,144,493.08
..
..
Things I'm seeing in my dreams these days!
13 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by fadario(m): 9:43pm
Anything happens now, those people are toast. They'll never learn.
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Abdhul(m): 9:43pm
If you complain they will ask is it your life? Okay o
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Slimchase(m): 9:43pm
Death Looms..... Avert it Oh GOD !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by silent10(m): 9:43pm
jst c d risk dis pple re takin. Dis is absolutely stupid
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by 234GT(m): 9:44pm
Poverty! See as that guy wearing green shirt dey carry him 'loot', for him mind, him go dey say him don get him own share of the national cake.
1 Like
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by lonelydora(m): 9:44pm
Nigerians and stubborness are like.......
Someone please help with that pix of 5 and 6
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Tpave(m): 9:44pm
These people no dey hear word.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by idbami2(m): 9:45pm
If kasala come burst nw, wey evrythin' explode, dem go cme talk say na devil work.. ..
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by fratermathy(m): 9:45pm
A very foolish risk. Anyway, I don't blame them. There has been some serious fuel scarcity in Akwa Ibom for some weeks now over fuel truck drivers. Serves them right.
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by mazizitonene(m): 9:45pm
a country that has failed its citizens....
citizens that have have failed their country.....
and themselves....
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by dan2090: 9:45pm
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Amebo1(m): 9:46pm
I dey laff for wee country
|Re: Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction by Jabioro: 9:46pm
Our people do not learn from the past.. this is just a half step to great beyond in mass..
