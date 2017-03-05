Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Akwa Ibom Residents Scoop Fuel From A Fallen Fuel Tanker At Ekom Imam Junction (7704 Views)

Source: Residents trooped out to scoop fuel as fuel tanker falls at Ekom Imam junction,Akwa IbomSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/residents-scoop-fuel-from-fallen-tanker.html?m=1

This very dangerous o 11 Likes 1 Share

When e happen now dey will blame Satan 11 Likes 1 Share

A state producing almost 1 million bbls of crude a day with indigenes scooping petrol from the gutters 7 Likes 1 Share

The reason why people risk their lifes for free fuel makes absolute no sense to me 11 Likes

They never learn...if the tanker catches fire now, they will start blaming government. 5 Likes



If a spark occur now, what'll be their fate



Honestly, goats are still learners where some people stubbornness dey!



Animals are super intelligent where some people foolishness dey!



if fire catch now them go blame buhari... smh 3 Likes

Easy come, easy go......but awuff dey run belle ooo

Stupidity at its peak! The fuel is probably more valuable than their lives! 3 Likes

Dis pple no like dir life

iyammi iyammi

is the fuel belong to them? they are all thieves. 2 Likes

Some people don't value their lives at all 1 Like

Awoof

Things I'm seeing in my dreams these days! 13 Likes

Anything happens now, those people are toast. They'll never learn. 1 Like

If you complain they will ask is it your life? Okay o

Death Looms..... Avert it Oh GOD !!! 2 Likes

Poverty! See as that guy wearing green shirt dey carry him 'loot', for him mind, him go dey say him don get him own share of the national cake. 1 Like

Someone please help with that pix of 5 and 6

These people no dey hear word.

If kasala come burst nw, wey evrythin' explode, dem go cme talk say na devil work.. ..

A very foolish risk. Anyway, I don't blame them. There has been some serious fuel scarcity in Akwa Ibom for some weeks now over fuel truck drivers. Serves them right.

a country that has failed its citizens....





citizens that have have failed their country.....



and themselves....

I dey laff for wee country