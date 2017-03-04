₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 7:33pm
A few days ago, news went viral about the headless body of an unidentified young woman found along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road in Imo State on Saturday morning.
Well, she has been identified as an Abia University student called Sandra. It was said that she went to club with her friends and she followed a guy to an unknown destination and never returned. As shared by Friday Oduma, who also shared photos and posts of people who knew Sandra. We'll first share Friday's posts, then show the photo of the beheaded girl, and then posts of people who identified her. Friday writes,
A 200L MBL student of Abia state university(Absu) by name Sandra was beheaded by Ritualist in imo state. It was said dat she went to club wit her friends and she met a guy who she followed to who knows and never returned...
Naaa waooo for we girls ooo
May ur soul rest in peace Sandra
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 7:34pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/04/lady-beheaded-by-ritualists-in-imo-identified-as-student-of-abia-univerisity/
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by nrexzy(m): 7:35pm
If them warn all these small small girl make dem leave parol read book dem no go gree i see ur life sandra??
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by mindtricks: 7:43pm
Rather unfortunate how fast things are drifting away in the wrong direction in our society, where our core values keep being eroded.
Imagine how these young ones get inspired when they are being fed with things like Big brother Naija where it is "cool" to do throw decency and caution to the wind in pursuit of temporal pleasures and fame that lead nowhere.
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by cummando(m): 7:44pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by searchng4love: 7:47pm
Rather unfortunate. RIP .... No one has the right to take another's life....No matter what.
Judge not.
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Pierocash(m): 7:48pm
a pretty girl like this just wasted her life cos of promiscuity,she may evn have a boyfrnd she cheated on with a ritualist whch she lost her head to
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by searchng4love: 7:49pm
Pierocash:Don't be quick to judge
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 7:49pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Pvin: 7:52pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by olayinks007(m): 7:54pm
Una meeehn dis is terrible. Will nt judge buh all i will just say ladies shld b more careful cos nt all dat glitter is gold. Shikena!!!!
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by joseph1832ng: 7:58pm
tyokunbo:I'm curious to ask how you guys came about knowing the Identity of the lady in question.
Nigeria doesn't have the tech needed to identify a headless body without finger print proof or dental identification.
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by NotOfThis(f): 8:03pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:04pm
What a pity.
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by ednut1(m): 9:35pm
ayele o. just like goats dem no go hear word. for the ritualist it shall not be well with una
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Dexpro: 9:35pm
You see..... No follow any how guy, dem no go hear...
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 9:36pm
Wetin dey happen to this fine girls ds days?
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 9:36pm
Hmmmm. Make them take their time find something reasonable doing that will earn them legit money, na man dem go dey follow up and down.
Rest in Peace pretty lady. To all the remaining ladies, find something tangible doing that will make you self independent. As for me, I am a FEMALE SHOEMAKER.
Check my signature for your stylish and quality footwears.
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:36pm
one gone many to go
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by imstillnovice: 9:37pm
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Abdhul(m): 9:37pm
SOMEONE SLEW THE SLAY QUEEN. . . I JUST HATE SEEING YOUNG GIRLS DIE PLUS WHEN WILL GOOD NEWS HIT FP? YESTERDAY WEED AND GEN TODAY HEADLESS BODY . . . SERIOUSLY MODS atleast ONE GOOD NEWS NOW TO COMPENSATE FOR ALL THIS wahala
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Mouthgag: 9:37pm
Woe betide all these ritualists
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Tpave(m): 9:38pm
Hustling for money gone wrong. Rest in peace Sandra .
I wonder the pain and agony the parents will be going through right now
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by idbami2(m): 9:39pm
Ah. Na wetin dey pain me pass bi say dem no go catch the prsn wey do am..
Investigation fr Nigeria na zero.. ..
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:40pm
Stick to poor guys youg girls at least if your future is not secured your life is
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by mimee9(f): 9:40pm
Such a beautiful girl,rest in peace..
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Genea(f): 9:40pm
all ritualists, your children would be used for rituals too... ahn aahn this is bad, my spirit is angry
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by Getintouch2004(m): 9:41pm
This is bad, really bad I pray her poor parents find the fortitude to bear the loss.
Nobody has the right to take another's life
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 9:41pm
She has reached her destination.....Unfortunately....sleep on young one....
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by dhope001(m): 9:41pm
Evil world only Jesus can save
|Re: Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:41pm
but y girls dey fall hand like dis now..u meet person for club,follow am go..now dem don kill am.
And dem go dey form slay queen.
Rip to her.
