Well, she has been identified as an Abia University student called Sandra. It was said that she went to club with her friends and she followed a guy to an unknown destination and never returned. As shared by Friday Oduma, who also shared photos and posts of people who knew Sandra. We'll first share Friday's posts, then show the photo of the beheaded girl, and then posts of people who identified her. Friday writes,



A 200L MBL student of Abia state university(Absu) by name Sandra was beheaded by Ritualist in imo state. It was said dat she went to club wit her friends and she met a guy who she followed to who knows and never returned...

Naaa waooo for we girls ooo

?? If them warn all these small small girl make dem leave parol read book dem no go gree i see ur life sandra?? 19 Likes

Rather unfortunate how fast things are drifting away in the wrong direction in our society, where our core values keep being eroded.



Imagine how these young ones get inspired when they are being fed with things like Big brother Naija where it is "cool" to do throw decency and caution to the wind in pursuit of temporal pleasures and fame that lead nowhere. 38 Likes 1 Share

Stale.... 1 Like 1 Share

Rather unfortunate. RIP .... No one has the right to take another's life....No matter what.

Judge not. 5 Likes

a pretty girl like this just wasted her life cos of promiscuity,she may evn have a boyfrnd she cheated on with a ritualist whch she lost her head to 5 Likes

a pretty girl like this just wasted her life cos of promiscuity,she may evn have a boyfrnd she cheated on with a ritualist whch she lost her head to Don't be quick to judge

Sad loss

Sad

Una meeehn dis is terrible. Will nt judge buh all i will just say ladies shld b more careful cos nt all dat glitter is gold. Shikena!!!! 1 Like

Nigeria doesn't have the tech needed to identify a headless body without finger print proof or dental identification. I'm curious to ask how you guys came about knowing the Identity of the lady in question.Nigeria doesn't have the tech needed to identify a headless body without finger print proof or dental identification. 16 Likes

What a pity.

ayele o. just like goats dem no go hear word. for the ritualist it shall not be well with una 2 Likes

You see..... No follow any how guy, dem no go hear... 1 Like

Wetin dey happen to this fine girls ds days?

Hmmmm. Make them take their time find something reasonable doing that will earn them legit money, na man dem go dey follow up and down.



Rest in Peace pretty lady. To all the remaining ladies, find something tangible doing that will make you self independent. As for me, I am a FEMALE SHOEMAKER.



Check my signature for your stylish and quality footwears. 3 Likes

one gone many to go 1 Like

SOMEONE SLEW THE SLAY QUEEN. . . I JUST HATE SEEING YOUNG GIRLS DIE PLUS WHEN WILL GOOD NEWS HIT FP? YESTERDAY WEED AND GEN TODAY HEADLESS BODY . . . SERIOUSLY MODS atleast ONE GOOD NEWS NOW TO COMPENSATE FOR ALL THIS wahala 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmn....

Wasted!



Woe betide all these ritualists

Hustling for money gone wrong. Rest in peace Sandra .

I wonder the pain and agony the parents will be going through right now 1 Like

Ah. Na wetin dey pain me pass bi say dem no go catch the prsn wey do am..



Investigation fr Nigeria na zero.. ..

Stick to poor guys youg girls at least if your future is not secured your life is 5 Likes 1 Share

Such a beautiful girl,rest in peace..

all ritualists, your children would be used for rituals too... ahn aahn this is bad, my spirit is angry 4 Likes 1 Share

I pray her poor parents find the fortitude to bear the loss.

Nobody has the right to take another's life This is bad, really badI pray her poor parents find the fortitude to bear the loss.Nobody has the right to take another's life

She has reached her destination.....Unfortunately....sleep on young one.... 1 Like

Evil world only Jesus can save