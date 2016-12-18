Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga (6583 Views)

He wrote: LEAVE OGE ALONE ! ! !



Instead of judging the pastors and politicians that robbed you blind and left you to starve in penury, you are judging OGE!



Instead of judging the South Africans that are killing your people and looting their property, you are judging OGE!!



Oge, you are a beautiful and talented woman, God is going to do something miraculous in your career this year, in Jesus name!

AMEN!



na weytin oge do

One sharp pastor scammed this guy mercilessly 36 Likes 1 Share

person hold her

optional1:

na weytin oge do she thief nkita pishure



Come lie give us say na her babies she thief nkita pishureCome lie give us say na her babies 8 Likes

Surprisingly, 97% of those currently castigating her, has at one point or the other lied over petty things 4 Likes

What she did doesn't deserve the reaction! 1 Like

Always using any means to attack pastors and politicians....well Oge no be wahala. Na how bread go dey butter tomoro

sinaj:

she thief nkita pishure

Come lie give us say na her babies

Madam what na? Madam what na?

sinaj:

she thief nkita pishure

Come lie give us say na her babies



oge too they thief oge too they thief 2 Likes

Mr frezer, Afis, abi na freeze,no support bad thing oooo. How person go dey lie to the world with wetin she no get, na swag be that one.... Yeye dey smell.

optional1:







oge too they thief na xo we see am o! na xo we see am o!

CreamyMoltenLar:

Madam what na? wot I do wot I do

JamieNaija:

optional1:

na weytin oge do have you been living under a rock

oh....abi you were lost on that airtel island have you been living under a rockoh....abi you were lost on that airtel island

.. Wetin concern picture theft with those other matters now. Mmm brain. Mtcheew This frozen brain made FP again.. Wetin concern picture theft with those other matters now. Mmm brain. Mtcheew

Thief na thief 1 Like

sinaj:

she thief nkita pishure



Come lie give us say na her babies



All dis tatafo sef..wetin concern u if she steal dog pics?Na ur dog? All dis tatafo sef..wetin concern u if she steal dog pics?Na ur dog? 1 Like

dollyjoy:

Surprisingly, 97% of those currently castigating her, has at one point or the other lied over petty things *in obahiagbon's voice* this is argumentum ad hominem: attacking the person while leaving out the real issue. APC father of lies style. We can c u ehn. Just keep up wit d delusions . Dem go soon begin tro pot, spoon and eba stick for my face. I gallant for junction *in obahiagbon's voice* this is argumentum ad hominem: attacking the person while leaving out the real issue. APC father of lies style. We can c u ehn. Just keep up wit d delusions. Dem go soon begin tro pot, spoon and eba stick for my face. I gallant for junction

Enough is Enough Arsene Wenger 1 Like

I really can't blame her because I believe she saw the dogs and really like em and felt like it's hers. She could have control the damage by allowing the pics and just say she love em. My happiness is that she's a dog lover and not to cannibals.

We all have done same in our lives. Some guys will go online, find a cute girl and upload it on their whatsapp, claiming it's their bea. Yes we have done same too so why the ranting? 1 Like

Oge right now waiting to go online on twitter and IG 2 Likes

My crush! Leave Oge alooooooooooooneeee!

But why Nigerians mumu like dis?

veekid:

is that her nipplé? brother your mind no good ooooo brother your mind no good ooooo

Although wat she did is kinda bad....but sha I feel for her

This freeze don mad..



If Na someone wey im no sabi, Na so the fool go dey bark like the dogs in question 2 Likes

Dis agbaya nd his pastors attacks is getting lame nd boring 1 Like