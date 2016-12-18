₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by JamieNaija(m): 7:40pm On Mar 04
Daddy Freeze has come out to defend Oge Okoye, after Nigerians slammed her for claiming Kenya Moore's Dogs were hers.
He wrote:
LEAVE OGE ALONE ! ! !
https://www.instagram.com/p/BROZUW4g_OC/?hl=en
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by optional1(f): 7:43pm On Mar 04
na weytin oge do
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Kondomatic(m): 7:45pm On Mar 04
One sharp pastor scammed this guy mercilessly
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Pvin: 7:46pm On Mar 04
person hold her
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by sinaj(f): 7:53pm On Mar 04
optional1:she thief nkita pishure
Come lie give us say na her babies
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by dollyjoy(f): 8:05pm On Mar 04
Surprisingly, 97% of those currently castigating her, has at one point or the other lied over petty things
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by LesbianBoy(m): 8:19pm On Mar 04
What she did doesn't deserve the reaction!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by TsaTrinity(m): 8:41pm On Mar 04
Always using any means to attack pastors and politicians....well Oge no be wahala. Na how bread go dey butter tomoro
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by CreamyMoltenLar: 8:43pm On Mar 04
sinaj:Madam what na?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by optional1(f): 8:58pm On Mar 04
sinaj:
oge too they thief
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Came: 9:38pm On Mar 04
Mr frezer, Afis, abi na freeze,no support bad thing oooo. How person go dey lie to the world with wetin she no get, na swag be that one.... Yeye dey smell.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by sinaj(f): 10:04pm On Mar 04
optional1:na xo we see am o!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by sinaj(f): 10:05pm On Mar 04
CreamyMoltenLar:wot I do
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by AkinPhysicist: 11:07pm On Mar 04
JamieNaija:
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Zabilon007(m): 11:08pm On Mar 04
optional1:have you been living under a rock
oh....abi you were lost on that airtel island
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by lionlamb020(m): 11:11pm On Mar 04
This frozen brain made FP again .. Wetin concern picture theft with those other matters now. Mmm brain. Mtcheew
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by yjgm(m): 11:11pm On Mar 04
Thief na thief
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by SIRmanjar: 11:11pm On Mar 04
sinaj:All dis tatafo sef..wetin concern u if she steal dog pics?Na ur dog?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by DavidEsq(m): 11:13pm On Mar 04
dollyjoy:*in obahiagbon's voice* this is argumentum ad hominem: attacking the person while leaving out the real issue. APC father of lies style. We can c u ehn. Just keep up wit d delusions . Dem go soon begin tro pot, spoon and eba stick for my face. I gallant for junction
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by wizzlyd(m): 11:13pm On Mar 04
Enough is Enough Arsene Wenger
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by dreamwords: 11:13pm On Mar 04
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Dongreat(m): 11:13pm On Mar 04
I really can't blame her because I believe she saw the dogs and really like em and felt like it's hers. She could have control the damage by allowing the pics and just say she love em. My happiness is that she's a dog lover and not to cannibals.
We all have done same in our lives. Some guys will go online, find a cute girl and upload it on their whatsapp, claiming it's their bea. Yes we have done same too so why the ranting?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Hades2016(m): 11:13pm On Mar 04
Oge right now waiting to go online on twitter and IG
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by blacq2009(m): 11:13pm On Mar 04
My crush! Leave Oge alooooooooooooneeee!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by praisekeyzz(m): 11:14pm On Mar 04
But why Nigerians mumu like dis?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by Hades2016(m): 11:15pm On Mar 04
veekid:brother your mind no good ooooo
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by spayor(m): 11:15pm On Mar 04
Although wat she did is kinda bad....but sha I feel for her
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by helphelp: 11:17pm On Mar 04
This freeze don mad..
If Na someone wey im no sabi, Na so the fool go dey bark like the dogs in question
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by ednut1(m): 11:18pm On Mar 04
Dis agbaya nd his pastors attacks is getting lame nd boring
|Re: Daddy Freeze Defends Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft Saga by sinaj(f): 11:19pm On Mar 04
SIRmanjar:na ur hand I use do d tatafo
