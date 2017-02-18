₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:12pm On Mar 04
Oasis star actress Rosaline Meurer was pictured showing an internet content on her phone to a media PR Alexreports. The sudden controversial nollywood pretty diva who adorned the front cover of the just released March edition of ATTENTION Magazine, is set to make appearance at the African Magic Viewers Choice award currently going on at Eko Hotels, Lagos.
Attention Magazine captured 10 top controversial facts about her. Copies of the blue impression edition will be circulated across Dana Airline Flights and other top traffic spots in Lagos and across the capital city and beyond.
Sure, feeling her new ride! Kudos
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Blakjewelry(m): 9:14pm On Mar 04
Fine gal, Alex dey see things sha
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by veekid(m): 11:04pm On Mar 04
nairaland mods jus done having visual on AMVCA, they no gree update
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by gaburiel(m): 11:05pm On Mar 04
If you are wondering why useless topics make front page on Nairaland, Consider these threads and the number of views. Both were on Front Page.
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Neimar: 11:06pm On Mar 04
Bleep her
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by davido101(m): 11:06pm On Mar 04
I have not eaten since four days.. Buhari why?
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Jacksparr0w127: 11:06pm On Mar 04
You all have successfully turned this girl to a celebrity. Smh for Nairaland mods
Awon asslickers
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by almarthins(m): 11:06pm On Mar 04
Kini big deal ?
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by ednut1(m): 11:06pm On Mar 04
which movie she don act
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by wizzlyd(m): 11:06pm On Mar 04
6
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by OCTAVO: 11:07pm On Mar 04
OK na.
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by odehaj: 11:07pm On Mar 04
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:08pm On Mar 04
the big de is the guy self we no know if hes a nairalander! hes not on uniform, no id card or any physical identity!
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by AkinPhysicist: 11:08pm On Mar 04
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Pchikaodili(m): 11:08pm On Mar 04
Who get 'so make we fry beans picture
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:09pm On Mar 04
davido101:and yu gt moni to subscribe, your scale of preference is upside down!
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by sleeknick(m): 11:09pm On Mar 04
Who come b dis one again na....
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Alesandese(f): 11:09pm On Mar 04
Cool
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:10pm On Mar 04
Jacksparr0w127:shes just a star on this thread!
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by dapsoneh: 11:10pm On Mar 04
Don't know y I hate this guy
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by zudozz: 11:11pm On Mar 04
who is that guy in heart? I can pay any amount to smack his face..anywhere u see fine girl u go see am.
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by SalamRushdie: 11:15pm On Mar 04
Alex always lurking around fine girls ..I hope he is also checking them out
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Nutase(f): 11:17pm On Mar 04
Who she be
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Jacksparr0w127: 11:27pm On Mar 04
Abdulazeez007:They made her
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Xzbit91: 11:30pm On Mar 04
zudozz:
Hater!
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:45pm On Mar 04
gaburiel:As in,i just tire.
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by Limitless72(m): 11:51pm On Mar 04
See as her nails look like wolverine own....#Nawa ooooo,,,,,though she's stunning sha...
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by psallmuel(m): 12:04am
davido101:
Then you should have phone for sale.
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by joseph1832ng: 12:21am
So?
|Re: Actress Rosaline Meurer Pictured With Nairalander As She Trends On ATTENTION by aigbeedo(m): 12:26am
Hello Mr nairalander-no-name smiley. What's ur N.L I'd u are not as porpular as Lalaa or mynd44 prove your organ....
