6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by daamazing(m): 2:46am
We live in a world filled with lot of cyber-crime.Have you ever been hacked? Am sure you'll agree with me that been hacked comes with a terrible feeling of being insecured. Bank account details, or mails been released to the cyber world. If you’ve been a victim of cyber-hacking, there’s a high probability that the hacker used one of theses methods outlined below.
Trying common passwords
The first thing a hacker tries when trying to snoop into your personal accounts is 'trying random common passwords'. It may sound silly but most average internet users still use passwords that consists of few letters. Although, trying common passwords are not always a hit, but they're worth trying and if it the hacker makes a hit, he'll just probably sit back and pop a little whiskey.
Using repeated passwords
Should a hacker still fail to guess a password, they’ll have to start breaking out some true hacking skill – but perhaps not much. Most people use the same password on multiple sites, and many use just one password for everything. Hackers know this, and they also know that many sites have weak security.
Using the information found while reviewing your social networking profiles, a hacker may be able to identify sites you visit. Some are sure to be heavily guarded, e.g Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. However, in a technical sense, nothing is really guarded in the cyber world. If Yahoo and other Top IT companies can be hacked, then real internet security is just a mere dream. So if the hacker visits a low guarded site, he extracts your account information from the site and unluckily for you, you happen to share the same account login information with the site the hacker;s trying to get in, thats an easy way of saying "You have been hacked".
Phishing
This is the one of the most commonly used tools by cyber-crimetivists. It is the most commonly used method because it actually depends on how the hacker tricks an unsuspecting internet user to follow up on a link and input login details into the site. This login details is now stored on the server, and the hacker can access later on and input on the desired website. Common examples are fake facebook login pages.
Keylogger attack
This hacking tool is very similar to Phishing and is generally spread through malware infection. The victim is usually trapped into installing a keylogger on his/her PC/Laptop by clicking on an attachment is sent to victim email. The moment you download the attachment, it scans through your browser. Once installed, the keylogger records all your Internet activity which is than relayed back to the command and control servers.
BruteForce attack
Brute force is about overpowering the computer’s defenses by using repetition. Brute force attack is a random trial and error method hack repeated till the password is finally cracked, However some websites or companies have a trial limit. For example, If a user inputs a wrong password more than 3 times, the system automtically locks out the user for a specific period of time; thereby, reducing the probability of hackers gaining something out of bruteforcing. Hackers randomly keep applying names and numbers to crack password through this pattern. Sometimes, a lot of guesswork is also used to decode password. Arithmetic numbers, birth date, pet’s name, favourite actor’s name are the password that users commonly use.
Rainbow table
This method requires a good knowledge of computers and coding.Rainbow Tables are basically huge sets of precomputed tables filled with hash values that are pre-matched to possible plaintext passwords. The Rainbow Tables essentially allow hackers to reverse the hashing function to determine what the plaintext password might be. It’s possible for two different passwords to result in the same hash so it’s not important to find out what the original password was, just as long as it has the same hash. The plaintext password may not even be the same password that was created by the user, but as long as the hash is matched, then it doesn’t matter what the original password was.
This allow for passwords to be cracked in a very short amount of time compared with brute-force methods, however, the trade-off is that it takes a lot of storage (sometimes Terabytes) to hold the Rainbow Tables themselves, Storage these days is plentiful and cheap so this is not a big issue for hackers.
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Nicolabs(m): 4:22am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Reski(m): 6:08am
From a security point of view. There is no password that can't be cracked. Its just the length of time required to do it it that should be considered.
For example
6e4$2&3!-5 safe combo will take very long time to crack even with a brute force attack.
amaka123 or mike1987 quite weak and easy to guess.
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by mamapidgin: 7:41am
WhatIsMyPassword? is what I used as password
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by 3RNEST(m): 7:41am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by crazyABO(m): 7:42am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by llakes4real(m): 7:42am
Nice one! uxy33624 come and see!
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Iamwrath: 7:44am
Or simply beating the shyttt out of you until you tell your password
Then social engineering
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Senorprinz(m): 7:48am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Iseoluwani: 7:48am
megrimor:
How does this contribute to the topic
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by MuyiRano(m): 7:49am
I've changed all my passwords to "incorrect", so that anytime i forget and enter a wrong password it will always remind me my password is "incorrect"
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by TreasuredLeidy(f): 7:51am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by zinachidi(m): 7:53am
my password used to be QWERTY... Then i changed it to YTREWQ.
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by ghettowriter(m): 7:53am
Our passwords are truly not save.
Its adviced we change our passwords time to time and also make your password a bit complicated to hack by mixing numbers, signs and latters.
Furthermore, try to update your browsers and apps whenever an update is available. The security of a browser gets updated with every update and this curtails the activities of hackers and viruses
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by JOACHINpedro(m): 7:54am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by Namdeenero(m): 7:59am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by shikshark: 8:03am
all my passwords have a space in between, some even have double spaces, bruteforce should go ahead and beat that
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by opalu: 8:11am
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by persius555: 8:12am
Most organisations in Nigeria foolishly migrate to wireless based networks with poorly guarded vendor network equipments with vulnerability flaws widespread all over the internet.
With mordern day keyloggers, to inject and compromise most of these wireless networks, you don't actually need users complicity because it's already compromised.
Speaking from experience
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by persius555: 8:12am
TreasuredLeidy:
Says who
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by TreasuredLeidy(f): 8:16am
persius555:are u 1 of dem?
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 8:31am
Few people in Nigeria are worth the stress of being hacked
|Re: 6 Ways Your Password Can Be Cracked By Hackers by yusuf99(m): 8:33am
