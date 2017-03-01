Towncrier247:

Over 200 commenters came for him...but he refused to take back his words...

Right... he makes a good point.



OK... The problem with most Christians is that they think that becoming a Christian and following God means no more problems, no more issues. everything is OK.



Well, the early Christians did not have that luxury .A good number of them died for believing in God..... despite all the promises of blessings.



But why does God allow bad things happen to good people?



Recently on BBC, the daughter of a missionaries told her parents story. Her father was a missionary and a good man who died in the course of the job....killed by the idol worshippers he was trying to reach (no offense to my pagan brothers and sisters). What did his wife do? His wife went and took his place.... ministering to the people who killed her husband along with another widow..... and many were converted.... Including the men who killed her husband.



Now... If the woman had given up on the faith, and said that Jesus is a failure for not protecting her husband, would the souls of her husband's killers be saved.



Jesus said that we are the light of the world. Sometimes that means shining when we don't feel like it, when all hope is lost, when we are personally hurt. But we have to shine..... because somewhere among the people who hurt us is a Saul who will bring light to more millions.



Let us talk about saul/paul. He persecuted Christians. He took part in the death of a good man called Stephen. But Saul was converted by Jesus on the road to Damascus. The job was completed by Ananias and Barnabas..... members of the same church that he was prosecuting.Now what if Ananias had said that Jesus failed...since he could not protect Stephen.? What if Barnabas had left the faith? Where would Paul be?



Jesus gave you a mission as Christians.... gave us a mission.... to be a little light in a dark world. It is not comfortable business being a light. You may have to forgive, have to love, have to forget hurts done to you. Because you have a mission as a Christian... to help reconcile an evil world to the Lord. Not to sit back and expect your blessing for doing God a favour by following him.



