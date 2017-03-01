₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:43am
Over 200 commenters came for him...but he refused to take back his words...
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Towncrier247: 8:44am
See the the guy's photos here>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/see-what-this-man-said-about-jesus-over.html
I feel his pain though but some things are better left unsaid because the Almighty knows better than us
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Pastafarian: 8:46am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by seunlly(m): 8:46am
What is the mad man saying.
Guess u are all useless in your family
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by carzola(m): 8:56am
If you have been worshiping a god
Or gods and his not done anything
Anything for you.. He is useless to you..
The guy is entitled to his opinion and he has a right to question the things happening in his life..
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by HsLBroker(m): 9:03am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by pressplay411(m): 9:08am
Another apostate.
Religion is fast going extinct.
Praise Jesus.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by illicit(m): 9:16am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 9:32am
Towncrier247:
Right... he makes a good point.
OK... The problem with most Christians is that they think that becoming a Christian and following God means no more problems, no more issues. everything is OK.
Well, the early Christians did not have that luxury .A good number of them died for believing in God..... despite all the promises of blessings.
But why does God allow bad things happen to good people?
Recently on BBC, the daughter of a missionaries told her parents story. Her father was a missionary and a good man who died in the course of the job....killed by the idol worshippers he was trying to reach (no offense to my pagan brothers and sisters). What did his wife do? His wife went and took his place.... ministering to the people who killed her husband along with another widow..... and many were converted.... Including the men who killed her husband.
Now... If the woman had given up on the faith, and said that Jesus is a failure for not protecting her husband, would the souls of her husband's killers be saved.
Jesus said that we are the light of the world. Sometimes that means shining when we don't feel like it, when all hope is lost, when we are personally hurt. But we have to shine..... because somewhere among the people who hurt us is a Saul who will bring light to more millions.
Let us talk about saul/paul. He persecuted Christians. He took part in the death of a good man called Stephen. But Saul was converted by Jesus on the road to Damascus. The job was completed by Ananias and Barnabas..... members of the same church that he was prosecuting.Now what if Ananias had said that Jesus failed...since he could not protect Stephen.? What if Barnabas had left the faith? Where would Paul be?
Jesus gave you a mission as Christians.... gave us a mission.... to be a little light in a dark world. It is not comfortable business being a light. You may have to forgive, have to love, have to forget hurts done to you. Because you have a mission as a Christian... to help reconcile an evil world to the Lord. Not to sit back and expect your blessing for doing God a favour by following him.
The problem with the ex Christian the OP quoted is that he was following God for favors. That is not the kind of follower God wants.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 9:33am
But the dude is right na
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by kstyle2(m): 9:33am
It's well..there wi'' always be trying times..times when you ask 'does God really exist and if he does, does he care about you? These are the times you cling unto him dearly because he cares about us.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 9:33am
Well, cause and effect
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by XaintJoel20(m): 9:34am
Jesus Christ is not useless and can never be useless. He works wonder. I am living testimony to that...
Jesus is the greatest gift given to mankind...
I love Jesus and nothing or anybody is gonna make me do otherwise...
The boy sounds frustrated. He needs help.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by lestat(m): 9:34am
ALL HAIL HABAKUK the savior of all... runs out of thread
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by gabazin080(m): 9:34am
i dont blame the man cus he is frustrated.
i stopped going to church too cus prayers seems to not be answered. imagine praying for days or months to a creator to save the life of a loved one and at the end the loved one still died and prayer looks useless
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by satowind: 9:35am
He expressed his mind and those calling him names aren't any different
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by flyca: 9:35am
I guess Muslims are allowed to comment on this thread freely, abi? Seun wehdon o
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by SalesConsultant(m): 9:35am
What they made you believe about Jesus is false.
He just realised it.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by dexterinc2003: 9:35am
The only reason why i dont want people to stop being religious is simple....humanity (especially in Africa) would be worse if they dont have religious shackles to hold them back. We are not yet ripe for freedom from religion.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Misbliss1: 9:35am
you can't judge him because you are not in his shoes
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Francis95(m): 9:35am
You mean a sane person typed this
God have mercy on him
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by crackhouse(m): 9:35am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by RichThug(m): 9:36am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by TheBlessedMAN(m): 9:36am
Its obvious that Satan just became a permanent resident in ur Mind Mr man...
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by AfroSamurai: 9:36am
Well Jesus would ask you to forgive. That's what he preaches to the core.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by flyca: 9:36am
He is lucky Christainity is a lenient religion. The other guys will not live to have his head still hanging on his neck by now, if he said the same about Mohammed.
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by mankand: 9:36am
All i read is comment of mental slaves in the post who are not ready to be free
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Tjohnnay: 9:36am
Attention seeker, u v been noticed
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by dianted: 9:36am
|Re: Man Whose Sister Was Murdered Denounces Jesus (Photo) by Nukualofa: 9:36am
He is the useless one here
