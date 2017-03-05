Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? (4573 Views)

Ghana Millionaire Says He Does Not Pay Tithe / If Korede Cant Sing Godwin In Church, Should He Pay Tithe From Godwin To Church? / He Was Denied A Job Because His Church Doesn't Pay Tithe (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please, i need a Godly, Moral advice on this.



I'm still a student and i am willing to give to God but my allowance is very small.

After removing money for handouts, textbooks and assignments, the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?

You said, "...the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?" I say, "NO". 12 Likes 1 Share

Jst do wht will make u happy 2 Likes

From each man, according to his means

Even if Na 100 box put am pray to God to replace and open doors.. U will how a mere 100 will change your life..



#believe 10 Likes

If u believe in it.



Pay irrespective of the amount. That it is small is not enough excuse not to pay. 1 Like 1 Share

I'm also struggling with the same thing, but hv made up my mind to start paying my tithes when I resume back 1 Like





Same question every month Same question every month 2 Likes

Its compulsory if you understand the principle of sowing and reaping 2 Likes

Una don start with this thing again. 6 Likes

Follow your mind

Lol, pastors be like ""give everything you ve got to the lord, the hebrew widow gave all her oil and her son was healed"" LMAO





We really need to lay off religious deceit man





The reason that man refused to help you is because of religion!

The real reason you refused to help that guy is religion!!



The real truth is that religion has so much taken ahold of our minds that we hardly can differentiate bw reality and fiction anymore....



Even when deep inside you know the pastor sounds so stupid when he mentions the word """bring all your money here and go home"" the blind in spirit still compel themselves to admit that they are at fault....

When it goes well the pastor takes credit and then compel you to give him more as a thanks giving, but when it all goes wrong,he blames you and says your faith was as small as a mustang or mustard seed, LMAO





A pastor have guard's around him and feels secured enough to make you pay for those guardian angels without you even knowing it,lol







No wonder they go against technology, coz they were visionaries to foresee how information flow is gonna ruin their parades ,i still can't stop laughing.... 25 Likes 1 Share

Tithe is 1/10 of personal income. Student who is dependent has no income. You can give offerings. Tithe comes immediately you start earning income. 37 Likes





You are free to give out all your feeding allowance and even your school fees as tithes and offering.





After all, people invested in MMM and they 'reaped' the profit. You are free to give out all your feeding allowance and even your school fees as tithes and offering.After all, people invested in MMM and they 'reaped' the profit. 25 Likes 1 Share

From a common sense point of view, the answer is "NO".

Ur pocket money is nt earned but transfered to you by ur parent/family who worked n earned d money. D Earner must ve deducted d 10% tithe b4 given u ur share(n if he hasnt, dt is btw im n his creator).



If u pay tithe, then pay ur tax also. 11 Likes

jaymejate:

Please, i need a Godly, Moral advice on this.



I'm still a student and i am willing to give to God but my allowance is very small.

After removing money for handouts, textbooks and assignments, the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?





10% tithe make the remaining 90% useful



Its a deficult decision to take but if you can do it you will be happy in the long run. 10% tithe make the remaining 90% usefulIts a deficult decision to take but if you can do it you will be happy in the long run. 1 Like

Yes

Better you suffer as a student here on earth, and enjoy your later in heaven. While the ''pastor house na im dey fine pass''. 18 Likes 1 Share

Am a student too and I pay my tithe.I know a lot of students that do that too.

P.S. Don't come to NL with such issues. We have a lot of them atheist here. 1 Like

hell no, u dont work na 2 Likes

Except u have an income as a student but if none, u nt suppose 2 pay tithe except and if u wish to. Wen I was a student I do sumtins wen I have spare money. 2 Likes

You pay tithe of your income and as a student you don't ve any income because your allowance budget on your needs but if you ve spare after all of your expenses at the end of the month you can then pay your tithe



Or



If you are working as a student like doing assignments or project for other student then you re required to pay the tithe of the money you earned.







Tithe is on money earned 3 Likes

No. You ve not started any a living 2 Likes

Paying tithe is wrong biblical 6 Likes

jaymejate:

Please, i need a Godly, Moral advice on this.



I'm still a student and i am willing to give to God but my allowance is very small.

After removing money for handouts, textbooks and assignments, the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?





Tithe is only to be paid from the fruit of your labour. From what you harvest from your farms or receive as salary.



Tithe is NOT to be paid on what you receive as charity. Charity and upkeep of the Lord's house is the reason why tithe was implemented in the first place. Why would a charity case like yourself start taking out 10% to give to other charities? If you need to pay exam fees, will you go and ask your parents for the exam fee + 10% for God's portion? Please receive sense! Tithe is only to be paid from the fruit of your labour. From what you harvest from your farms or receive as salary.Tithe is NOT to be paid on what you receive as charity. Charity and upkeep of the Lord's house is the reason why tithe was implemented in the first place. Why would a charity case like yourself start taking out 10% to give to other charities? If you need to pay exam fees, will you go and ask your parents for the exam fee + 10% for God's portion? Please receive sense! 14 Likes 3 Shares

jaymejate:

Please, i need a Godly, Moral advice on this.



I'm still a student and i am willing to give to God but my allowance is very small.

After removing money for handouts, textbooks and assignments, the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?







No, please don't pay tithe, not until you are earning, but if you use your pocket money as capital to a business then you may, if it wont affect your financies. No, please don't pay tithe, not until you are earning, but if you use your pocket money as capital to a business then you may, if it wont affect your financies. 2 Likes

Instead of dashing pastor your money, give it to certain persons who are in need. They'll value it more and their hearts would pray for u.



Sowing and reaping is a natural law, not a spiritual law. Even if an atheist or animist gives, he also receives.



Most of those who pay tithes are usually poorer than those who give to charity. Tithers try to bribe God by giving to receive, not freely but expecting something in return. Those who give to charity give freely, not expecting anything in return.



This is why you find the highest number of churches in the poorest areas. 6 Likes

tithe na pastor egunje 3 Likes

Expl0rers:



Same question every month

You got a ban or deleted ? You got a ban or deleted ?

pauljumbo:

Its compulsory if you understand the principle of sowing and reaping

which kind man made principle be that which kind man made principle be that 6 Likes

pauljumbo:

Its compulsory if you understand the principle of sowing and reaping



Explain the principle of sowing and reaping to me please. Explain the principle of sowing and reaping to me please.

Commercialization of blessing, protection etc