Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 11:52 AM
Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by jaymejate(m): 9:07am
Please, i need a Godly, Moral advice on this.
I'm still a student and i am willing to give to God but my allowance is very small.
After removing money for handouts, textbooks and assignments, the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by mymadam: 9:11am
You said, "...the left over is little that it might not last 5 days. Should i still go ahead and give the tithe?" I say, "NO".
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by ojun50(m): 9:22am
Jst do wht will make u happy
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Tazdroid(m): 9:28am
From each man, according to his means
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by smithsydny(m): 9:29am
Even if Na 100 box put am pray to God to replace and open doors.. U will how a mere 100 will change your life..
#believe
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by AntiWailer: 9:30am
If u believe in it.
Pay irrespective of the amount. That it is small is not enough excuse not to pay.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by thenny312(m): 9:30am
I'm also struggling with the same thing, but hv made up my mind to start paying my tithes when I resume back
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Expl0rers: 9:30am
Same question every month
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by pauljumbo: 9:30am
Its compulsory if you understand the principle of sowing and reaping
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Articul8(m): 9:30am
Una don start with this thing again.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by odiereke(m): 9:30am
Follow your mind
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Abudu2000(m): 9:31am
Lol, pastors be like ""give everything you ve got to the lord, the hebrew widow gave all her oil and her son was healed"" LMAO
We really need to lay off religious deceit man
The reason that man refused to help you is because of religion!
The real reason you refused to help that guy is religion!!
The real truth is that religion has so much taken ahold of our minds that we hardly can differentiate bw reality and fiction anymore....
Even when deep inside you know the pastor sounds so stupid when he mentions the word """bring all your money here and go home"" the blind in spirit still compel themselves to admit that they are at fault....
When it goes well the pastor takes credit and then compel you to give him more as a thanks giving, but when it all goes wrong,he blames you and says your faith was as small as a mustang or mustard seed, LMAO
A pastor have guard's around him and feels secured enough to make you pay for those guardian angels without you even knowing it,lol
No wonder they go against technology, coz they were visionaries to foresee how information flow is gonna ruin their parades ,i still can't stop laughing....
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by phkka1(m): 9:31am
Tithe is 1/10 of personal income. Student who is dependent has no income. You can give offerings. Tithe comes immediately you start earning income.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by AmbodOfLASU: 9:31am
You are free to give out all your feeding allowance and even your school fees as tithes and offering.
After all, people invested in MMM and they 'reaped' the profit.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by bjbukzy(m): 9:32am
From a common sense point of view, the answer is "NO".
Ur pocket money is nt earned but transfered to you by ur parent/family who worked n earned d money. D Earner must ve deducted d 10% tithe b4 given u ur share(n if he hasnt, dt is btw im n his creator).
If u pay tithe, then pay ur tax also.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by pauljumbo: 9:32am
jaymejate:
10% tithe make the remaining 90% useful
Its a deficult decision to take but if you can do it you will be happy in the long run.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Madeu(m): 9:33am
Yes
Better you suffer as a student here on earth, and enjoy your later in heaven. While the ''pastor house na im dey fine pass''.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Bryan12(m): 9:33am
Am a student too and I pay my tithe.I know a lot of students that do that too.
P.S. Don't come to NL with such issues. We have a lot of them atheist here.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by ednut1(m): 9:33am
hell no, u dont work na
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by ijefine04: 9:33am
Except u have an income as a student but if none, u nt suppose 2 pay tithe except and if u wish to. Wen I was a student I do sumtins wen I have spare money.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Olas8(m): 9:33am
You pay tithe of your income and as a student you don't ve any income because your allowance budget on your needs but if you ve spare after all of your expenses at the end of the month you can then pay your tithe
Or
If you are working as a student like doing assignments or project for other student then you re required to pay the tithe of the money you earned.
Tithe is on money earned
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Nukualofa: 9:34am
No. You ve not started any a living
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by satowind: 9:35am
Paying tithe is wrong biblical
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Ibime(m): 9:35am
jaymejate:
Tithe is only to be paid from the fruit of your labour. From what you harvest from your farms or receive as salary.
Tithe is NOT to be paid on what you receive as charity. Charity and upkeep of the Lord's house is the reason why tithe was implemented in the first place. Why would a charity case like yourself start taking out 10% to give to other charities? If you need to pay exam fees, will you go and ask your parents for the exam fee + 10% for God's portion? Please receive sense!
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by shumuel(m): 9:36am
jaymejate:
No, please don't pay tithe, not until you are earning, but if you use your pocket money as capital to a business then you may, if it wont affect your financies.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by Hotfreeze: 9:39am
Instead of dashing pastor your money, give it to certain persons who are in need. They'll value it more and their hearts would pray for u.
Sowing and reaping is a natural law, not a spiritual law. Even if an atheist or animist gives, he also receives.
Most of those who pay tithes are usually poorer than those who give to charity. Tithers try to bribe God by giving to receive, not freely but expecting something in return. Those who give to charity give freely, not expecting anything in return.
This is why you find the highest number of churches in the poorest areas.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by brda76: 9:39am
tithe na pastor egunje
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by shumuel(m): 9:39am
Expl0rers:
You got a ban or deleted ?
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by dianted: 9:40am
pauljumbo:which kind man made principle be that
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by dorox(m): 9:43am
pauljumbo:
Explain the principle of sowing and reaping to me please.
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by luxy44: 9:43am
Commercialization of blessing, protection etc
Re: Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance? by onyeudo234(m): 9:43am
bro you must understand that the worth of your tithe is not in the volume, but in the value. Even if your tithe is #100 pay it with Faith and then watch as God's blessings will flood your life. The truth is that if you can't pay out of #1000 , you cannot faithful pay when you have #1 million
