Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Using Your Reliever Inhaler More Than Twice A Month? (3973 Views)

Think More Than Twice / Think More Than Twice. / Photo: Meet The Woman With 2 Vaginas, Mensurates Twice A Month (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Asthma Treatments and how to take them.



Globally, inhalers are the most common and effective way to take asthma medication because the medicine goes straight into the lungs.



There are two main types of inhalers:



* Reliever - Gives rapid relief from symptoms. They are sometimes called rescue inhalers.



* Controllers - Helps control the swelling and inflammation in the airways - this helps prevent asthma attacks. You should use it every day, even when you feel well.



Are you overusing your reliever?



If you have been prescribed a reliever only, you're overusing your reliever if you use it more than twice a month.



If you have been prescribed a reliever and a controller, you're overusing your reliever I'd you use it more than twice a week.



[i] (If you're overusing your inhaler, see your doctor immediately) [i/]



What triggers an asthma attack and how do I avoid it?



A trigger is anything which starts your asthma symptoms of makes your asthma symptoms worse. Common asthma triggers imvlude:



* Exercise

* Animal fur

* Cigarette smoke

* House dust mites

* Pollen

* Viral Infections



If you know what your triggers are, you can try and avoid them. Sometimes you can't avoid them, but there are things you can do to reduce the effect they have on your asthma symptoms.



To cope with triggers:



* Take your controller inhaler everyday as prescribed.

* Always carry your reliever inhaler in case you need it.



In the next series, we'll discuss LIVING WITH ASTHMA & BEING PREPARED FOR AN ASTHMA ATTACK.





Culled: Health Tips on





Cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44 Globally, inhalers are the most common and effective way to take asthma medication because the medicine goes straight into the lungs.* Reliever - Gives rapid relief from symptoms. They are sometimes called rescue inhalers.* Controllers - Helps control the swelling and inflammation in the airways - this helps prevent asthma attacks. You should use it every day, even when you feel well.Are you overusing your reliever?If you have been prescribed a reliever only, you're overusing your reliever if you use it more than twice a month.If you have been prescribed a reliever and a controller, you're overusing your reliever I'd you use it more than twice a week.[i] (If you're overusing your inhaler, see your doctor immediately) [i/]A trigger is anything which starts your asthma symptoms of makes your asthma symptoms worse. Common asthma triggers imvlude:* Exercise* Animal fur* Cigarette smoke* House dust mites* Pollen* Viral InfectionsIf you know what your triggers are, you can try and avoid them. Sometimes you can't avoid them, but there are things you can do to reduce the effect they have on your asthma symptoms.* Take your controller inhaler everyday as prescribed.* Always carry your reliever inhaler in case you need it.In the next series, we'll discuss LIVING WITH ASTHMA & BEING PREPARED FOR AN ASTHMA ATTACK.Culled: Health Tips on www.palmchatnow.com Cc: Lalasticlala, mynd44 6 Likes 3 Shares

Op, you could state below that "this post does not in anyway amount to medical advice"



That way, you protect yourself from blasting (to some extent) if people depend on this and things go south 4 Likes 1 Share

Ftc

hummmmm

Can asthmatic patient be healed permanently....

Noted

Really??



May God give those suffering from this an everlasting relieve.



Meanwhile, are u planning to build a house??



Check my profile, you'll be surprise at what you'll see :-) 1 Like

helpful post

Ok

This is an extremely bad, poorly-written and dangerous advice. Asthma treatment is individualised for every patient, there is no gold-standard. 10 Likes 1 Share

Are you overusing your reliever?



If you have been prescribed a reliever only, you're overusing your reliever if you use it more than twice a month.



If you have been prescribed a reliever and a controller, you're overusing your reliever I'd you use it more than twice a week.



(If you're overusing your inhaler, see your doctor immediately) ...

I do not agree with this , it's against the medical teaching and it's far from reality.

Practically, a reliever (commonly described as inhaler) should be used once there is exposure to triggering factors and /or at the onset of wheezing or difficulty in breathing. What we advice is that it shouldn't be used more frequently than 12hrs apart (especially for the steroid base). In actual fact, occasion may demand that It be used more frequently than that while patient seeks hospice care.

Ditto Controllers.

Ofcus overuse of these medicaments come with possible risks like susceptibility to nasal irritation, nasal dryness and bleeding, respiratory infections, etc.

Most important advice is to use it as prescribed by your doctor. If necessity demands a dose adjustment, contact your doctor. Inhalers are of different types, dose and compositions. Giving a blanket rule for its use is like saying "use malaria drugs once a day for 3days. Oversabi bloggers would just be blogging rubbish. I do not agree with this , it's against the medical teaching and it's far from reality.Practically, a reliever (commonly described as inhaler) should be used once there is exposure to triggering factors and /or at the onset of wheezing or difficulty in breathing. What we advice is that it shouldn't be used more frequently than 12hrs apart (especially for the steroid base). In actual fact, occasion may demand that It be used more frequently than that while patient seeks hospice care.Ditto Controllers.Ofcus overuse of these medicaments come with possible risks like susceptibility to nasal irritation, nasal dryness and bleeding, respiratory infections, etc.

[quote author=edlion57 post=54286578]Can asthmatic patient be healed permanently.... [/quote



Same question I was about to ask

Op ..you still haven't said anything new. And you gave half baked information. 2 Likes

i feel for asthma patients

space booked...Happy sunday nairalanders

Is there a particular name for the controller,I only use ventolin inhaler and I think I might be overusing it lately. 1 Like

This f*ckin thing killed my dad in 2015





However in the US,the same Ventolin cost $49+tax ,very effective could last 2 months. One puff relieves you for longer period





justscorchone:

Is there a particular name for the controller,I only use ventolin inhaler and I think I might be overusing it lately. You know why you use Ventolin frequently,what they sell in Nigeria is an inferior product,its sold for about 1300 naira ,you can end up using it in a week.However in the US,the same Ventolin cost $49+tax ,very effective could last 2 months. One puff relieves you for longer period

Okies learning

Are you overusing your reliever?



If you have been prescribed a reliever only, you're overusing your reliever if you use it more than twice a month.



If you have been prescribed a reliever and a controller, you're overusing your reliever I'd you use it more than twice a week. I do not agree with this, it's against the medical teaching and it's not practical.

Sometimes circumstances demand that relievers (commonly called inhalers) be used more frequently while the patient seeks hospice care.

Ditto controllers.

What we advice is that it be used once there is exposure to triggering factors and /or at the onset of wheezing or difficulty in breathing, usually not more than 12hrs apart, especially for the steroid base and long acting inhalers. (That too is not cast in stone. )

Reason being that as with most medicaments, frequent use exposes the user to ish like nasal irritation, nasal dryness and bleeding, dry cough, respiratory infections etc

The take home message should be that medicaments should be used as prescribed by the doctor. If necessity demands a dose adjustment, let it be at the instance of the doctor too.

Wannabe bloggers be causing confusion since 1960 just to earn a living. I do not agree with this, it's against the medical teaching and it's not practical.Sometimes circumstances demand that relievers (commonly called inhalers) be used more frequently while the patient seeks hospice care.Ditto controllers.What we advice is that it be used once there is exposure to triggering factors and /or at the onset of wheezing or difficulty in breathing, usually not more than 12hrs apart, especially for the steroid base and long acting inhalers. (That too is not cast in stone. )Reason being that as with most medicaments, frequent use exposes the user to ish like nasal irritation, nasal dryness and bleeding, dry cough, respiratory infections etcThe take home message should be that medicaments should be used as prescribed by the doctor. If necessity demands a dose adjustment, let it be at the instance of the doctor too.

justscorchone:

Is there a particular name for the controller,I only use ventolin inhaler and I think I might be overusing it lately.

Do not listen to advice from anyone online, your life may be at stake. If you have been overusing Vebtilin inhaler, it simply means your asthma is being poorly controlled.



You need to book an appointment with your doctor to prescribe a different kind of inhaler that will work better for your asthma. Do not listen to advice from anyone online, your life may be at stake. If you have been overusing Vebtilin inhaler, it simply means your asthma is being poorly controlled.You need to book an appointment with your doctor to prescribe a different kind of inhaler that will work better for your asthma.

edlion57:

Can asthmatic patient be healed permanently.... I think it can, when you grow older and avoid those things that triggers the attack, also change of environment do help too. I think it can, when you grow older and avoid those things that triggers the attack, also change of environment do help too.

Op this is wrong in many instances

I had asthma some time back when I was in secondary school I think. They took me to the doctor and he said I had asthma, though he didn't give me an inhaler but he told me what to be avoided. I should bath with warm water at all times, keep myself warm at all times, don't cook or fry anything. I had attacks once or twice every month, my mom would run up and down to keep my cold legs warm. My legs would be extremely cold to the touch, I won't breath without panting, my chest felt pressed like I wanna die.



I did all that and it just went away, for the past 5 years I've been OK, no attacks no struggling for breath, I'm fine. I'm still wondering how come cos I heard they have no cure for asthma.



I guessed I was lucky to be healed. It's a miracle 1 Like

johnnym1:

You know why you use Ventolin frequently,what they sell in Nigeria is an inferior product,its sold for about 1300 naira ,you can end up using it in a week.



However in the US,the same Ventolin cost $49+tax ,very effective could last 2 months. One puff relieves you for longer period







It is not true

I hope you know that aspirin costs upto $10.99 per satchet in the US but the original costs N350 in Nigeria..Your comparison doesn't follow.



Many factors affect price of drugs. Subsidies, manufacturers, etc





A reliever is used wherever a patient is symptomatic and it differs from person to person. An asthmatic staying in a dusty area in Surulere cannot be compared to another staying a a clean environment in Ikoyi. One will use more inhaler then the other. One week is not any nonsense standard. It is not trueI hope you know that aspirin costs upto $10.99 per satchet in the US but the original costs N350 in Nigeria..Your comparison doesn't follow.Many factors affect price of drugs. Subsidies, manufacturers, etcA reliever is used wherever a patient is symptomatic and it differs from person to person. An asthmatic staying in a dusty area in Surulere cannot be compared to another staying a a clean environment in Ikoyi. One will use more inhaler then the other. One week is not any nonsense standard.

I really feel for them. I dated 2 very very beautiful ladies wit asthma, I had to run cos I can't stand the attack.

justscorchone:

Is there a particular name for the controller,I only use ventolin inhaler and I think I might be overusing it lately. there is a cure. contact me if intrested 08086251300 there is a cure. contact me if intrested 08086251300

Ginaz:

I had asthma some time back when I was in secondary school I think. They took me to the doctor and he said I had asthma, though he didn't give me an inhaler but he told me what to be avoided. I should bath with warm water at all times, keep myself warm at all times, don't cook or fry anything. I had attacks once or twice every month, my mom would run up and down to keep my cold legs warm. My legs would be extremely cold to the touch, I won't breath without panting, my chest felt pressed like I wanna die.



I did all that and it just went away, for the past 5 years I've been OK, no attacks no struggling for breath, I'm fine. I'm still wondering how come cos I heard they have no cure for asthma.



I guessed I was lucky to be healed. It's a miracle

I'm happy for u, I'm sure u r cute cos this asthma tin is synonymous with cuties. I'm happy for u, I'm sure u r cute cos this asthma tin is synonymous with cuties.

d33types:





It is not true



I hope you know that aspirin costs upto $10.99 per satchet in the US but the original costs N350 in Nigeria..Your comparison doesn't follow.



Many factors affect price of drugs. Subsidies, manufacturers, etc

A bottle of water that costs 80 naira in Nigeria costs €2.50 in Europe and is smaller in size. A bottle of water that costs 80 naira in Nigeria costs €2.50 in Europe and is smaller in size.

edlion57:

Can asthmatic patient be healed permanently.... Yes, they can. I used to have Asthma, but I no longer did. There is a cure for it, and it's less expensive. Yes, they can. I used to have Asthma, but I no longer did. There is a cure for it, and it's less expensive.

otokx:





A bottle of water that costs 80 naira in Nigeria costs €2.50 in Europe and is smaller in size. Thank you Thank you