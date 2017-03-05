Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 13 Scriptures That Will Change Ladies From Entering Hell... By Watchman Peter (6775 Views)

Comforting Scriptures For All Relationship Crises / Revelation Of Heaven And Hell By Andrew Remilekun / Some Scriptures People Use Wrongly To Justify Themselves (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

. ((13 SCRIPTURES THAT WILL CHANGE LADIES

FROM ENTERING HELL AND WHAT THE SATAN

DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW IN YOUR CHURCHES))

Watchman Peter

1: IF YOUR IMMORAL TIGHT DRESS MAKES A

MAN TO LUST ON YOU, ALREADY YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH THAT MAN AND

YOU WILL BE JUDGED AT THE END FOR ADULTERY. eg min-skirts, Short skirts, trousers,tight cloths.

Matthew 5:28 But now I tell you : anyone who looks at a woman and lust after her is guilty of

committing adultery with her in his heart.

2: THE GRACE OF GOD SAYS WE SHOULD NOT LOVE THOSE FASHIONS AND UNHOLY THINGS.

Titus 2:11-13 For God has revealed his grace for

the salvation of all people.

That grace instructs us to give up ungodly living and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this world, as we wait

for the blessed Day we hope for, when the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ will appear.

3:GOD SAYS CHRISTIANS SHOULD NOT LOVE

FASHIONS AND THINGS OF THIS WORLD eg. worldly cloths, movies and make ups!

1 John 2:15-16 Do not love the world or anything that belongs to the world. If you love the world,

you do not love the Father. Everything that belongs to the world,what the flesh desires, what people see and want, and everything in this world

that people are so proud of none of this comes from the Father; it all comes from the world (satan).

4: GOD IS TO BE WORSHIP IN A HOLY WAY,HOLY

DRESSING,HOLY LIFE.

John 4:23-24 But the time is coming and is already here, when by the power of God's Spirit

people will worship the Father as he really is, offering him the true worship that he wants. God is Spirit, and only by the power of his Spirit can people worship him as he really is.

5: WOMAN SHOULD BE DECENT AND HOLY IN

THEIR DRESSING....

1 Timothy 2:9-10 I also want the women to be modest and sensible about their clothes and to dress properly; not with fancy hair styles or with gold ornaments or pearls or expensive dresses,

but with good deeds, as is proper for women who claim to be religious.

6: DON'T WEAR MAKE UPS/PAINTINGS FOR YOUR BODY IS TO GLORIFY GOD.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 Don't you know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and who was given to you by God? You do

not belong to yourselves but to God; he bought you for a price. So use your bodies for God's

glory.

7:NO TROUSERS.

Deuteronomy 22:5 âWomen are not to wear men's clothing,... the Lord your God hates people who

do such things.

8: EVERYTHING YOU WEAR OR PUT-ON, IS IT PLEASING GOD?

Colossians 3:17 Everything you do or say, then, should be done in the name of the Lord Jesus, as

you give thanks through him to God the Father.

9:NO EAR RINGS &JEWERIES, ORNAMENTS BEFORE GOD.

Genesis 35:1-4 God said to Jacob,Go to Bethel

at once, and live there. Build an altar there to me, the God who appeared to you when you were

running away from your brother Esau.â So Jacob

said to his family and to all who were with him,

âGet rid of the foreign gods that you have; purify yourselves and put on clean clothes. We are going to leave here and go to Bethel, where I will build

an altar to the God who helped me in the time of my trouble and who has been with me everywhere I have gone. So they gave Jacob all the foreign

gods that they had and also the earrings that they

were wearing. He buried them beneath the oak tree near Shechem.

# Exodus 33:4 When the people heard this, they began to mourn and did not wear jewelry any more.

Exodus 33:5King James Version (KJV) 5 For the Lord had said unto Moses, Say unto the children of Israel, Ye are a stiffnecked people: I will come

up into the midst of you in a moment, and consume you: therefore now put off your

ornaments from you, that I may know what to do unto you. Exodus 33:6 So after they left Mount Sinai, the people of Israel no longer wore ornament.

10: NO ARTIFICIAL HAIR,NAILS AND COLOURS THAT IS LIEING WITH FALSE THINGS AND BIBLE

SAYS THAT NO LIERS WILL ENTER...NO IMPURE

OR FALSE HAIR OR NAIL COLOURS WILL ENTER HEAVEN. Revelation 21:27 But nothing that is impure or False will enter the city, nor anyone who does shameful things or tells lies. Only those whose names are written in the Lamb's book of the living will enter the city.

GOD SAYS YOU MUST BE HOLY IN ALL YOUR DEEDS(INNER AND OUT)

1 Peter 1:14-16 Be obedient to God, and do not allow your lives to be shaped by those desires you had when you were still ignorant. Instead, be holy in all that you do, just as God who called you is holy. The scripture says,Be holy because I am holy.

11:WITHOUT DRESSING HOLY AND LIVING A

HOLY LIFE YOU WILL NOT ENTER HEAVEN.

Hebrews 12:14 Try to be at peace with everyone,

and try to live a holy life, because no one will see the Lord without it.

12: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF YOU DON'T OBEY THIS WORD.

2 Thessalonians 1:7-9

He will do this when the Lord Jesus appears from

heaven with his mighty angels, with a flaming fire,

to punish those who reject God and who do not

obey the Good News about our Lord Jesus. They

will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction in

Hell ,separated from the presence of the Lord and from his glorious might,

13:THOSE WHO DON'T BELIEVE THIS WORD-

Revelation 21:8 But cowards, traitors, perverts, murderers, the immoral, those who practice

magic, those who worship idols, and all liarsthe place for them is the lake burning with fire and

sulfur, which is the second death.

Share it!! 5 Likes 4 Shares

My house fellowship leader even dey wear trousers





That means she is going to hell fire? 1 Like 1 Share

Is hell fire real? No 2 Likes

Op ..lemme tell u smfin ..





The present world we are in , the devil has used the so-called men of God to give a twist to every scripture that speaks against immorality and our sinful patterns ,all because they do not want to lose "customers" . We members in turn would try as much as possible to be convinced so as to continue in our conventional sinful way of life believing that if something goes wrong on the last day, they would argue with God that, Ur servant misled us ,so pls pardon our ignorance . They will b wrong by then.!!



Op, the youths and females are coming for ur head ..and if not careful , they will twist and mislead u .





Lalasticlala mynd44 seun .help move to FP 6 Likes 1 Share

It's always about ladies... God help us all 5 Likes 1 Share

only females dat are blind and deaf to d world will enter heaven 1 Like

Lol when will you xtians stop all these nonsense propagandas 1 Like

k

see as dis tin long abeg op you no do summary for secondary school 2 Likes 1 Share

Hear hear

Jah Jehovah Emmanuel Jah Jehovah Emmanuel

By this standards, it'll take the grace of God for all to be saved. 4 Likes

ozimec:

. ((13 SCRIPTURES THAT WILL CHANGE LADIES

FROM ENTERING HELL AND WHAT THE SATAN

DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW IN YOUR CHURCHES))

Watchman Peter

1: IF YOUR IMMORAL TIGHT DRESS MAKES A

MAN TO LUST ON YOU, ALREADY YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH THAT MAN AND

YOU WILL BE JUDGED AT THE END FOR ADULTERY. eg min-skirts, Short skirts, trousers,tight cloths.

Matthew 5:28 But now I tell you : anyone who looks at a woman and lust after her is guilty of

committing adultery with her in his heart.

2: THE GRACE OF GOD SAYS WE SHOULD NOT LOVE THOSE FASHIONS AND UNHOLY THINGS.

Titus 2:11-13 For God has revealed his grace for

the salvation of all people.

That grace instructs us to give up ungodly living and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this world, as we wait

for the blessed Day we hope for, when the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ will appear.

3:GOD SAYS CHRISTIANS SHOULD NOT LOVE

FASHIONS AND THINGS OF THIS WORLD eg. worldly cloths, movies and make ups!

1 John 2:15-16 Do not love the world or anything that belongs to the world. If you love the world,

you do not love the Father. Everything that belongs to the world,what the flesh desires, what people see and want, and everything in this world

that people are so proud of none of this comes from the Father; it all comes from the world (satan).

4: GOD IS TO BE WORSHIP IN A HOLY WAY,HOLY

DRESSING,HOLY LIFE.

John 4:23-24 But the time is coming and is already here, when by the power of God's Spirit

people will worship the Father as he really is, offering him the true worship that he wants. God is Spirit, and only by the power of his Spirit can people worship him as he really is.

5: WOMAN SHOULD BE DECENT AND HOLY IN

THEIR DRESSING....

1 Timothy 2:9-10 I also want the women to be modest and sensible about their clothes and to dress properly; not with fancy hair styles or with gold ornaments or pearls or expensive dresses,

but with good deeds, as is proper for women who claim to be religious.

6: DON'T WEAR MAKE UPS/PAINTINGS FOR YOUR BODY IS TO GLORIFY GOD.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 Don't you know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and who was given to you by God? You do

not belong to yourselves but to God; he bought you for a price. So use your bodies for God's

glory.

7:NO TROUSERS.

Deuteronomy 22:5 âWomen are not to wear men's clothing,... the Lord your God hates people who

do such things.

8: EVERYTHING YOU WEAR OR PUT-ON, IS IT PLEASING GOD?

Colossians 3:17 Everything you do or say, then, should be done in the name of the Lord Jesus, as

you give thanks through him to God the Father.

9:NO EAR RINGS &JEWERIES, ORNAMENTS BEFORE GOD.

Genesis 35:1-4 God said to Jacob,Go to Bethel

at once, and live there. Build an altar there to me, the God who appeared to you when you were

running away from your brother Esau.â So Jacob

said to his family and to all who were with him,

âGet rid of the foreign gods that you have; purify yourselves and put on clean clothes. We are going to leave here and go to Bethel, where I will build

an altar to the God who helped me in the time of my trouble and who has been with me everywhere I have gone. So they gave Jacob all the foreign

gods that they had and also the earrings that they

were wearing. He buried them beneath the oak tree near Shechem.

# Exodus 33:4 When the people heard this, they began to mourn and did not wear jewelry any more.

Exodus 33:5King James Version (KJV) 5 For the Lord had said unto Moses, Say unto the children of Israel, Ye are a stiffnecked people: I will come

up into the midst of you in a moment, and consume you: therefore now put off your

ornaments from you, that I may know what to do unto you. Exodus 33:6 So after they left Mount Sinai, the people of Israel no longer wore ornament.

10: NO ARTIFICIAL HAIR,NAILS AND COLOURS THAT IS LIEING WITH FALSE THINGS AND BIBLE

SAYS THAT NO LIERS WILL ENTER...NO IMPURE

OR FALSE HAIR OR NAIL COLOURS WILL ENTER HEAVEN. Revelation 21:27 But nothing that is impure or False will enter the city, nor anyone who does shameful things or tells lies. Only those whose names are written in the Lamb's book of the living will enter the city.

GOD SAYS YOU MUST BE HOLY IN ALL YOUR DEEDS(INNER AND OUT)

1 Peter 1:14-16 Be obedient to God, and do not allow your lives to be shaped by those desires you had when you were still ignorant. Instead, be holy in all that you do, just as God who called you is holy. The scripture says,Be holy because I am holy.

11:WITHOUT DRESSING HOLY AND LIVING A

HOLY LIFE YOU WILL NOT ENTER HEAVEN.

Hebrews 12:14 Try to be at peace with everyone,

and try to live a holy life, because no one will see the Lord without it.

12: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF YOU DON'T OBEY THIS WORD.

2 Thessalonians 1:7-9

He will do this when the Lord Jesus appears from

heaven with his mighty angels, with a flaming fire,

to punish those who reject God and who do not

obey the Good News about our Lord Jesus. They

will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction in

Hell ,separated from the presence of the Lord and from his glorious might,

13:THOSE WHO DON'T BELIEVE THIS WORD-

Revelation 21:8 But cowards, traitors, perverts, murderers, the immoral, those who practice

magic, those who worship idols, and all liarsthe place for them is the lake burning with fire and

sulfur, which is the second death.

Share it!! ozimec:

. ((13 SCRIPTURES THAT WILL CHANGE LADIES

FROM ENTERING HELL AND WHAT THE SATAN

DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW IN YOUR CHURCHES))

Watchman Peter

1: IF YOUR IMMORAL TIGHT DRESS MAKES A

MAN TO LUST ON YOU, ALREADY YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH THAT MAN AND

YOU WILL BE JUDGED AT THE END FOR ADULTERY. eg min-skirts, Short skirts, trousers,tight cloths.

Matthew 5:28 But now I tell you : anyone who looks at a woman and lust after her is guilty of

committing adultery with her in his heart.

2: THE GRACE OF GOD SAYS WE SHOULD NOT LOVE THOSE FASHIONS AND UNHOLY THINGS.

Titus 2:11-13 For God has revealed his grace for

the salvation of all people.

That grace instructs us to give up ungodly living and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this world, as we wait

for the blessed Day we hope for, when the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ will appear.

3:GOD SAYS CHRISTIANS SHOULD NOT LOVE

FASHIONS AND THINGS OF THIS WORLD eg. worldly cloths, movies and make ups!

1 John 2:15-16 Do not love the world or anything that belongs to the world. If you love the world,

you do not love the Father. Everything that belongs to the world,what the flesh desires, what people see and want, and everything in this world

that people are so proud of none of this comes from the Father; it all comes from the world (satan).

4: GOD IS TO BE WORSHIP IN A HOLY WAY,HOLY

DRESSING,HOLY LIFE.

John 4:23-24 But the time is coming and is already here, when by the power of God's Spirit

people will worship the Father as he really is, offering him the true worship that he wants. God is Spirit, and only by the power of his Spirit can people worship him as he really is.

5: WOMAN SHOULD BE DECENT AND HOLY IN

THEIR DRESSING....

1 Timothy 2:9-10 I also want the women to be modest and sensible about their clothes and to dress properly; not with fancy hair styles or with gold ornaments or pearls or expensive dresses,

but with good deeds, as is proper for women who claim to be religious.

6: DON'T WEAR MAKE UPS/PAINTINGS FOR YOUR BODY IS TO GLORIFY GOD.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 Don't you know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and who was given to you by God? You do

not belong to yourselves but to God; he bought you for a price. So use your bodies for God's

glory.

7:NO TROUSERS.

Deuteronomy 22:5 âWomen are not to wear men's clothing,... the Lord your God hates people who

do such things.

8: EVERYTHING YOU WEAR OR PUT-ON, IS IT PLEASING GOD?

Colossians 3:17 Everything you do or say, then, should be done in the name of the Lord Jesus, as

you give thanks through him to God the Father.

9:NO EAR RINGS &JEWERIES, ORNAMENTS BEFORE GOD.

Genesis 35:1-4 God said to Jacob,Go to Bethel

at once, and live there. Build an altar there to me, the God who appeared to you when you were

running away from your brother Esau.â So Jacob

said to his family and to all who were with him,

âGet rid of the foreign gods that you have; purify yourselves and put on clean clothes. We are going to leave here and go to Bethel, where I will build

an altar to the God who helped me in the time of my trouble and who has been with me everywhere I have gone. So they gave Jacob all the foreign

gods that they had and also the earrings that they

were wearing. He buried them beneath the oak tree near Shechem.

# Exodus 33:4 When the people heard this, they began to mourn and did not wear jewelry any more.

Exodus 33:5King James Version (KJV) 5 For the Lord had said unto Moses, Say unto the children of Israel, Ye are a stiffnecked people: I will come

up into the midst of you in a moment, and consume you: therefore now put off your

ornaments from you, that I may know what to do unto you. Exodus 33:6 So after they left Mount Sinai, the people of Israel no longer wore ornament.

10: NO ARTIFICIAL HAIR,NAILS AND COLOURS THAT IS LIEING WITH FALSE THINGS AND BIBLE

SAYS THAT NO LIERS WILL ENTER...NO IMPURE

OR FALSE HAIR OR NAIL COLOURS WILL ENTER HEAVEN. Revelation 21:27 But nothing that is impure or False will enter the city, nor anyone who does shameful things or tells lies. Only those whose names are written in the Lamb's book of the living will enter the city.

GOD SAYS YOU MUST BE HOLY IN ALL YOUR DEEDS(INNER AND OUT)

1 Peter 1:14-16 Be obedient to God, and do not allow your lives to be shaped by those desires you had when you were still ignorant. Instead, be holy in all that you do, just as God who called you is holy. The scripture says,Be holy because I am holy.

11:WITHOUT DRESSING HOLY AND LIVING A

HOLY LIFE YOU WILL NOT ENTER HEAVEN.

Hebrews 12:14 Try to be at peace with everyone,

and try to live a holy life, because no one will see the Lord without it.

12: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF YOU DON'T OBEY THIS WORD.

2 Thessalonians 1:7-9

He will do this when the Lord Jesus appears from

heaven with his mighty angels, with a flaming fire,

to punish those who reject God and who do not

obey the Good News about our Lord Jesus. They

will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction in

Hell ,separated from the presence of the Lord and from his glorious might,

13:THOSE WHO DON'T BELIEVE THIS WORD-

Revelation 21:8 But cowards, traitors, perverts, murderers, the immoral, those who practice

magic, those who worship idols, and all liarsthe place for them is the lake burning with fire and

sulfur, which is the second death.

Share it!!

What I see here is a clear misunderstanding of these verses. The first type of clothes God gave to Adam & Eve was plant leaves he sewed together. Why don't you go back and sew plant leaves and wear? Did Moses that gave the law at Deuteronomy wear trousers as a man? Why are men wearing trousers? What this gullible Christian don't understand is that things evolve and the world go with the trends. My grandfather tied wrapper during his time. What will people say when I tie wrapper today. Abeg let us understand these scriptures well before coming here to write nonsense. You talking about forgetting things of the world. The phone you are using, did it come from heaven? 11 Likes 2 Shares

There is no Hell - Bull S.hit.



Every decent women will dress decently and every indecent women will dress indecently, nothing to do with a mythical hell. 4 Likes

Hell doesn't exist! 1 Like

K

gbese:

Bros.. U just quote the whole post Bros.. U just quote the whole post 5 Likes

booked

The way girls will jump on this OP today ehn... Make I just dy here. But really, I cant marry any girl who keeps any of this OP's commandments! And now I feel like a Sinner

j

don't let us deceive ourselves, if God decides to judge us using all his commandments. how many of us would make heaven. we can only try to be perfect in his sight. we can never be perfect. 2 Likes

ozimec:

. ((13 SCRIPTURES THAT WILL CHANGE LADIES

FROM ENTERING HELL AND WHAT THE SATAN

DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW IN YOUR CHURCHES))

Watchman Peter

1: IF YOUR IMMORAL TIGHT DRESS MAKES A

MAN TO LUST ON YOU, ALREADY YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH THAT MAN AND

YOU WILL BE JUDGED AT THE END FOR ADULTERY. eg min-skirts, Short skirts, trousers,tight cloths.

Matthew 5:28 But now I tell you : anyone who looks at a woman and lust after her is guilty of

committing adultery with her in his heart.

2: THE GRACE OF GOD SAYS WE SHOULD NOT LOVE THOSE FASHIONS AND UNHOLY THINGS.

Titus 2:11-13 For God has revealed his grace for

the salvation of all people.

That grace instructs us to give up ungodly living and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in this world, as we wait

for the blessed Day we hope for, when the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ will appear.

3:GOD SAYS CHRISTIANS SHOULD NOT LOVE

FASHIONS AND THINGS OF THIS WORLD eg. worldly cloths, movies and make ups!

1 John 2:15-16 Do not love the world or anything that belongs to the world. If you love the world,

you do not love the Father. Everything that belongs to the world,what the flesh desires, what people see and want, and everything in this world

that people are so proud of none of this comes from the Father; it all comes from the world (satan).

4: GOD IS TO BE WORSHIP IN A HOLY WAY,HOLY

DRESSING,HOLY LIFE.

John 4:23-24 But the time is coming and is already here, when by the power of God's Spirit

people will worship the Father as he really is, offering him the true worship that he wants. God is Spirit, and only by the power of his Spirit can people worship him as he really is.

5: WOMAN SHOULD BE DECENT AND HOLY IN

THEIR DRESSING....

1 Timothy 2:9-10 I also want the women to be modest and sensible about their clothes and to dress properly; not with fancy hair styles or with gold ornaments or pearls or expensive dresses,

but with good deeds, as is proper for women who claim to be religious.

6: DON'T WEAR MAKE UPS/PAINTINGS FOR YOUR BODY IS TO GLORIFY GOD.

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 Don't you know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and who was given to you by God? You do

not belong to yourselves but to God; he bought you for a price. So use your bodies for God's

glory.

7:NO TROUSERS.

Deuteronomy 22:5 âWomen are not to wear men's clothing,... the Lord your God hates people who

do such things.

8: EVERYTHING YOU WEAR OR PUT-ON, IS IT PLEASING GOD?

Colossians 3:17 Everything you do or say, then, should be done in the name of the Lord Jesus, as

you give thanks through him to God the Father.

9:NO EAR RINGS &JEWERIES, ORNAMENTS BEFORE GOD.

Genesis 35:1-4 God said to Jacob,Go to Bethel

at once, and live there. Build an altar there to me, the God who appeared to you when you were

running away from your brother Esau.â So Jacob

said to his family and to all who were with him,

âGet rid of the foreign gods that you have; purify yourselves and put on clean clothes. We are going to leave here and go to Bethel, where I will build

an altar to the God who helped me in the time of my trouble and who has been with me everywhere I have gone. So they gave Jacob all the foreign

gods that they had and also the earrings that they

were wearing. He buried them beneath the oak tree near Shechem.

# Exodus 33:4 When the people heard this, they began to mourn and did not wear jewelry any more.

Exodus 33:5King James Version (KJV) 5 For the Lord had said unto Moses, Say unto the children of Israel, Ye are a stiffnecked people: I will come

up into the midst of you in a moment, and consume you: therefore now put off your

ornaments from you, that I may know what to do unto you. Exodus 33:6 So after they left Mount Sinai, the people of Israel no longer wore ornament.

10: NO ARTIFICIAL HAIR,NAILS AND COLOURS THAT IS LIEING WITH FALSE THINGS AND BIBLE

SAYS THAT NO LIERS WILL ENTER...NO IMPURE

OR FALSE HAIR OR NAIL COLOURS WILL ENTER HEAVEN. Revelation 21:27 But nothing that is impure or False will enter the city, nor anyone who does shameful things or tells lies. Only those whose names are written in the Lamb's book of the living will enter the city.

GOD SAYS YOU MUST BE HOLY IN ALL YOUR DEEDS(INNER AND OUT)

1 Peter 1:14-16 Be obedient to God, and do not allow your lives to be shaped by those desires you had when you were still ignorant. Instead, be holy in all that you do, just as God who called you is holy. The scripture says,Be holy because I am holy.

11:WITHOUT DRESSING HOLY AND LIVING A

HOLY LIFE YOU WILL NOT ENTER HEAVEN.

Hebrews 12:14 Try to be at peace with everyone,

and try to live a holy life, because no one will see the Lord without it.

12: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF YOU DON'T OBEY THIS WORD.

2 Thessalonians 1:7-9

He will do this when the Lord Jesus appears from

heaven with his mighty angels, with a flaming fire,

to punish those who reject God and who do not

obey the Good News about our Lord Jesus. They

will suffer the punishment of eternal destruction in

Hell ,separated from the presence of the Lord and from his glorious might,

13:THOSE WHO DON'T BELIEVE THIS WORD-

Revelation 21:8 But cowards, traitors, perverts, murderers, the immoral, those who practice

magic, those who worship idols, and all liarsthe place for them is the lake burning with fire and

sulfur, which is the second death.

Share it!! all these deeper life people. U no go leave nairalanad alone all these deeper life people. U no go leave nairalanad alone 3 Likes

Op...you are wrong in 80% of your religious post of doctrine up there. Who says God hates fashion. If you say we should not wear clothes of these world, please go and bring heavenly clothes for us to wear.



I hate it wen you say one thing is worldly. There is nothing we use in this world that is not worldly. Your shoes, phone cars. They are all worldly. So stop preaching doctrine here.

Non for men? Why the emphasis on women 1 Like

Ok

I'm new here, please show me some love

But there is no hell na

I am sure this OP is a man.



My question is...Y cant men mind their business and leave women alone for once?



Are we that much of a threat?





Meanwhile i didnt read that rubbish!

The OP made me remember Story Land.