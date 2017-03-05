Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Was Shot 3 Times By Some Lagos State Security Operatives" - Community Leader (8455 Views)

Warri Community Leader Arrested For "Killing" His Divorce Seeking Wife. Photos / Armed Robbers Terrorizing Enugu Communities Arrested By Security Operatives.PICS / Vikings Cult Members Arrested In Enugu By Security Operatives (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The resident of Jones street Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland local government area who with the affirmation of the photos below is still recuperating from the injuries sustained from the incident, took to his facebook timeline to share his bitter experience.







He wrote "SECURITY OFFICERS OR HOODLUMS ?

03/03/2017-yesterday Friday

My own Personal Experience from acclaimed Nigeria security operatives

I was at my house about 6:00pm





on March 3rd when I heard that members of Lagos SARS were arresting people in my community. Jones street Ebute Metta Lagos Mainland local government Area.

As a resident, leader of the community and a member of a community security groups (VIGILANTE Lagos State Public relations officers and strong P. C. R. C Area C Command , I met the SARS officers to know the reasons behind the arrest - this is to know if I could help them identify anyone peradventure if it's a criminal case.



Instead of receiving answers to my questions, I was shot at 3 times. They left with 6 members of the community. It was later heard that each person would be released with a bail of over a hundred thousand naira each from one supl Biola.



The bone of contention is this....... Are security officers supposed to act like HOODLUMS or KIDNAPPERS ? How would you shot at an individual who only seeks to know the truth? How could it be ascertained they were security officers if they cannot talk about their mission? They could have been hoodlums or kidnappers disguised as security officers to take people unlawfully and request for a huge amount of money for them to be released.



Again, when has it become a crime to speak as a Nigerian? Why do I have to be shot by those who are supposed to ensure I'm safe and secured just because I asked a question? How can I categorically say these ones are security officers and not hoodlums? These are the mode of operations of Boko Haram sect, herdsmen and kidnappers, but I'm still amazed security operatives could do that.



Just as I am happy that I haven't bid the world farewell, I still cannot recover from the shock of the quagmire we are in this country



If we can all recollect 2010 neck gun shot and injury still fresh in my memory by The same Nigeria Police officers.



Hmmm where do we go from here?

Taoreed pay 100k before is was released while the other five innocent poor Residents are still cool their head in Lagos state SARS cell.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/i-was-shot-3-times-community-leader.html A community leader and Lagos State Public relations officer, Ishola Slumdweller Agbodemun has narrated his bitter ordeal in the hands of some Lagos State security operatives.The resident of Jones street Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland local government area who with the affirmation of the photos below is still recuperating from the injuries sustained from the incident, took to his facebook timeline to share his bitter experience.He wrote 1 Like

Tyranny and Brutality from security operatives is now the order of the day, ever since the dictator assumed power.

Even the crippled and disabled are not left out.



I DEDICATE this FTC to All victims of Abuse and bully by security operatives.

At least,I can say sorry for now ;but someday in the future,I will say and do something more than "sorry". 6 Likes 1 Share

NPF and madness be like 6 Likes

Ok

SEE HIS WOUNDED PICS >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/photos-i-was-shot-3-times.html

ha

naa wah ooo who go guide us

Ever since buhari took over, it's bn one sad tale to anoda about human right abuses frm security agencies even the crippled are not spared.



Aam sure sarrki, madridguy, omenkalives n the rest of the zombie squad r proud 1 Like

And you REFUSED to die ! And you REFUSED to die !

sorry my guy na nija u dey

The way people are been killed in this country is alarming 1 Like



__________________________________________________________________



Maybe they were sent by DSS!



when has it become a crime to speak as a nigerian?

Since buhari became president! I'm sorry for ur pain





why do I have to be shot by those who are supposed to sensure I'm safe and secured just because I asked a question?

So u are still asking question? Do u want me to shoot u again? Anyways, I'm still sorry for ur pain! God has a say over your life!__________________________________________________________________Maybe they were sent by DSS!Since buhari became president! I'm sorry for ur painSo u are still asking question? Do u want me to shoot u again? Anyways, I'm still sorry for ur pain! 2 Likes 1 Share

sometimes i wonder if our security operatives smokes weed before going out on a raid.they need some reorientation and Nigerian also needs CCTV cameras in streets and main roads.Thats the only way to curb our security operative excessiveness 1 Like

probable hoodlums in security vests

Naija police na only innocent people that are defenceless them dey get power..if armed robber they rub somewhere them nor they near their...useless police

? Where den shoot? Your fingernail? Your lie fit make Satan receive Jesus as his lord and personal saviour!





Oya ebonyi state governor..... Another 500k candidate don show.



If truly he was shot

1st bullet he don close teeth

2nd one he dey the gates of st peter

3rd bullet na the one wey he go take do pendant for heaven.



Liars everywhere.

.

Oya make I do the alabosi comment.....

What? SARS ? They should be killed immediately...Yeye Shot three times and you are still alive? Where den shoot? Your fingernail? Your lie fit make Satan receive Jesus as his lord and personal saviour!Oya ebonyi state governor..... Another 500k candidate don show.If truly he was shot1st bullet he don close teeth2nd one he dey the gates of st peter3rd bullet na the one wey he go take do pendant for heaven.Liars everywhere.Oya make I do the alabosi comment.....What? SARS ? They should be killed immediately...Yeye 2 Likes

May be your approach..... Thank God for Ur life.

While I condemn the act of the SARS officers in all totality, I must say the victim himself acted foolishly and naive. Any one living in Lagos no scratch that,Nigeria,should have heard/seen/read about the brutality and beastial act of our boys in black especially the so called SARS. In any case He should thank his lucky stars that they did not switch off his transformer.

kings09:

Ever since buhari took over, it's bn one sad tale to anoda about human right abuses frm security agencies even the crippled are not spared.



Aam sure sarrki, madridguy, omenkalives n the rest of the zombie squad r proud

So a criminal should be spared coz he belongs to a particular tribe or religion? So a criminal should be spared coz he belongs to a particular tribe or religion?

burkingx:

And you REFUSED to die !

Nwanne, e no funny o.This is a very serious ihian! Nwanne, e no funny o.This is a very serious ihian!

SARS! I hate them as in ehn! I stay in abuja,if you encounter them,pray say your uncle is the president,vp,senate president or else you are finished.

Get it right, this is SARS..they are so cruel, they pick guys daily at Ikeja, collects between #300k - #600k for bail and if you don't have the money, you are a gonna, they waste your. May God finish them all, evil men

Nnamdi kanu said that buhari wll recruite boko haram,and he did,they are every were in uniform , God is not man,God must surely divide this country, 1 Like

Have been wanting to ask this question for Long...SARS is under which of the security agency ?are they alone?? Or under police or soldier or what ... Trust me they are to act as anti robbery but the way they act for real is sort of barbaric and like animals...they use to act as if they owns the country that no one can question them ...i almost had an encounter with the idiots at a time along Ibadan to Ilorin...asking me silly questions as if I carry drug... A long story saa 2 Likes

gbenga4sure:

sometimes i wonder if our security operatives smokes weed before going out on a raid.they need some reorientation and Nigerian also needs CCTV cameras in streets and main roads.Thats the only way to curb our security operative excessiveness weed na learner for SARS hand,those guys are terrible creatures, don't ever pray to come across them. weed na learner for SARS hand,those guys are terrible creatures, don't ever pray to come across them.

haulagehandlers:

weed na learner for SARS hand,those guys are terrible creatures, don't ever pray to come across them. Yes o they can do and undo. Yes o they can do and undo.

gbenga4sure:

sometimes i wonder if our security operatives smokes weed before going out on a raid.they need some reorientation and Nigerian also needs CCTV cameras in streets and main roads.Thats the only way to curb our security operative excessiveness

On point they do regularly before going for a mission On point they do regularly before going for a mission

when we have poo as our security personnel that's what we tend to get.

He deserves one more bullet in his arse for tormenting me with his grammatical blunders!!!!

With what they did to kanu, I don fear dem since den

na y if yahoo guys hear sars them no dey wait to confirm weda na sars on the beat.







They are heartless I'm not talking about this incident oo but I have seen their act before





their bail is no less than 100k



if u can't pay in time they will swap u with criminal willing to settle.



One thing I commend them for is that. They don't take harmed robbery likely they shoot them anyhow





you won't belive they have a pit at the back of their office where they trow dead bodies 1 Like