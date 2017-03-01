₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by CastedDude: 11:38am
A ghastly car accident was caused by rampaging camels yesterday in Jigawa State. According to reports, the incident occurred after the camels ran into a moving car. Some of the camels died in the accident as the condition of the car occupants is yet to be ascertained...
The incident is said to have angered the residents who have called on cattle rearers to control their animals while on the highway following the increase in this type of accident.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:41am
R.I.P to the Camel
Hope they won't sell the Camel meat
Or use it to do Camel Suya
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by ojun50(m): 11:41am
Hausa nd misuse of roads
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by CastedDude: 11:47am
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by ZombieKilla: 11:57am
I won't blame the animals
But rather the animals who rear them close to an express road
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:12pm
rip to the dead
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 12:41pm
rip to the camels
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by james1(m): 1:06pm
hope they dont get to cut those carmels up and make kilichi out of them
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by gift01: 1:26pm
pyyxxaro:They use their meat frequently for Suya. Chances are that I've eaten it and so are you too esp if you patronize suya spot regularly
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 1:33pm
Suya things on point sharperly...
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by furrr(m): 1:57pm
ojun50:
You are the reason why Nigeria will never progress
Everything and anything will result to ethnic bashing what has hausa got to do with an accident
The driver and the camel herders may be hausa or any of the 150 ethnic groups we have in northern nigeria
And this are animals for god sake......
How does his ethnicity play a role in an accident that may or may not have fatalities
The picture below is an accident in ugelli [sorry I don't know if am spelling it right]
The right thing to do is pray for the victim or better still shut up if you don't have anything meaningful to add...
Rise above hate and bigotry....
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:09pm
Wild wild north
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:12pm
furrr:
Are you not buttressing his point with your own picture.. The accident in ugelli was still caused by a careless northerner who has no regards for order , safety and common sense...They Ugelli accident was clear caused by a northerners misuse of a public highway
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by furrr(m): 3:55pm
SalamRushdie:
What I am saying is that accidents happen everyday and everywhere north south everywhere for million different reasons
And that's why they are called accidents...
Do you think that the camel herders want to cause the accident intentionally ....
They want to kill their camel and other people in the accident
What benefit would they drive from destroying their property....
Does dead camels are worth hundreds of thousand Naira and so is the car and I hope no one died or got injured
I could remember a thread on nairaland where cows are using the overhead bridge in lagos
My problem is the use of the word “hausa” when he has no evidence whatsoever to support it
Why not reckless camel herders. what has he allegedly being hausa got to do with the accident
How many accidents have we had in this country. But you don't here them saying yoruba or igbo person
And apparently there are all caused by ”HAUSA“ and their animals
Let's be sincere.....
And like I said rise above hate and bigotry
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by delishpot: 6:02pm
pyyxxaro:
Carmel Na meat Na.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by yungengr(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by mbe97: 6:03pm
these people don move from cows to camels
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by joshi1: 6:03pm
by the animals involved we shall know them
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by gbenga4sure(m): 6:08pm
When there is freedom of movement of animal.well Northerners making use of their animals to cause inconvenience as a result of their 9th century nomadic rearing.Rubbish
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by onadana: 6:08pm
How the meat from these camels have not being shared still beats my imagination judging from the penchant of Nigerians eating anything.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 6:10pm
Very dangerous those camels! Every time I drive pass them I worry, because these aren't small animals that you can ran over. Hope nobody died.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by persius555: 6:13pm
Camel meat coming to your nearest neighbourhood eatery.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 6:14pm
onadana:Lol! Well at this part of the country nobody eats dead animal. It's Haram!
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 6:14pm
furrr:
Tell your people or those you are sympathising with to stop training their children this way.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 6:16pm
The animal(s) that led the animals (camels) should be blamed for this accident.They're only good in wielding guns up and down but brains? No! they dont carry that about.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by dahmie2013: 6:17pm
RIP 2 d camels o! But I need 2 eat camel meat, I have neva eaten it b4 & dat means I need 2 go 2 Jigawa 2 enjoy dat meat. Chai! Nywys, I will go or where do dey sell camel meat in lag?
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by Efewestern: 6:19pm
SalamRushdie:
furrr:
it is spelt Ughelli
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by zanga420: 6:21pm
@furrr , it's OK. I got your point.
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by kings09(m): 6:22pm
Since in the north, camels n cows r more important, RIP to the camels....na buhari n his fulani squad talk am oo
|Re: Rampaging Camels Cause Accident In Jigawa State (Photos) by sod09(m): 6:23pm
pyyxxaro:no....day are not savages
