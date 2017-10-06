Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) (12249 Views)

It was gathered that the drunk policemen who were driving out of Ewet Housing broke the traffic thereby running into a mini bus and left no fewer than 10 passengers injured.



According to reports, it took the intervention of the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Luke who was returning from church service at the Full Life Christian Centre to order for the immediate treatment of the injured passengers at PREMIER MEDICAL CENTER, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.



cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Only happen in zoo 2 Likes

Truly it seems our police are the worst on planet earth



Its a societal thing 11 Likes

sarrki:







I agree

But more rampant and terrible on ipobs soil zoo general talking zoo general talking 18 Likes 1 Share

Police is your friend, if YES click LIKE and if NO click SHARE

Khd95:

meanwhile citizens of red mud land are busy* developing * other people's land while theirs are ravaged by erosion and gullies we are only developing Nigeria no man's land not ibadam we are only developing Nigeria no man's land not ibadam 2 Likes

hmmm

Live in prison would do for those animals.

. Zoo Police Eh,

That's our standard ... anything short would have surprised me



5 & 6 Police and Alcohol..5 & 6

Naija I hail thee

Thank God no lives were lost....

We are not clicking anything today







quote author=ImmaculateIam post=62738716]Police is your friend, if YES click LIKE and if NO click SHARE [/quote]

every day police will be on the headline

Haba!









Anyway: every day police will be on the headlineHaba!Anyway:

If nothing is done and done fast about the excesses of these fools, naija will be completely doomed In their hands. Imagine the people who are supposed to live as examples for citizens to be law abiding, are the ones breaking the rules. Just last week, a news broke out of a drunk policeman who killed an innocent man standing on his own jeje with police car, now we have this.



If it were an ordinary person that did this now, you'll see the foools flexing muscles anyhow and showing their power...



These same m0rons attack innocent citizens unjustly and extorts money from them. Its high time the government did something about these assholes or the people stand up to revolt against their wicked acts.



Awon oloriburuku people. God punish all police officers in Naija. 3 Likes

Just two bottles

I hope every single one of those policemen, both dead and alive, face orderly room trial and are dismissed from the force without benefits

Khd95:

the same way u lots are developing Thailand..philipine

Etc with hard drugs yes the same way yrooubas is developing ibadam with skull mining business yes the same way yrooubas is developing ibadam with skull mining business 5 Likes

MISTAICEY02288:

Awon oloriburuku people. God punish all police officers in Naija. watch ur statement ....





U can say some of them but not all watch ur statement ....U can say some of them but not all

WHERE'S NWAAMAIKPE WEN U NID HIM?

Crownadex:

I wish i could say some, buh unfortunately the bad eggs amongst them have damaged the reputation of the few good ones... I wish i could say some, buh unfortunately the bad eggs amongst them have damaged the reputation of the few good ones...

PrettyCrystal:

Some police officers who were allegedly drinking and driving, caused a ghastly accident after running into a mini bus belonging to STANFORD MICROFINANCE BANK carrying passengers heading down Oron road in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital .



It was gathered that the drunk policemen who were driving out of Ewet Housing broke the traffic thereby running into a mini bus and left no fewer than 10 passengers injured.



According to reports, it took the intervention of the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Luke who was returning from church service at the Full Life Christian Centre to order for the immediate treatment of the injured passengers at PREMIER MEDICAL CENTER, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/drunk-police-officers-get-many-injured-motor-accident-akwa-ibom-photos.html naija I hail ooo...

Nigerian police the best in Africa naija I hail ooo...Nigerian police the best in Africa

Those military, police, etc are the new boko haram.