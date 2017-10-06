₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:05pm
Some police officers who were allegedly drinking and driving, caused a ghastly accident after running into a mini bus belonging to STANFORD MICROFINANCE BANK carrying passengers heading down Oron road in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital .
It was gathered that the drunk policemen who were driving out of Ewet Housing broke the traffic thereby running into a mini bus and left no fewer than 10 passengers injured.
According to reports, it took the intervention of the speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Barr. Onofiok Luke who was returning from church service at the Full Life Christian Centre to order for the immediate treatment of the injured passengers at PREMIER MEDICAL CENTER, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/drunk-police-officers-get-many-injured-motor-accident-akwa-ibom-photos.html
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:06pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Kokolet11: 7:09pm
Only happen in zoo
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:09pm
Truly it seems our police are the worst on planet earth
Its a societal thing
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Kokolet11: 7:12pm
sarrki:zoo general talking
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by ImmaculateIam(m): 7:15pm
Police is your friend, if YES click LIKE and if NO click SHARE
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Kokolet11: 7:42pm
Khd95:we are only developing Nigeria no man's land not ibadam
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by miqos03: 7:46pm
hmmm
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Flashh: 7:46pm
Live in prison would do for those animals.
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by NCANTaskForce(m): 7:47pm
Zoo Police Eh, .
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Weirdmuzik: 7:47pm
That's our standard ... anything short would have surprised me
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by money121(m): 7:48pm
Police and Alcohol..
5 & 6
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by helphelp: 7:48pm
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Blackfyre: 7:49pm
Thank God no lives were lost....
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by solochris(m): 7:49pm
We are not clicking anything today
quote author=ImmaculateIam post=62738716]Police is your friend, if YES click LIKE and if NO click SHARE [/quote]
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 7:52pm
every day police will be on the headline
Haba!
Anyway:
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 7:56pm
If nothing is done and done fast about the excesses of these fools, naija will be completely doomed In their hands. Imagine the people who are supposed to live as examples for citizens to be law abiding, are the ones breaking the rules. Just last week, a news broke out of a drunk policeman who killed an innocent man standing on his own jeje with police car, now we have this.
If it were an ordinary person that did this now, you'll see the foools flexing muscles anyhow and showing their power...
These same m0rons attack innocent citizens unjustly and extorts money from them. Its high time the government did something about these assholes or the people stand up to revolt against their wicked acts.
Awon oloriburuku people. God punish all police officers in Naija.
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Keneking: 7:58pm
Just two bottles
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 8:00pm
I hope every single one of those policemen, both dead and alive, face orderly room trial and are dismissed from the force without benefits
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Kokolet11: 8:03pm
Khd95:yes the same way yrooubas is developing ibadam with skull mining business
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Crownadex(m): 8:03pm
MISTAICEY02288:watch ur statement ....
U can say some of them but not all
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by MaconAwire(m): 8:05pm
WHERE'S NWAAMAIKPE WEN U NID HIM?
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:06pm
Crownadex:
I wish i could say some, buh unfortunately the bad eggs amongst them have damaged the reputation of the few good ones...
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by dirtydiva(m): 8:08pm
PrettyCrystal:naija I hail ooo...
Nigerian police the best in Africa
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by juman(m): 8:09pm
Those military, police, etc are the new boko haram.
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by dpfaces(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Drunk Policemen Cause Accident In Uyo, Many Injured (Photos) by Khd95(m): 8:13pm
[quote author=Kokolet11 post=62740056]yes the same way yrooubas is developing ibadam with skull mining business[/quotte]pls remind me when okija shrine is the dreaded obinze forest too...
