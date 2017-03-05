Prophet Iginla releases prophecy concerning Buhari's health



Popular Abuja prophet, Joshua Iginla has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, to take care of his health by “adhering to medical advice”.



Iginla, who first predicted Buhari’s sudden unscheduled medical trip, warned him not to “allow politicians play politics with his health.”





The cleric, in a statement sent to DAILY POST, said he saw the vision while in South Africa today (Saturday) and urged his congregants to pray for the President.



He said: “I have a prophetic message for the president which God gave me while in South Africa. No president becomes a president without the hand of God, either by permissive or perfect will. When GOD puts anyone there, it’s for a purpose.



“I have a message for him. The Lord says he should take care of his health. He should not allow people around him to play politics with his health.



“In my vision, I saw some people preparing boots with army uniform. They said he should take his bag and start travelling. I saw some white doctors cautioning him not to wear the boot that he should hold on till they are through with his treatment.





“It’s a prophetic advice,’treat yourself and listen to the medical advice.’ Don’t let them hurry you beause what’s the essence of coming home in haste and rushing back in a hurry. It’s because of the hurrying back again that God sent me to you. God has brought you this far. The seat is there for you and waiting for you. It’s only the living that can rule Nigeria and not the dead. Wait until there is a medical clearance.



“Do not allow politicians to use your life to play politics. Its only the living that can rule Nigeria. I saw a vision where people hurried him to wear the boot and come home only for him to be rushed back.



“The reason is because there was an unfinished business medically. Let your persecutors persecute you and say whatever they wanted to say but make sure you give your health attention. It’s only the living that rules. The throne is yours and nobody can occupy it. That’s why you must stay alive.”



It would be recalled that Iginla gave 73 prophetic insights for 2017.





The 8th item on the prophesy read: “His Excellency, Mr. President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.”





Buhari has been away from Nigeria on a medical vacation since January 19.



