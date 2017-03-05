₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Flexherbal(m): 12:20pm
Prophet Iginla releases prophecy concerning Buhari's health
Popular Abuja prophet, Joshua Iginla has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, to take care of his health by “adhering to medical advice”.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/05/living-can-rule-nigeria-prophet-iginla-warns-buhari/
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by carzola(m): 12:26pm
Lai Mohammed and Nigerian pastors
And prophet who do you think lie
The more??
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Flexherbal(m): 12:29pm
They should also organize prayers for the economy!
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by prinsam30(m): 12:30pm
I believe you prophet, God is good all the time
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by prinsam30(m): 12:32pm
carzola:
and who are u to asked that silli question
grow up son and stop the hate for the men of God
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by carzola(m): 12:38pm
prinsam30:if I cant question the attitude of my fellow human beings... Then am foolish.. And if you feel they shouldn't be questioned or judged and you are here judging me to be silly then you shall die a pain death.
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Nutase(f): 12:55pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by PapaBaby: 4:14pm
Abi
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by TippyTop(m): 4:15pm
Let the dead rule only Katsina.
Buhari is the 2nd "near death" man the katsina people have foisted on Nigeria within this decade alone.
Enough is enough, let the dead rule the dead.
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by leeikem(m): 4:15pm
I dey kneel down beg una ' leave Buhari '
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by AntiWailer: 4:16pm
Lol
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:16pm
Brb
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by donsteady(m): 4:16pm
DSS await you
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Tazdroid(m): 4:16pm
Another one,
He gave an accurate prediction one time and now he's yapping about another one
His hair looks like King Leonidas' helmet in 300
Is he related to T.B.J?
And why did the vision come only when he was in South Africa?
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by kropotkin2: 4:16pm
prophet?
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Oyind18: 4:16pm
Let him wait till he is cleared medically
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by princemillla(m): 4:17pm
The headline tho
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by obembet(m): 4:18pm
Thank God no be me talk am
But...
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Destinylink(m): 4:18pm
God help us
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by DIKEnaWAR: 4:18pm
No truer words ever spoken
I also saw part 2 of the vision. I saw Tolu Ogunlesi, Femi Adèsina and Garba Shehu sitting outside Aso rock and polishing Tinubu 's shoe. I also saw Dambazzo smoking weed with Dalung and Dambazzo telling Dalung to respect his superiors since they are no longer colleagues now.
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 4:19pm
leeikem:chaı,see fınıshıng!.so hes no more a vegetable
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Lalasula: 4:19pm
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by holatimmy(f): 4:19pm
Smack down...
Oga Bubu Shey you are hearing
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by able20(m): 4:20pm
leeikem:The issue is Bihari should leave Nigerians alone,'Just resign'!.
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by SUPOL(m): 4:20pm
He is coming Back on Tuesday 7th March
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Minirakiza: 4:20pm
God have mercy So he's dead?
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by sekundosekundo: 4:21pm
A man that is above 80yrs, prefers Aso rock to his health. I no go pity am at all.
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by SexyNairalander: 4:21pm
booked
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by slegend(m): 4:21pm
we are still saying the same thing.........
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by mystmoze(m): 4:21pm
is a goal ;Dis a goal
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by optionB: 4:21pm
Na Oshimbade de rule naa
|Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Destinylink(m): 4:23pm
Minirakiza:
He is not. Read the post.
