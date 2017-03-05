₦airaland Forum

Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Flexherbal(m): 12:20pm
Prophet Iginla releases prophecy concerning Buhari's health

Popular Abuja prophet, Joshua Iginla has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, to take care of his health by “adhering to medical advice”.

Iginla, who first predicted Buhari’s sudden unscheduled medical trip, warned him not to “allow politicians play politics with his health.”


The cleric, in a statement sent to DAILY POST, said he saw the vision while in South Africa today (Saturday) and urged his congregants to pray for the President.

He said: “I have a prophetic message for the president which God gave me while in South Africa. No president becomes a president without the hand of God, either by permissive or perfect will. When GOD puts anyone there, it’s for a purpose.

“I have a message for him. The Lord says he should take care of his health. He should not allow people around him to play politics with his health.

“In my vision, I saw some people preparing boots with army uniform. They said he should take his bag and start travelling. I saw some white doctors cautioning him not to wear the boot that he should hold on till they are through with his treatment.


“It’s a prophetic advice,’treat yourself and listen to the medical advice.’ Don’t let them hurry you beause what’s the essence of coming home in haste and rushing back in a hurry. It’s because of the hurrying back again that God sent me to you. God has brought you this far. The seat is there for you and waiting for you. It’s only the living that can rule Nigeria and not the dead. Wait until there is a medical clearance.

“Do not allow politicians to use your life to play politics. Its only the living that can rule Nigeria. I saw a vision where people hurried him to wear the boot and come home only for him to be rushed back.

“The reason is because there was an unfinished business medically. Let your persecutors persecute you and say whatever they wanted to say but make sure you give your health attention. It’s only the living that rules. The throne is yours and nobody can occupy it. That’s why you must stay alive.”

It would be recalled that Iginla gave 73 prophetic insights for 2017.


The 8th item on the prophesy read: “His Excellency, Mr. President should pray for his health, I see him traveling out for an unscheduled health checkup. But this time, it will be more serious. He should pray for his health, God will keep him.”


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKr-bXeZ8uU

Buhari has been away from Nigeria on a medical vacation since January 19.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/05/living-can-rule-nigeria-prophet-iginla-warns-buhari/

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by carzola(m): 12:26pm
Lai Mohammed and Nigerian pastors
And prophet who do you think lie
The more??

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Flexherbal(m): 12:29pm
They should also organize prayers for the economy!

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by prinsam30(m): 12:30pm
I believe you prophet, God is good all the time

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by prinsam30(m): 12:32pm
carzola:
Lai Mohammed and Nigerian pastors
And prophet who do you think lie
The more??



and who are u to asked that silli question


grow up son and stop the hate for the men of God

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by carzola(m): 12:38pm
prinsam30:




and who are u to asked that silli question


grow up son and stop the hate for the men of God
if I cant question the attitude of my fellow human beings... Then am foolish.. And if you feel they shouldn't be questioned or judged and you are here judging me to be silly then you shall die a pain death.

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Nutase(f): 12:55pm
shocked
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by PapaBaby: 4:14pm
Abi
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by TippyTop(m): 4:15pm
Let the dead rule only Katsina.
Buhari is the 2nd "near death" man the katsina people have foisted on Nigeria within this decade alone.

Enough is enough, let the dead rule the dead.
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by leeikem(m): 4:15pm
I dey kneel down beg una ' leave Buhari '

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by AntiWailer: 4:16pm
Lol
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by ajuwarhodes(f): 4:16pm
Brb
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by donsteady(m): 4:16pm
DSS await you

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Tazdroid(m): 4:16pm
Another one, undecided

He gave an accurate prediction one time and now he's yapping about another one

His hair looks like King Leonidas' helmet in 300

Is he related to T.B.J?

And why did the vision come only when he was in South Africa?
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by kropotkin2: 4:16pm
prophet?
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Oyind18: 4:16pm
Let him wait till he is cleared medically
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by princemillla(m): 4:17pm
The headline tho
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by obembet(m): 4:18pm
Thank God no be me talk am



But...

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Destinylink(m): 4:18pm
God help us
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by DIKEnaWAR: 4:18pm
No truer words ever spoken


I also saw part 2 of the vision. I saw Tolu Ogunlesi, Femi Adèsina and Garba Shehu sitting outside Aso rock and polishing Tinubu 's shoe. I also saw Dambazzo smoking weed with Dalung and Dambazzo telling Dalung to respect his superiors since they are no longer colleagues now.

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 4:19pm
leeikem:
I dey kneel down beg una ' leave Buhari '
chaı,see fınıshıng!.so hes no more a vegetable

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Lalasula: 4:19pm
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by holatimmy(f): 4:19pm
Smack down...

Oga Bubu Shey you are hearing
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by able20(m): 4:20pm
leeikem:
I dey kneel down beg una ' leave Buhari '
The issue is Bihari should leave Nigerians alone,'Just resign'!.

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by SUPOL(m): 4:20pm
He is coming Back on Tuesday 7th March

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Minirakiza: 4:20pm
God have mercy So he's dead?

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by sekundosekundo: 4:21pm
A man that is above 80yrs, prefers Aso rock to his health. I no go pity am at all.
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by SexyNairalander: 4:21pm
booked

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by slegend(m): 4:21pm
we are still saying the same thing.........
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by mystmoze(m): 4:21pm
is a goal ;Dis a goal
Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by optionB: 4:21pm
Na Oshimbade de rule naa

Re: Joshua Iginla To Buhari: "The Dead Cannot Rule Nigeria" by Destinylink(m): 4:23pm
Minirakiza:
God have mercy
So he's dead?


He is not. Read the post.

