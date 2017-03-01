Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) (19153 Views)

Joshua Iginla Gives Lady Who Delivered Baby While Church Was Going On N200k(Pics / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Joshua Iginla / "TB Joshua Heals HIV Positive Man" - TB Joshua Ministries Says (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





'HIV POSITIVE TURNED NEGATIVE



Bro. Emmanuel Idroengin started feeling weakness and pains all over his body sometimes back. He then decided to consult the hospital for a medical checkup. The result came out HIV positive for him.



He then summoned courage and told his wife his then HIV status. His wife being a member of Champions Royal Assembly and a strong believer in God dropped her Champions Miracle Bracelet in a cup of water and gave her husband to drink.After drinking the water, he started feeling a sense of relief and decided to run the medical test a second time, this time around at about 3 different hospitals. To the glory of God, he found he has been miraculously healed. His HIV results came out negative this time. Praise God!!



I use this testimony as a point of contact to everyone ill out there, by the healing power of God, every form of sickness or ailment is uprooted out of your body right now in Jesus name'







Source: As shared by popular Abuja Pastor Bro Joshua Iginla......'HIV POSITIVE TURNED NEGATIVEBro. Emmanuel Idroengin started feeling weakness and pains all over his body sometimes back. He then decided to consult the hospital for a medical checkup. The result came out HIV positive for him.He then summoned courage and told his wife his then HIV status. His wife being a member of Champions Royal Assembly and a strong believer in God dropped her Champions Miracle Bracelet in a cup of water and gave her husband to drink.After drinking the water, he started feeling a sense of relief and decided to run the medical test a second time, this time around at about 3 different hospitals. To the glory of God, he found he has been miraculously healed. His HIV results came out negative this time. Praise God!!I use this testimony as a point of contact to everyone ill out there, by the healing power of God, every form of sickness or ailment is uprooted out of your body right now in Jesus name'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/abuja-pastor-bro-joshua-iginla-heals.html?m=1 7 Likes 1 Share

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/abuja-pastor-bro-joshua-iginla-heals.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share





If I talk now, there go say I nor de gree believe man of God Am just here to read commentsIf I talk now, there go say I nor de gree believe man of God 22 Likes

A ti gbo 2 Likes

Non reactive ke, Na chemical combustion? anyways To God be the Glory!!



on a lighter note, what happened to the professor in Umudike who said he has the cure? y dont they allow him to sell it, so pastors can focus on praying financial blessings instead of HIV prayers?



come and Beat me if u dont like wat i just said... 08146487020 9 Likes

And someone would believe this.. 36 Likes 6 Shares

The first test might have been a false positive 32 Likes











Nigerian Christians and mumuishness are like 1 and 2 The only person I will feel pity for are their kids when they are both too damaged by AIDS to take care of them.Nigerian Christians and mumuishness are like 1 and 2 31 Likes 3 Shares

These people have started again! These wicked fake pastors.



Please take your time to look at this result posted. The sex said female. The name is Emmanuel Maristella. No age.



Result - Non reactive. It didn't say positive or negative. People are screaming that enemies are against Christianity, but I will say greed is against Christianity. The greed amongst Christians. The greed to outperform themselves by crooks and lies. This greed will surely destroy Christianity in Nigeria. 32 Likes 2 Shares

See how they tie pastor round their necks like necklace as if it's the pastor that healed him. God is the master healer 2 Likes

D lawd is qood

hmmm

.

Maybe he get typhoid thinking say Na hiv 10 Likes

Try Unigold 4 Likes

Hallelujah..

LMAO

Atheists, food don come oooo 1 Like



Are you sure the first result is proved I'm not understandingAre you sure the first result is proved 1 Like

Scam all from the symptom of his sickness to diagnosis to the healing...the only real thing is the testimony 1 Like

Hmmm

Hmmmm!



See miracle!! 1 Like 1 Share

HMM...WHO VERIFIED IT?

nice one!

The Lord is Good!

am a witness! 2 Likes 1 Share



Yet another scam.

Why do these miracles always happen in d dark continent?! Yet another scam.Why do these miracles always happen in d dark continent?! 10 Likes

Okeke Godwin wrote: Dear death wisher,



At your age President Mohammadu Buhari was a Petroleum Minister but your father was none.



Now at the age of 75 again, he is your President and yet your father has not even presided over your town Union. Yet, you come here on Facebook everyday making bingo noise, envying a man who started making histories at his 20s.



You call him an illiterate, a man without certificate but yet in 2015 the electoral laws of this nation gave you and Buhari an equal opportunity and franchise to compete at the poll.



My brother with all your certificates which you acquired from maybe ABU, BUk, ATB, Okopoly, Akungba poly, Nuba poly, and so on why didn't you contest in 2015?



Is your lineage forbidden from being President?



Ok.Kontinu!



You asked him to resign?



How can a man you pronounced dead resign?



You need to resign your dead hope and embrace Chanjii



Okokobioko is your anchor man

Stay tuned.



Sarrki how far 9 Likes 1 Share

Believe dats wat it is

Thank God! 2 Likes 1 Share

Anointed 419

I nearly gave a Bleep

rationalmind:

The first test might have been a false positive

Most likely. Most likely.

Buhari is an idiot 1 Like