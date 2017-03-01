₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,101 members, 3,414,148 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) (19153 Views)
Joshua Iginla Gives Lady Who Delivered Baby While Church Was Going On N200k(Pics / 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Joshua Iginla / "TB Joshua Heals HIV Positive Man" - TB Joshua Ministries Says (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 11:37am
As shared by popular Abuja Pastor Bro Joshua Iginla......
'HIV POSITIVE TURNED NEGATIVE
Bro. Emmanuel Idroengin started feeling weakness and pains all over his body sometimes back. He then decided to consult the hospital for a medical checkup. The result came out HIV positive for him.
He then summoned courage and told his wife his then HIV status. His wife being a member of Champions Royal Assembly and a strong believer in God dropped her Champions Miracle Bracelet in a cup of water and gave her husband to drink.After drinking the water, he started feeling a sense of relief and decided to run the medical test a second time, this time around at about 3 different hospitals. To the glory of God, he found he has been miraculously healed. His HIV results came out negative this time. Praise God!!
I use this testimony as a point of contact to everyone ill out there, by the healing power of God, every form of sickness or ailment is uprooted out of your body right now in Jesus name'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/abuja-pastor-bro-joshua-iginla-heals.html?m=1
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 11:37am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 11:37am
Am just here to read comments
If I talk now, there go say I nor de gree believe man of God
22 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by thesicilian: 11:41am
A ti gbo
2 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by dcamodels: 11:45am
Non reactive ke, Na chemical combustion? anyways To God be the Glory!!
on a lighter note, what happened to the professor in Umudike who said he has the cure? y dont they allow him to sell it, so pastors can focus on praying financial blessings instead of HIV prayers?
come and Beat me if u dont like wat i just said... 08146487020
9 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by omenkaLives: 11:47am
And someone would believe this..
36 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by rationalmind(m): 11:48am
The first test might have been a false positive
32 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by SirWere(m): 11:48am
The only person I will feel pity for are their kids when they are both too damaged by AIDS to take care of them.
Nigerian Christians and mumuishness are like 1 and 2
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Boss13: 11:54am
These people have started again! These wicked fake pastors.
Please take your time to look at this result posted. The sex said female. The name is Emmanuel Maristella. No age.
Result - Non reactive. It didn't say positive or negative. People are screaming that enemies are against Christianity, but I will say greed is against Christianity. The greed amongst Christians. The greed to outperform themselves by crooks and lies. This greed will surely destroy Christianity in Nigeria.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by lofty900(m): 11:56am
See how they tie pastor round their necks like necklace as if it's the pastor that healed him. God is the master healer
2 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Dhaffs(m): 2:31pm
D lawd is qood
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Negotiate: 2:32pm
hmmm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 2:32pm
.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Sarah20A(f): 2:33pm
Maybe he get typhoid thinking say Na hiv
10 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:33pm
Try Unigold
4 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 2:33pm
Hallelujah..
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by drered(m): 2:33pm
LMAO
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 2:34pm
Atheists, food don come oooo
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:34pm
I'm not understanding
Are you sure the first result is proved
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by SaintMorris: 2:34pm
Scam all from the symptom of his sickness to diagnosis to the healing...the only real thing is the testimony
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 2:34pm
Hmmm
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 2:34pm
Hmmmm!
See miracle!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:35pm
HMM...WHO VERIFIED IT?
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by uzeba(m): 2:35pm
nice one!
The Lord is Good!
am a witness!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by doctokwus: 2:36pm
Yet another scam.
Why do these miracles always happen in d dark continent?!
10 Likes
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Eco2580(m): 2:36pm
Okeke Godwin wrote: Dear death wisher,
At your age President Mohammadu Buhari was a Petroleum Minister but your father was none.
Now at the age of 75 again, he is your President and yet your father has not even presided over your town Union. Yet, you come here on Facebook everyday making bingo noise, envying a man who started making histories at his 20s.
You call him an illiterate, a man without certificate but yet in 2015 the electoral laws of this nation gave you and Buhari an equal opportunity and franchise to compete at the poll.
My brother with all your certificates which you acquired from maybe ABU, BUk, ATB, Okopoly, Akungba poly, Nuba poly, and so on why didn't you contest in 2015?
Is your lineage forbidden from being President?
Ok.Kontinu!
You asked him to resign?
How can a man you pronounced dead resign?
You need to resign your dead hope and embrace Chanjii
Okokobioko is your anchor man
Stay tuned.
Sarrki how far
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by jordyspices: 2:37pm
Believe dats wat it is
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by Constilo4u: 2:37pm
Thank God!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by frubben(m): 2:37pm
Anointed 419
I nearly gave a Bleep
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by mmsen: 2:37pm
rationalmind:
Most likely.
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by OgatheTop: 2:38pm
Buhari is an idiot
1 Like
|Re: Joshua Iginla Heals HIV+ Soldier In Abuja (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 2:38pm
Can we
5 Supernatural Experiences You Will Have When You Genuinely Encounter God... / Locked Up For Being An Atheist In Nigeria. . . / Catholicism Doctrines And Its Biblical Root(debunking An Argument)
Viewing this topic: kayc0(m), EMMANER(m), charlescarlos, slaknoah(m), Micangelo19(m), chimchim1(m), ndat(m), trustworthy1, grovethoery(m), Emmybabs4eva(m), habeebao(m), KennyID17(m), Unik2me, Eldeethedon, Venice789(f), uniquealdehyde(m), gmart(m), Dammyoni18(f), Karanjar(m), Donteeokey(m), femi4(m), Superpower(m), Temihatz(m), mrbiola(m), sinaj(f), paragraph, JohnieWalker(m), espionage48(m), Alhkerimu(m), toluxa1(m), hydrazone, jose4shizzle, Dee001(m), ozaovehe(m), oxonek, CoolChinex07 and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13