See tweets below...





http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/omojuwa-stylishly-throws-shades-oge-okoye.html Omojuwa stylishly throws shate at oge okoye over her stolen pet on instagram.See tweets below... 1 Like





I dedicate this latest FTC to Dogs (using the term loosely to include handbag specimens) of Nigeria. May your worthy reach that of American dogs whereby your pictures too will be stolen online He still get time for this? I thought he claimed isolation at the hands of SA immigration.+++++++++I dedicate this latestto Dogs (using the term loosely to include handbag specimens) of Nigeria. May your worthy reach that of American dogs whereby your pictures too will be stolen online 4 Likes 1 Share

if oge okoye nor learn from this then she is stupid 1 Like

Sad



Oge descended to the lowest of the low with that lousy stunt.



The lie was not necessary.... Very uncalled for.....people are lying with material things.....this grade B actress choose to lie with a living thing in far away abroad.... That's a new low abeg.



I would have given her some slack if it were INI Edo or all those calabar and akwaibom people .....but an anambra babe...nwa otu na-adighi asi ndo to lie with that unfortunate chiwawawawa bingo is sad. 11 Likes

..i'm very sure most of them must have been flaunting what's not theirs..especially those that like posting mighty mansions and cars as theirs..everyday for the thief one day for the owner. Oge okoye just happened to be a scapegoat..i'm very sure most of them must have been flaunting what's not theirs..especially those that like posting mighty mansions and cars as theirs..everyday for the thief one day for the owner. 6 Likes

who tiff dog na





let's hope Madam KO won't come for his head... Haha..let's hope Madam KO won't come for his head...

maybe her instagram account was hacked.... 1 Like

Anything makes FP these "Last" days 1 Like

He lacks good sense of humor tho..

Women and lies....

Anything makes FP these "Last" days. 1 Like

Of all the things in the world, you deemed dogs fittest to lie about...

Oge okoye no see better thing use lie, na dog she com see 1 Like

This dog theft story is becoming stale... Almost 5 threads on front page this weekend just for it alone.





Nairaland, what's happening to the educative topics?

Oge's story is reducing tonto dike's popularity on NLand

I tink say dis goat dey southafrica immigration palava..Una neva taya for dis dog story sef?

Oge Okoye ti take over from Toto.....dickey

A word is enough for the wise

who be this mad cow? who be this mad cow?

Oge okoye just happened to be a scapegoat ..i'm very sure most of them must have been flaunting what's not theirs..especially those that like posting mighty mansions and cars as theirs..everyday for the thief one day for the owner. I believe you I believe you

E don do abeg





Stale already, if u like throw table or chair, nor b only shade........

How much Dem Dey sell two Lhasa wey una "celebrity" Oge Okoye no fit buy. Those two Lhasa Apso are not more than 200k in Nigeria. Una "celebrities" no get shame. I can give her a Lhasa Apso free of charge. How much Dem Dey sell two Lhasa wey una "celebrity" Oge Okoye no fit buy. Those two Lhasa Apso are not more than 200k in Nigeria. Una "celebrities" no get shame. I can give her a Lhasa Apso free of charge.

So this news Will trend dis new week again?