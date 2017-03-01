₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,382 members, 3,400,976 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft (3137 Views)
DonJazzy Stylishly Mocked Linda Ikeji For Being Single(pic) / Paul Okoye On Where Lucy Iheonyechoro-Ugorji, His New Signee Is From / Timaya Throws Shades At MTV Base (mama Award) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by akinlex(m): 2:18pm
Omojuwa stylishly throws shate at oge okoye over her stolen pet on instagram.
See tweets below...
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/omojuwa-stylishly-throws-shades-oge-okoye.html
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by EgunMogaji(m): 2:20pm
He still get time for this? I thought he claimed isolation at the hands of SA immigration.
+++++++++
I dedicate this latest FTC to Dogs (using the term loosely to include handbag specimens) of Nigeria. May your worthy reach that of American dogs whereby your pictures too will be stolen online
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Edwinmason(m): 2:20pm
if oge okoye nor learn from this then she is stupid
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by wheredemdey: 2:21pm
Sad
Oge descended to the lowest of the low with that lousy stunt.
The lie was not necessary.... Very uncalled for.....people are lying with material things.....this grade B actress choose to lie with a living thing in far away abroad.... That's a new low abeg.
I would have given her some slack if it were INI Edo or all those calabar and akwaibom people .....but an anambra babe...nwa otu na-adighi asi ndo to lie with that unfortunate chiwawawawa bingo is sad.
11 Likes
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by akinlex(m): 4:26pm
cc mynd44
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by goldbim(f): 4:37pm
Oge okoye just happened to be a scapegoat ..i'm very sure most of them must have been flaunting what's not theirs..especially those that like posting mighty mansions and cars as theirs..everyday for the thief one day for the owner.
6 Likes
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Akshow: 7:27pm
Yeye de smell
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by rattlesnake(m): 7:28pm
who tiff dog na
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by AkinPhysicist: 7:28pm
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by wizkidblogger(f): 7:29pm
Haha..
let's hope Madam KO won't come for his head...
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Goldenheart(m): 7:29pm
maybe her instagram account was hacked....
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by ferdison(m): 7:29pm
Anything makes FP these "Last" days
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by mrlaw93(m): 7:29pm
He lacks good sense of humor tho..
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by imitateMe(m): 7:29pm
Women and lies....
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by ferdison(m): 7:30pm
Anything makes FP these "Last" days.
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by neoOduduwa: 7:31pm
Of all the things in the world, you deemed dogs fittest to lie about...
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by omofunaab(m): 7:32pm
Oge okoye no see better thing use lie, na dog she com see
1 Like
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by tlops(m): 7:32pm
E yah
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Smartini: 7:33pm
This dog theft story is becoming stale... Almost 5 threads on front page this weekend just for it alone.
Nairaland, what's happening to the educative topics?
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Tynasparks(f): 7:33pm
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by remmyton(f): 7:33pm
Oge's story is reducing tonto dike's popularity on NLand
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by SIRmanjar: 7:33pm
I tink say dis goat dey southafrica immigration palava..Una neva taya for dis dog story sef?
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Houseofglam7: 7:35pm
Oge Okoye ti take over from Toto.....dickey
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:36pm
A word is enough for the wise
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by hilaomo(m): 7:41pm
akinlex:who be this mad cow?
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by maxwell60(m): 7:42pm
goldbim:I believe you
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by Tjohnnay: 7:44pm
E don do abeg
Stale already, if u like throw table or chair, nor b only shade........
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by maxwell60(m): 7:46pm
akinlex:How much Dem Dey sell two Lhasa wey una "celebrity" Oge Okoye no fit buy. Those two Lhasa Apso are not more than 200k in Nigeria. Una "celebrities" no get shame. I can give her a Lhasa Apso free of charge.
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by praisekeyzz(m): 7:46pm
So this news Will trend dis new week again?
|Re: Omojuwa Shades Oge Okoye Over Dog Theft by OlaDapxon(m): 7:49pm
this news never tire Una?
(0) (Reply)
Former Miss Nigeria Munachi Drops 1st Single "i Feel Real" / Looking For Best Date / Turquoise Gives Great Fashion Tips, Information, And Free Products
Viewing this topic: fortunarld, osnova(m), SpermDonor, kashala90(m), AbuSaad39(m), BabaCommander, Talk2Bella(f), daisyella, neetahRay(f), RiversWatchDog(m), IISamuel, doctorkush(m), elijahsinto(m), Mzgracie(f), Kekostic(m), prince4divine, LesbianBoy(m), jadakiss213(m), mhiztarromeo(m), viceldo(m), cejo(m), Osu175(m), franksam2009, tillaman(m), lomaxx, Baroba(m), africandollar, ellechrystal(f), OlaDapxon(m), dipopooo(m), iamnicer, fergieboy(m), trux(m), Ebuka007, Chidi4u(m), Rednaxelot, slurryeye, Freciprocal, DesChyko(m), AJOBI77(m), hormayemmy(f), Nide, ogaAK(m), anytexy, Spidermon, popiong(m), Calyb(m), ghmnoble, Misterdhee1(m), Tinynita(f), okitz4(m), Bibidear(f), Priceless007, DavidEsq(m), Eldeethedon, noahliwa(m), dkdigits(m), whizdame(m), Goddy4real(m), happney65, Akaraiwe(m), Babawo50(m), breadtom, Platinumay(m), teamobanabo(m), olarmeleksite, tolex34(m), EJanni(f), whytediamond(m), haulagehandlers(m), Lushka(m), M2dX(m), iamkunleajayi, kesikeller(m), Obeenah(m), drogs(m), aomekeh(m), PROWESX(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13