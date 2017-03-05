Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) (14352 Views)

Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” / Oba of benin Erediauwa Visit The Ooni Of Ife On His Ascension To The Throne / Ogiame Atuwatse, Olu Of Warri Dies After 28 Years On The Throne (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A young man from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv minutes before coronation has been banished from Tiv land by The Tiv Traditional Council, for butchery of the consecrated Tor Tiv Stool.



Stephen Nyitse caused stir after he sat on the throne of the about to be coronated Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse on Saturday, March 4th, at the JS Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue State.



The strange action shocked king makers and important dignitaries who were in attendance at the coronation ceremony. He was immediately whisked off by security personnel for interrogation while the Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, president in Benue, Bishop Mike Agou, led other men of God to annoint and rededicate the Stool.



After the coronation, the traditional council went iinto emergency session over the matter and unanimously agree on banishment as punitive measure act and deterrent.



Tor Kwande, HRH Chief Ambrose Pinne Iyortyer who announced the banishment on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council said the punishment is with immediate effect.



And that Mr. Stephen Nyitse shall under no circumstances step his foot on any part of Tiv land any where in the world. In the statement, the TTC prohibited all sons and daughters of Tiv race to offering any form of assistance to the banished former son of Tiv, Mr.Stephen Nyitse.



The Tiv Traditional Council, TTC, in the statement has, in a strong incontrovertible terms, condemned the behavior and asked the Tiv race to rise up in condemnation of such act and as well desist from all other forms of vices to make Tiv nation great again.

Source: Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/man-sat-throne-tor-tiv-barnished-tiv-land-pictured/ 1 Like 1 Share

The guy ma Wan enjoy nah

Police cannot even spell 'detainee"



I think the Guy's action was in protest. 13 Likes

When would Nigeria

Abolish traditional rule

In this country its one

Of the major reasons

We are backward in life. 19 Likes 1 Share

No one has the right to banish a citizen of Nigeria from any part of the country. If the man has committed any offence he should be charged to court, but the traditional council has no legal authority to ban the him from tiv land. They are just bluffing. The man should ignore them. 27 Likes

Igbos:

Police cannot even spell 'detainee"

I think the Guy's action was in protest.



That's the spelling of "detainee" in Tiv language. That's the spelling of "detainee" in Tiv language. 18 Likes 2 Shares

carzola:

When would Nigeria Abolish traditional rule In this country its one Of the major reasons We are backward in life.

Bia this boy, go and write your homework. You'll be going to school tomorrow. Bia this boy, go and write your homework. You'll be going to school tomorrow. 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is Big enough for anybody to dwell on.. If them like make them go locate the man for lagos make i see... Silly rules. Person no go sit again on the throne?? #Olamide be like - i am sitting on the Throne...#

You guys should have investigate to know whether he was mentally balanced or being manipulated. 3 Likes

Nnn

I thought the banishment would have been to an evil forest





So, the anointment of traditional positions of authority is now conducted by PFN? Strange 7 Likes 1 Share

mu2sa2:

No one has the right to banish a citizen of Nigeria from any part of the country. If the man has committed any offence he should be charged to court, but the traditional council has no legal authority to ban the him from tiv land. They are just bluffing. The man should ignore them.

Are you saying we should disrespect traditional rules and regulations because of white man rule.



Respect your tradition and moved forward.



What we should amend instead of abolish is inhumane rules and regulations our forefathers set to govern themselves



REMEMBER EVEN JESUS CHRIST said" I didn't come to abolish the law instead l came to amend it.



Happy Sunday to you Are you saying we should disrespect traditional rules and regulations because of white man rule.Respect your tradition and moved forward.What we should amend instead of abolish is inhumane rules and regulations our forefathers set to govern themselvesREMEMBER EVEN JESUS CHRIST said" I didn't come to abolish the law instead l came to amend it.Happy Sunday to you 1 Like

Should i modify the above comment and say what's in me

Ban wetin. not in this modern days 1 Like

Probably He wanted to take a selfie. 3 Likes

Mò gbó mō yà dun enter problem

Very lucky man..

He would have became a stone in some tribes in nigeria 2 Likes

Can this man please get a human rights lawyer...or can any lawyer pick up his case?



Yes his act was against TIV tradition, but the days of absolute monarchy are long gone.



Did the traditional council give him a fair trial? Was he given the oppotunity to defend himself; to explain the reasons for his actions?



Thank God the United Nations Human Rights Declaration takes precedence over any traditional council.

Can a traditional law supercede the constitution of the federal republic? A resounding NO is the answer. 3 Likes

I don't seem to get the correlation between anointing of traditional stool by Christians when the ruler meant to be seating on hat seat is a custodian of the Tor Tiv tradition.



Isn't this confusion? Why not allow Caesar take full possession of his heritage? Do Christianity and traditional beliefs coexist ? 5 Likes

some pple sha... they think its everything dey can use to play

The man want to feel the power on the throne

the same chair wey the carpenter wey make am even keep ewa agoyin plate on top 10 Likes

carzola:

When would Nigeria

Abolish traditional rule

In this country its one

Of the major reasons

We are backward in life.

Tell England to banish their monarchy tradition. Just go near he Queen of England without permission and comment from six feet below. Deluded Africans Tell England to banish their monarchy tradition. Just go near he Queen of England without permission and comment from six feet below. Deluded Africans 5 Likes









He should thank his stars he was banished and not killed Africans and traditions shaHe should thank his stars he was banished and not killed

J

Legally, they are joking. Traditionally, they may not be joking if they back their threats up with diabolical means of punishment.



The constitution supercedes any rubbish pronouncement of theirs.



But I'm miffed by the part that says pastors rededicated the stool. What has darkness gotten to do with light, according to their Bible? Who is deceiving who? 1 Like

carzola:

When would Nigeria

Abolish traditional rule

In this country its one

Of the major reasons

We are backward in life.

Why should they abolish anything tradition?



Lemme tell you why we backward.



The reason we are backward is that we have left our traditions and cultures for foreign culture. The few ones we have left are diluted with western culture. Do you know how this makes us backward, because we have lost our true identities, and we have become westerners wannabe. An African man wears suit and tie in plus 30 degree, and an African woman fixes weave on and contact lens in order to look like white woman. All these copying of western cultures and traditions puts us in mental frame of mind where we look down on ourself and look up to white people as superior race. And with that kinna mind frame, there is no way we can develop.

Just to clear you on what I mean by asking you to mention one country in the world that doesn't have cultures and traditions but developed



Like Fela right said in his song "Teacher dont teach me nonsense" He said



When I dey pikin, mama papa be teacher

When I dey for school, teacher be teacher

When I dey university, lecturer be teacher

When I start to work, government be teacher

Who be government teacher?

Cultures and traditions





He went on to sing about our different countries all over the world still have their cultures and traditions as their teachers. But in Africa we have lost our cultures and traditions which makes us have government that engage in corruption, mismanagement, looting etc. Why should they abolish anything tradition?Lemme tell you why we backward.The reason we are backward is that we have left our traditions and cultures for foreign culture. The few ones we have left are diluted with western culture. Do you know how this makes us backward, because we have lost our true identities, and we have become westerners wannabe. An African man wears suit and tie in plus 30 degree, and an African woman fixes weave on and contact lens in order to look like white woman. All these copying of western cultures and traditions puts us in mental frame of mind where we look down on ourself and look up to white people as superior race. And with that kinna mind frame, there is no way we can develop.Just to clear you on what I mean by asking you to mention one country in the world that doesn't have cultures and traditions but developedLike Fela right said in his song "Teacher dont teach me nonsense" He saidHe went on to sing about our different countries all over the world still have their cultures and traditions as their teachers. But in Africa we have lost our cultures and traditions which makes us have government that engage in corruption, mismanagement, looting etc. 2 Likes

Do they still banish people....I thought it was an olden days thing...He can only be ostracized by the community...not Banishment....

That is an illegal act and pronouncement because no Nigerian can be banished or movement restricted in any part of Nigeria no matter how grave his offense is .