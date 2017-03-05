₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,320 members, 3,400,763 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 05:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) (14352 Views)
Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” / Oba of benin Erediauwa Visit The Ooni Of Ife On His Ascension To The Throne / Ogiame Atuwatse, Olu Of Warri Dies After 28 Years On The Throne (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by blogbloke: 2:43pm
A young man from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv minutes before coronation has been banished from Tiv land by The Tiv Traditional Council, for butchery of the consecrated Tor Tiv Stool.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/man-sat-throne-tor-tiv-barnished-tiv-land-pictured/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by sarrki(m): 2:44pm
The guy ma Wan enjoy nah
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Flatties: 2:47pm
Police cannot even spell 'detainee"
I think the Guy's action was in protest.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by carzola(m): 2:56pm
When would Nigeria
Abolish traditional rule
In this country its one
Of the major reasons
We are backward in life.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by mu2sa2: 2:57pm
No one has the right to banish a citizen of Nigeria from any part of the country. If the man has committed any offence he should be charged to court, but the traditional council has no legal authority to ban the him from tiv land. They are just bluffing. The man should ignore them.
27 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by K9Uneet(m): 3:52pm
Igbos:
That's the spelling of "detainee" in Tiv language.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by K9Uneet(m): 3:53pm
carzola:
Bia this boy, go and write your homework. You'll be going to school tomorrow.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by visijo(m): 4:24pm
Nigeria is Big enough for anybody to dwell on.. If them like make them go locate the man for lagos make i see... Silly rules. Person no go sit again on the throne?? #Olamide be like - i am sitting on the Throne...#
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by talk2archy: 4:24pm
You guys should have investigate to know whether he was mentally balanced or being manipulated.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Abudu2000(m): 4:24pm
Nnn
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 4:25pm
I thought the banishment would have been to an evil forest
So, the anointment of traditional positions of authority is now conducted by PFN? Strange
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by ifyan(m): 4:25pm
mu2sa2:
Are you saying we should disrespect traditional rules and regulations because of white man rule.
Respect your tradition and moved forward.
What we should amend instead of abolish is inhumane rules and regulations our forefathers set to govern themselves
REMEMBER EVEN JESUS CHRIST said" I didn't come to abolish the law instead l came to amend it.
Happy Sunday to you
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Abudu2000(m): 4:25pm
Should i modify the above comment and say what's in me
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by virus05(m): 4:26pm
Ban wetin. not in this modern days
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Youngzedd(m): 4:26pm
Probably He wanted to take a selfie.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Expl0rers: 4:27pm
Mò gbó mō yà dun enter problem
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by obafemee80(m): 4:27pm
Very lucky man..
He would have became a stone in some tribes in nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by KenModi(m): 4:27pm
Can this man please get a human rights lawyer...or can any lawyer pick up his case?
Yes his act was against TIV tradition, but the days of absolute monarchy are long gone.
Did the traditional council give him a fair trial? Was he given the oppotunity to defend himself; to explain the reasons for his actions?
Thank God the United Nations Human Rights Declaration takes precedence over any traditional council.
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by yjgm(m): 4:27pm
Can a traditional law supercede the constitution of the federal republic? A resounding NO is the answer.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Integrityfarms(m): 4:28pm
I don't seem to get the correlation between anointing of traditional stool by Christians when the ruler meant to be seating on hat seat is a custodian of the Tor Tiv tradition.
Isn't this confusion? Why not allow Caesar take full possession of his heritage? Do Christianity and traditional beliefs coexist ?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by chinex276(m): 4:28pm
some pple sha... they think its everything dey can use to play
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Destinylink(m): 4:28pm
The man want to feel the power on the throne
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Malawian(m): 4:29pm
the same chair wey the carpenter wey make am even keep ewa agoyin plate on top
10 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Integrityfarms(m): 4:30pm
carzola:
Tell England to banish their monarchy tradition. Just go near he Queen of England without permission and comment from six feet below. Deluded Africans
5 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Haryoryhemie(f): 4:30pm
Africans and traditions sha
He should thank his stars he was banished and not killed
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by obembet(m): 4:30pm
J
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by unitysheart(m): 4:31pm
Legally, they are joking. Traditionally, they may not be joking if they back their threats up with diabolical means of punishment.
The constitution supercedes any rubbish pronouncement of theirs.
But I'm miffed by the part that says pastors rededicated the stool. What has darkness gotten to do with light, according to their Bible? Who is deceiving who?
1 Like
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by slurryeye: 4:31pm
carzola:
Why should they abolish anything tradition?
Lemme tell you why we backward.
The reason we are backward is that we have left our traditions and cultures for foreign culture. The few ones we have left are diluted with western culture. Do you know how this makes us backward, because we have lost our true identities, and we have become westerners wannabe. An African man wears suit and tie in plus 30 degree, and an African woman fixes weave on and contact lens in order to look like white woman. All these copying of western cultures and traditions puts us in mental frame of mind where we look down on ourself and look up to white people as superior race. And with that kinna mind frame, there is no way we can develop.
Just to clear you on what I mean by asking you to mention one country in the world that doesn't have cultures and traditions but developed
Like Fela right said in his song "Teacher dont teach me nonsense" He said
When I dey pikin, mama papa be teacher
When I dey for school, teacher be teacher
When I dey university, lecturer be teacher
When I start to work, government be teacher
Who be government teacher?
Cultures and traditions
He went on to sing about our different countries all over the world still have their cultures and traditions as their teachers. But in Africa we have lost our cultures and traditions which makes us have government that engage in corruption, mismanagement, looting etc.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by Richy4(m): 4:31pm
Do they still banish people....I thought it was an olden days thing...He can only be ostracized by the community...not Banishment....
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by kayzat: 4:33pm
That is an illegal act and pronouncement because no Nigerian can be banished or movement restricted in any part of Nigeria no matter how grave his offense is .
|Re: Man Who Sat On The Throne Of Tor Tiv Barnished From TIV Land (pic) by chiedu7: 4:34pm
ifyan:
Jesus did not come to amend the law but to fulfil it.
Matthew 5:17 [Full Chapter]
Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.
No wonder dem dey fool you.
1 Like
Having Visitors Without Prior Notice: Your View / 10 Strange Birth Customs From Around The World / Can Any Nigerian Man Look Like This Man (Pics Included)
Viewing this topic: Spactacle(m), Waleawojobi, Praisemelody(m), macfaded(m), critic9ja, mannan123, sped1oro(m), oshibote1, cmt1(m), Onistephen1(m), Jephz(m), kizzyblazee, hugoboss70(m), PheezyLee(m), QingQamal, flexrivers(m), humilitatem(f), ceejay85, wifey1, stitcheD(m), rxgodwin, musb92yahooco, Legacy74, Midononi(m), okk4sure, josiahpaul(m), iwadobo, Fatherson, kingthreat(m), hischoice(m), victor1, Ontarget, EVILFOREST, zubycharles(m), toyetade, Friedyokes, hatchy, kunlite(m), Pjelafe(m), Austyno4(m), ekpesa(m), teeboy95, alcovex, Lifestone(m), nifemi01(m), alajoshomolu, amicdan(m), SmartyPants, kaydwutang(m), bobbybiggs(m), jnizzle(m), TIDDOLL(m), dandadee, sesaan(m), Kennedymac(m), honortee, generaldre(m), Beautifulemi(f), Osinachi1, nams77, bobbyxxjnr, puhleeze(m), Jimy66(m), gbenga4sure(m), CecyAdrian(f), saeedowolab, Pray(m), stinggy(m), gqboyy(m), stundy(m), Timblaze(m), kollybay4u, Isoni(m), Jilo83(m), Bayodele19(f), Banjoramos(m), Leez(m), joshi1, shukudi(m), Hallenjay, Jakama90(m), theokoliz, foxvilles, Lildav, Solowande(m), ogalawyer(m), bienimac, Tumise100(m), Bethor, abarry001, theceo1602(m), dyoungkarlmarx(m), Flamzey00, lanpio(m), MISSOPTIMIST(f), AkumahTalk(m), emmydee(m), sampete(m), binary123(m), emtony2000, djbasket(m), hotbullion, janefarms2015, philip0906, slayminder(m), ojbanja, Raphwise(m), obongkaks, Smarte724(m), phreakabit(m), omosefeeguaibor(f), ifyude(f), omikel(m), prestige2013(m), Melahou(m), moiaimi(f), Vic74real, tope3x(m), wonder10, Godsate, prinzeepule, laidian(m), dominique(f), mina16(f), jieta, OsamaB, Trut(m), ucsparks, futurerex, thirdi(m), kofo01, ZookieZookie(m), whytemon(m), Goddy4real(m), JUO(m), faymouz(m), belloabd1914(m), realalesh, mandy4s, Tobium1(m), Umunede, victord1st, austin2all, rrichie78, Wondermumsy, leuelliot, bestman09(m), Oriflame1(f), larukey, advocatebaba(m) and 265 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3