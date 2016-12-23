₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by pikin(m): 1:31pm
In what will be a break from tradition, the newly selected paramount ruler of the Tiv people, James Ayatse, has declined to take his oath of office before “Swem”, the traditional god of the Tiv people.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/225047-tor-tiv-breaks-tradition-declines-sworn-traditional-god-committee.html
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by MasterofNL: 1:36pm
Good.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by MasterofNL: 1:44pm
omenkalives, come here and lie down.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by psucc(m): 1:45pm
He should quit then.
What actually then took him to the traditional stool?
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by omenkaLives: 1:46pm
That man was a staunch Dipper Life member and it still beats me how he came to accepting being the king of Tivs.
Come what may, the Tiv nation seems a lot more confident about the future than they were under Akaw e Torkuka of blessed memory.
Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo!
This life ehn.. .
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by omenkaLives: 1:48pm
MasterofNL:These my people,, ,, una nor dey tire?
Una stubborness no be here!
It's, I don lie down.. .wetin again?
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by comos: 1:49pm
he should relinquish the title.
since it is a traditional title
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by veekid(m): 2:55pm
next?
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Badgers14: 2:56pm
Remember what Jesus said, Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God.
If he is a staunch Deeler live member.. He should be gingering to be the District pastor or even the GO and not being a king.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by LAFO(f): 2:56pm
Depends on the people.
If they want him to rule them, dem go allow him.
If not na to chase him away.
They've got excuse
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by adorablepepple(f): 2:56pm
Ok
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:56pm
omenkaLives:omenka omenka
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by sdotman: 2:56pm
jesus power super power
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Rrankdonga(m): 2:57pm
It is not clear why the change from polytheism to monotheism should be assumed to be a self-evidently progressive improvement. But it widely is - an assumption that provoked Ibn Warraq (author of Why I Am Not a Muslim) wittily to conjecture that monotheism is in its turn doomed to subtract one more god and become atheism
Excerpt From The God delusion by Richard Darwkin
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by snezBaba: 2:57pm
Bull what? Bullshit....You want to become a traditional ruler but you don't want to be sworn in the traditional way.Nonsense
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by WhiteHouseNaija: 2:58pm
Nice one
Nice one
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by MrPresident1: 2:58pm
Swem swerve
Africa for Christ!
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by ruffhandu: 2:59pm
Good decision. Let them swear him in by what he holds sacred. When the righteous is in power the people rejoice. I stand with Tor tiv
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by shorlla(m): 3:00pm
Mtcheew.... Why he accept the post before if he's not ready to dance to their tune. He better step down
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by mumsie: 3:00pm
Good one....God will give him the grace to take the people to the promise land.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Davijunson: 3:01pm
abeg change that 'God' to 'god'.... there's only one God and He's the Almighty.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by SalamRushdie: 3:01pm
Impossible ..The Swem is the basis of being TorTivi in the first place .. let see how this plays out
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by DeepSight(m): 3:01pm
pikin:
This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.
Disgusting!
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by AK6464(m): 3:01pm
Op Prof Ayatse is the immediate past VC of Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State not University of Mkar.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by xtiandating: 3:03pm
Very interesting
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by wizkidblogger(f): 3:03pm
smh
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by piagetskinner(m): 3:03pm
nice move by the tor TIv....
of what use is a traditional god that is mute and cannot save.. one that cannot give direction or sound judgement...a god made by human hands..
he acknowledged the one true God..the king of King's, and Lord of lords
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by AK6464(m): 3:03pm
DeepSight:
Maybe the tradition is what has kept us backward this long.
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Cmoyor: 3:06pm
y accept if u can't play by the rules
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Elnino4ladies: 3:07pm
Is this man OK?
He was my VC then in uni agric makurdi
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by Enemyofpeace: 3:08pm
He is fearing fear, because him know sey dat one no dry hear word if him fumbleL
Tiv girls sabi fok o
|Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” by opalu: 3:08pm
Wow
