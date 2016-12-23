Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before “traditional God” (9422 Views)

In what will be a break from tradition, the newly selected paramount ruler of the Tiv people, James Ayatse, has declined to take his oath of office before “Swem”, the traditional god of the Tiv people.



Mr. Ayatse, a professor, and two-term Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and University of Mkar, has instead opted to be sworn in as the fifth Tor Tiv with the Bible, the holy book of his Christian faith.



The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Coronation of the Tor Tiv V, Atom Okpera, a retired army general, disclosed this at a press conference in Gboko, Benue State on Thursday.



Swem is the traditional god of the Tiv people and has its shrine in the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko.

If Mr. Ayaste’s decision stands, he will be the first Tor Tiv not to take his oath of office at the shrine of the Swem. The four previous holders of the office had always invoked the powers of the Swem, whom the Tiv people revere as a “just god”, in ruling over the people.

The Swem, according to Tiv tradition, adjudicates disputes among Tiv people without fear or favour, ensuring justice irrespective of economic, political and social status of the parties to a dispute.



According to the statement by the coronation committee, other traditional rite for the coronation began on Wednesday in Gboko, with the climax and grand finale scheduled for Saturday at the Gboko mini stadium from10:00 a.m.



At the ceremony, Tiv sons and daughters were advised to appear in Tiv traditional attires. The Tiv are the dominant ethnic group in Benue State, but they are also found in large numbers in neighbouring Taraba State.

Good. 6 Likes

omenkalives, come here and lie down. 6 Likes

He should quit then.

What actually then took him to the traditional stool? 27 Likes 2 Shares





Come what may, the Tiv nation seems a lot more confident about the future than they were under Akaw e Torkuka of blessed memory.



Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo!



This life ehn.. . That man was a staunch Dipper Life member and it still beats me how he came to accepting being the king of Tivs.Come what may, the Tiv nation seems a lot more confident about the future than they were under Akaw e Torkuka of blessed memory.Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo!This life ehn.. . 5 Likes

MasterofNL:

omenkalives, come here and lie down. These my people,, ,, una nor dey tire?



Una stubborness no be here!



It's, I don lie down.. .wetin again? These my people,, ,, una nor dey tire?Una stubborness no be here!It's, I don lie down.. .wetin again? 3 Likes 2 Shares

he should relinquish the title.



since it is a traditional title 10 Likes

next?

Remember what Jesus said, Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God.



If he is a staunch Deeler live member.. He should be gingering to be the District pastor or even the GO and not being a king. 2 Likes







Depends on the people.





If they want him to rule them, dem go allow him.



If not na to chase him away.



They've got excuse Depends on the people.If they want him to rule them, dem go allow him.If not na to chase him away.They've got excuse 2 Likes

omenkaLives:

That man was a staunch Dipper Life member and it still beats me how he came to accepting being the king of Tivs.



Come what may, the Tiv nation seems slot more confident about the future than they were under Skate Torkuka of blessed memory.



Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo!



This life ehn.. . omenka omenka omenka omenka 1 Like

jesus power super power 6 Likes

It is not clear why the change from polytheism to monotheism should be assumed to be a self-evidently progressive improvement. But it widely is - an assumption that provoked Ibn Warraq (author of Why I Am Not a Muslim) wittily to conjecture that monotheism is in its turn doomed to subtract one more god and become atheism

Excerpt From The God delusion by Richard Darwkin 2 Likes

.Nonsense Bull what? Bullshit....You want to become a traditional ruler but you don't want to be sworn in the traditional way.Nonsense 5 Likes













Meanwhile, enjoy the gist below...





Africa for Christ!



Swem swerveAfrica for Christ! 6 Likes

Good decision. Let them swear him in by what he holds sacred. When the righteous is in power the people rejoice. I stand with Tor tiv 10 Likes

Mtcheew.... Why he accept the post before if he's not ready to dance to their tune. He better step down

Good one....God will give him the grace to take the people to the promise land. 7 Likes

abeg change that 'God' to 'god'.... there's only one God and He's the Almighty. 4 Likes

Impossible ..The Swem is the basis of being TorTivi in the first place .. let see how this plays out

This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.



Disgusting! This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.Disgusting! 7 Likes

Op Prof Ayatse is the immediate past VC of Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State not University of Mkar. 1 Like

Very interesting

nice move by the tor TIv....





of what use is a traditional god that is mute and cannot save.. one that cannot give direction or sound judgement...a god made by human hands..



he acknowledged the one true God..the king of King's, and Lord of lords 1 Like

DeepSight:





This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.



Disgusting!

Maybe the tradition is what has kept us backward this long. Maybe the tradition is what has kept us backward this long.

y accept if u can't play by the rules 1 Like

Is this man OK?



He was my VC then in uni agric makurdi

He is fearing fear, because him know sey dat one no dry hear word if him fumbleL





Tiv girls sabi fok o