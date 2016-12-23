₦airaland Forum

Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by pikin(m): 1:31pm
In what will be a break from tradition, the newly selected paramount ruler of the Tiv people, James Ayatse, has declined to take his oath of office before “Swem”, the traditional god of the Tiv people.

Mr. Ayatse, a professor, and two-term Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, and University of Mkar, has instead opted to be sworn in as the fifth Tor Tiv with the Bible, the holy book of his Christian faith.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the Coronation of the Tor Tiv V, Atom Okpera, a retired army general, disclosed this at a press conference in Gboko, Benue State on Thursday.

Swem is the traditional god of the Tiv people and has its shrine in the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko.
If Mr. Ayaste’s decision stands, he will be the first Tor Tiv not to take his oath of office at the shrine of the Swem. The four previous holders of the office had always invoked the powers of the Swem, whom the Tiv people revere as a “just god”, in ruling over the people.
The Swem, according to Tiv tradition, adjudicates disputes among Tiv people without fear or favour, ensuring justice irrespective of economic, political and social status of the parties to a dispute.

According to the statement by the coronation committee, other traditional rite for the coronation began on Wednesday in Gboko, with the climax and grand finale scheduled for Saturday at the Gboko mini stadium from10:00 a.m.

At the ceremony, Tiv sons and daughters were advised to appear in Tiv traditional attires. The Tiv are the dominant ethnic group in Benue State, but they are also found in large numbers in neighbouring Taraba State.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/north-central/225047-tor-tiv-breaks-tradition-declines-sworn-traditional-god-committee.html

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by MasterofNL: 1:36pm
Good. smiley

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by MasterofNL: 1:44pm
omenkalives, come here and lie down. cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by psucc(m): 1:45pm
He should quit then.
What actually then took him to the traditional stool?

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by omenkaLives: 1:46pm
That man was a staunch Dipper Life member and it still beats me how he came to accepting being the king of Tivs.

Come what may, the Tiv nation seems a lot more confident about the future than they were under Akaw e Torkuka of blessed memory.

Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo! cheesy

This life ehn.. .

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by omenkaLives: 1:48pm
MasterofNL:
omenkalives, come here and lie down. cheesy cheesy cheesy
These my people,, ,, una nor dey tire? cheesy

Una stubborness no be here! grin

It's, I don lie down.. .wetin again?

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by comos: 1:49pm
he should relinquish the title.

since it is a traditional title

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by veekid(m): 2:55pm
next?
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Badgers14: 2:56pm
Remember what Jesus said, Give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God.

If he is a staunch Deeler live member.. He should be gingering to be the District pastor or even the GO and not being a king.

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by LAFO(f): 2:56pm
cheesy


Depends on the people.


If they want him to rule them, dem go allow him.

If not na to chase him away.

They've got excuse

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by adorablepepple(f): 2:56pm
Ok
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:56pm
omenkaLives:
That man was a staunch Dipper Life member and it still beats me how he came to accepting being the king of Tivs.

Come what may, the Tiv nation seems slot more confident about the future than they were under Skate Torkuka of blessed memory.

Like play like play, Fanuchi don become Prince ooo! cheesy

This life ehn.. .
omenka omenka grin

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by sdotman: 2:56pm
jesus power super power

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Rrankdonga(m): 2:57pm
It is not clear why the change from polytheism to monotheism should be assumed to be a self-evidently progressive improvement. But it widely is - an assumption that provoked Ibn Warraq (author of Why I Am Not a Muslim) wittily to conjecture that monotheism is in its turn doomed to subtract one more god and become atheism
Excerpt From The God delusion by Richard Darwkin

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by snezBaba: 2:57pm
Bull what? Bullshit....You want to become a traditional ruler but you don't want to be sworn in the traditional way.Nonsense

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by WhiteHouseNaija: 2:58pm
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by MrPresident1: 2:58pm
Swem swerve angry

Africa for Christ!

grin

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by ruffhandu: 2:59pm
Good decision. Let them swear him in by what he holds sacred. When the righteous is in power the people rejoice. I stand with Tor tiv

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by shorlla(m): 3:00pm
Mtcheew.... Why he accept the post before if he's not ready to dance to their tune. He better step down
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by mumsie: 3:00pm
Good one....God will give him the grace to take the people to the promise land.

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Davijunson: 3:01pm
abeg change that 'God' to 'god'.... there's only one God and He's the Almighty.

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by SalamRushdie: 3:01pm
Impossible ..The Swem is the basis of being TorTivi in the first place .. let see how this plays out
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by DeepSight(m): 3:01pm
This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.

Disgusting!

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by AK6464(m): 3:01pm
Op Prof Ayatse is the immediate past VC of Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State not University of Mkar.

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by xtiandating: 3:03pm
Very interesting
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by wizkidblogger(f): 3:03pm
smh
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by piagetskinner(m): 3:03pm
nice move by the tor TIv....


of what use is a traditional god that is mute and cannot save.. one that cannot give direction or sound judgement...a god made by human hands..

he acknowledged the one true God..the king of King's, and Lord of lords

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by AK6464(m): 3:03pm
DeepSight:


This is repulsive. What utter self-hating nonsense. A traditional ruler, the very custodian of the culture of a people, insisting on being sworn by the cultural and religious grund norm of a foreign people.

Disgusting!

Maybe the tradition is what has kept us backward this long.
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Cmoyor: 3:06pm
y accept if u can't play by the rules

Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Elnino4ladies: 3:07pm
Is this man OK?

He was my VC then in uni agric makurdi
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by Enemyofpeace: 3:08pm
He is fearing fear, because him know sey dat one no dry hear word if him fumbleL


Tiv girls sabi fok o
Re: Tor Tiv Breaks With Tradition, Declines To Be Sworn-in Before "traditional God" by opalu: 3:08pm
Wow

