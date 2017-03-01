₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by rem44: 7:53pm
Veteran Nollywood actress, producer, Shan George on Thursday, March 2 premiered her new film entitled, ‘Ayade in Calabar, Cross River State. She was honoured by Governor of Cross River State, Benedict Ayade and Ayo Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State, Senator, Florence Ita Giwa, Chinedu Ikedieze (a.k.a Aki), Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach, Emeka Osai and others.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ayadefayose-florence-ita-giwa-chinedu.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by rem44: 7:53pm
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by jieta: 7:59pm
shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.
modify: i don't know why people don't want to acknowledged my hard work. for goodness sake am FTC can somebody like my comment.is good to encourage people.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by sleeknick(m): 8:17pm
baskard
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Sammypope4all(m): 8:17pm
jieta:
Mercy Johnson did better
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by promohouse: 8:17pm
See posing in action.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by idbami2(m): 8:18pm
Wetin do her wey she just dey do like prsn wey wan shhitt?
Abi no bi she wear yyellow?
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by eweresaro: 8:18pm
Sammypope4all:
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by ANBAKO: 8:19pm
Meanwhile....somewhere in Ekiti, hunger is "ravaging" my people while our governor gallivants round the nation chasing shadow!!!!
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by mascot87(m): 8:19pm
Why Fayose no go visit OBJ on his 80th birthday? Is he now practicing politics of hate?
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by UnknownT: 8:20pm
Ayade in Calabar? Is that another comedy like "Okon in Lagos" or one documentary that blows the trumpet of the governor? When Genesis go shoe the movie?
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by digoster(m): 8:21pm
mascot87:he had more important issues to deal with
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Olukologia(m): 8:21pm
You wanted to give Fayose mouth and back action ni?.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Expl0rers: 8:21pm
Nice
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by simplemach(m): 8:22pm
Ok, next....
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by jieta: 8:22pm
Sammypope4all:she did better becos she was exposing everything for you and every other pervert to see.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by coolsp: 8:22pm
......booking space
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by martineverest(m): 8:23pm
jieta:true
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by PetrePan(m): 8:25pm
How come i didnt knw her How come i didnt knw her
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by ticker(m): 8:26pm
this woman can sabi fvck for film ehhhn.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Idydarling(f): 8:28pm
y is shan bending in all the pictures? ? does she have back pain? ?
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by bush112(m): 8:29pm
ANBAKO:most u say something
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by sureheaven(m): 8:31pm
So this old ashawo is still filming
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by azimibraun: 8:31pm
Happy for she... still active, healthy & hustling.
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by otitokoroleti: 8:33pm
Sammypope4all:
don't ever try to compare Shan George with Mercy Johnson!!!
Shan George na mama for Mercy Johnson
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Tazdroid(m): 8:33pm
Nice shots. Fayose and Ayade dressed up real good
But...
Waist dey pain Shan George? For almost all the pics, she dey bend.... Abi na new style of pose?
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Tazdroid(m): 8:34pm
sureheaven:na pesin mama u dey call ashawo? It's very very easy to slander someone on social media cuz u cud get away with it.
You should more careful next time bro, seriously speaking
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by holatimmy(f): 8:35pm
Aiit
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by mascot87(m): 8:35pm
digoster:
Make una dey deceive una self
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by iswallker(m): 8:37pm
Lilian Bach slaying back to back....
Wonder why she's not married...
|Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by tolulinks(m): 8:37pm
Lilian Bach looking smoking.
