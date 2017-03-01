₦airaland Forum

Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by rem44: 7:53pm
Veteran Nollywood actress, producer, Shan George on Thursday, March 2 premiered her new film entitled, ‘Ayade in Calabar, Cross River State. She was honoured by Governor of Cross River State, Benedict Ayade and Ayo Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State, Senator, Florence Ita Giwa, Chinedu Ikedieze (a.k.a Aki), Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach, Emeka Osai and others.

See photos above


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/ayadefayose-florence-ita-giwa-chinedu.html?m=1

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by rem44: 7:53pm
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by jieta: 7:59pm
shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.






modify: i don't know why people don't want to acknowledged my hard work. for goodness sake am FTC can somebody like my comment.is good to encourage people.

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by sleeknick(m): 8:17pm
angrybaskard
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Sammypope4all(m): 8:17pm
jieta:
shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.

Mercy Johnson did better

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by promohouse: 8:17pm
See posing in action. grin grin grin grin

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by idbami2(m): 8:18pm
Wetin do her wey she just dey do like prsn wey wan shhitt? angry

Abi no bi she wear yyellow?

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by eweresaro: 8:18pm
undecided
Sammypope4all:


Mercy Johnson did better

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by ANBAKO: 8:19pm
Meanwhile....somewhere in Ekiti, hunger is "ravaging" my people while our governor gallivants round the nation chasing shadow!!!!

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by mascot87(m): 8:19pm
Why Fayose no go visit OBJ on his 80th birthday? Is he now practicing politics of hate?
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by UnknownT: 8:20pm
Ayade in Calabar? Is that another comedy like "Okon in Lagos" or one documentary that blows the trumpet of the governor? When Genesis go shoe the movie?
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by digoster(m): 8:21pm
mascot87:
Why Fayose no go visit OBJ on his 80th birthday? Is he now practicing politics of hate?
he had more important issues to deal with

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Olukologia(m): 8:21pm
You wanted to give Fayose mouth and back action ni?.
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Expl0rers: 8:21pm
Nice
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by simplemach(m): 8:22pm
Ok, next....
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by jieta: 8:22pm
Sammypope4all:


Mercy Johnson did better
she did better becos she was exposing everything for you and every other pervert to see.
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by coolsp: 8:22pm
......booking space
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by martineverest(m): 8:23pm
jieta:
shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.
true
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by PetrePan(m): 8:25pm
How come i didnt knw her undecidedHow come i didnt knw her
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by ticker(m): 8:26pm
this woman can sabi fvck for film ehhhn.
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Idydarling(f): 8:28pm
y is shan bending in all the pictures? ? does she have back pain? ?

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by bush112(m): 8:29pm
ANBAKO:
Meanwhile....somewhere in Ekiti, hunger is "ravaging" my people while our governor gallivants round the nation chasing shadow!!!!
most u say something
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by sureheaven(m): 8:31pm
So this old ashawo is still filming
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by azimibraun: 8:31pm
Happy for she... still active, healthy & hustling.

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by otitokoroleti: 8:33pm
Sammypope4all:


Mercy Johnson did better

don't ever try to compare Shan George with Mercy Johnson!!!

Shan George na mama for Mercy Johnson
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Tazdroid(m): 8:33pm
Nice shots. Fayose and Ayade dressed up real good


But...


Waist dey pain Shan George? For almost all the pics, she dey bend.... Abi na new style of pose?

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by Tazdroid(m): 8:34pm
sureheaven:
So this old ashawo is still filming
undecided na pesin mama u dey call ashawo? It's very very easy to slander someone on social media cuz u cud get away with it.

You should more careful next time bro, seriously speaking

Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by holatimmy(f): 8:35pm
Aiit
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by mascot87(m): 8:35pm
digoster:
he had more important issues to deal with

Make una dey deceive una self
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by iswallker(m): 8:37pm
Lilian Bach slaying back to back.... grin

Wonder why she's not married...
Re: Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar by tolulinks(m): 8:37pm
Lilian Bach looking smoking.

