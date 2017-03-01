Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fayose, Ayade, Ita Giwa, Aki Attend Shan George's Movie Premiere In Calabar (11361 Views)

Veteran Nollywood actress, producer, Shan George on Thursday, March 2 premiered her new film entitled, 'Ayade in Calabar, Cross River State. She was honoured by Governor of Cross River State, Benedict Ayade and Ayo Fayose, the Governor of Ekiti State, Senator, Florence Ita Giwa, Chinedu Ikedieze (a.k.a Aki), Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach, Emeka Osai and others.

shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.













modify: i don't know why people don't want to acknowledged my hard work. for goodness sake am FTC can somebody like my comment.is good to encourage people. 26 Likes 1 Share

shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend.

Mercy Johnson did better Mercy Johnson did better 5 Likes

See posing in action. 1 Like





Abi no bi she wear yyellow? Wetin do her wey she just dey do like prsn wey wan shhitt?Abi no bi she wear yyellow? 4 Likes

Mercy Johnson did better 2 Likes

Meanwhile....somewhere in Ekiti, hunger is "ravaging" my people while our governor gallivants round the nation chasing shadow!!!! 2 Likes

Why Fayose no go visit OBJ on his 80th birthday? Is he now practicing politics of hate?

Ayade in Calabar? Is that another comedy like "Okon in Lagos" or one documentary that blows the trumpet of the governor? When Genesis go shoe the movie?

Why Fayose no go visit OBJ on his 80th birthday? Is he now practicing politics of hate?

he had more important issues to deal with he had more important issues to deal with 6 Likes

You wanted to give Fayose mouth and back action ni?.

Nice

Ok, next....

Mercy Johnson did better she did better becos she was exposing everything for you and every other pervert to see. she did better becos she was exposing everything for you and every other pervert to see.

......booking space

shan george one of so many personality that make nollywood what it is. and is so painful that this present crops of actress/actor can't fill the vacuum left by this legend. true true

How come i didnt knw her How come i didnt knw herHow come i didnt knw her

this woman can sabi fvck for film ehhhn.

y is shan bending in all the pictures? ? does she have back pain? ? 1 Like

Meanwhile....somewhere in Ekiti, hunger is "ravaging" my people while our governor gallivants round the nation chasing shadow!!!! most u say something most u say something

So this old ashawo is still filming

Happy for she... still active, healthy & hustling. 1 Like

Mercy Johnson did better

don't ever try to compare Shan George with Mercy Johnson!!!



Shan George na mama for Mercy Johnson don't ever try to compare Shan George with Mercy Johnson!!!Shan George na mama for Mercy Johnson

Nice shots. Fayose and Ayade dressed up real good





But...





Waist dey pain Shan George? For almost all the pics, she dey bend.... Abi na new style of pose? 1 Like

So this old ashawo is still filming na pesin mama u dey call ashawo? It's very very easy to slander someone on social media cuz u cud get away with it.



You should more careful next time bro, seriously speaking 2 Likes

Aiit

he had more important issues to deal with

Make una dey deceive una self Make una dey deceive una self





Wonder why she's not married... Lilian Bach slaying back to back....Wonder why she's not married...