She also talks about her new programme which is springing up soon. All these and more with pictures on Media Room Hub





The maiden edition of the Media Room Hub "Valentine Edition" has Nigerian sweetheart, actress, producer and mother on the cover with her amiable and supportive husband. Here they reveal the connection they both have for each other and how they managed the brouhaha that trailed their marriage. She also talks about her new programme which is springing up soon.

Just loving the Beauty, Humility and Grace of Mercy 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm, impressive.

Sister Mercy I have your medicine....



I would have sworn that that was what I was hearing while listening to Kukere...

Tonto Dikeh right now 22 Likes 1 Share

Good for them but 1 Like

observing

I can't help but wonder.....who is the Obama of Rivers state 1 Like

Beautiful

Nice one Mercy, I so love her.

Good for them.

One of the only existing successful celebrity(in marriage ) in the world today..



Not that the doesn't have up and down,

Maturity and morals prohibit her from posting it in the social media..



Social media has done unions more harm than good,

Marriage is not for slayers marriage is for achievers. 1 Like

This her husband is a BLACK man

(This isn't a racist remark) 3 Likes

#nice one@mercy..the lord is your strength #

These mods are just good in banning people. They don't know their work. Imagine these useless news on front page.... how does this affect us positively 2 Likes

ok d pics i c now....gud info

I remember Mercy and Tonto 's saga after Mercy gave birth and went back to work after some months

the smile tho

Too much 'photo touching' of Mercy, for say dem no tell us, I no fit recognize her Sef...

That's my goal too, and I'm gonna surely achieve it

That's my goal too, and I'm gonna surely achieve it

Married to a Rich Man is your Final destination? seriously? Married to a Rich Man is your Final destination? seriously? 1 Like

This one no too concern me, bring news about decreased dollar rate, we can talk then

That's my goal too, and I'm gonna surely achieve it What is your goal? What is your goal?

Poor tonto

Good for them.

lmao!!! These 2 brands well so? lmao!!! These 2 brands well so?

Nice one

Wat goal is dat

Its a pity

Married to a Rich Man is your Final destination? seriously?

Covering the front page of magazines too Covering the front page of magazines too