Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine
|Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by bumi10: 12:05pm
The maiden edition of the Media Room Hub "Valentine Edition" has Nigerian sweetheart, actress, producer and mother on the cover with her amiable and supportive husband. Here they reveal the connection they both have for each other and how they managed the brouhaha that trailed their marriage.
She also talks about her new programme which is springing up soon. All these and more with pictures on Media Room Hub
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/actress-mercy-johnson-hubby-covers.html
1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by softwerk(f): 12:13pm
Just loving the Beauty, Humility and Grace of Mercy
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by femolacqua(m): 12:42pm
Hmm, impressive.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by unclezuma: 6:44pm
Sister Mercy I have your medicine....
I would have sworn that that was what I was hearing while listening to Kukere...
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by veekid(m): 6:44pm
Tonto Dikeh right now
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by veacea: 6:44pm
Good for them but
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by TANKDESTROYER(m): 6:45pm
observing
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by danaiks(m): 6:45pm
I can't help but wonder.....who is the Obama of Rivers state
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by lovelyjay: 6:45pm
Beautiful
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by liz4eno(f): 6:45pm
Nice one Mercy, I so love her.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Yusfunoble(m): 6:45pm
Good for them.
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by lyterydim(m): 6:45pm
One of the only existing successful celebrity(in marriage ) in the world today..
Not that the doesn't have up and down,
Maturity and morals prohibit her from posting it in the social media..
Social media has done unions more harm than good,
Marriage is not for slayers marriage is for achievers.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by DivinelyBlessed(m): 6:45pm
This her husband is a BLACK man
(This isn't a racist remark)
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by jonahsunday97: 6:47pm
#nice one@mercy..the lord is your strength #
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:47pm
These mods are just good in banning people. They don't know their work. Imagine these useless news on front page.... how does this affect us positively
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by etienn: 6:48pm
ok d pics i c now....gud info
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by poshestmina(f): 6:49pm
I remember Mercy and Tonto 's saga after Mercy gave birth and went back to work after some months
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by beledinho(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Talk2Bella(f): 6:52pm
the smile tho
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by adecz: 6:52pm
Too much 'photo touching' of Mercy, for say dem no tell us, I no fit recognize her Sef...
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by GloriaNino(f): 6:56pm
That's my goal too, and I'm gonna surely achieve it
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by LaEvilIMiss(f): 6:57pm
GloriaNino:
Married to a Rich Man is your Final destination? seriously?
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Opistorincos(m): 7:00pm
This one no too concern me, bring news about decreased dollar rate, we can talk then
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:00pm
GloriaNino:What is your goal?
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by Jengem: 7:01pm
Poor tonto
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by VickyRotex(f): 7:02pm
Yusfunoble:
lmao!!! These 2 brands well so?
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by oyeropaul(m): 7:03pm
Nice one
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by bossrillboss: 7:03pm
Wat goal is dat
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by itech2015itech: 7:03pm
Its a pity
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by GloriaNino(f): 7:04pm
LaEvilIMiss:
Covering the front page of magazines too
|Re: Mercy Johnson And Husband Cover Media Room Hub Magazine by youngjoy(f): 7:09pm
she is soo homely and mature minded ... nice one dear
