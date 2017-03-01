Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River (5851 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRSmm57gFFR/ When you have two wonderful actresses in one picture, then it speaks volume...#HotMamas 1 Like 1 Share

They've aged sha 1 Like

The alternative is to die young, and no one wants that.

One of the finest actress I've seen 2 Likes

papa and mamas no wan retire

AGE 1 Like

Liz Benson ever beautiful.

Legend.





They were the 'movie couple' of my childhood until Genevieve-Ramsey and co came to the scene. I even thought they were married in real life.



Zack Orji & Liz Benson.They were the 'movie couple' of my childhood until Genevieve-Ramsey and co came to the scene. I even thought they were married in real life.So glad they are working together again.

Ok, Nollywood was formed in the 1990s during Nigeria's first economic downturn.



What developments can we expect in the entertainment world in 2017 & 2018 - years of significant downturn in Nigeria economy?

Return of the bosses

These people don old oo

Liz Benson and Zack Orji. .....face of Nollywood then. 1 Like

Why does Liz benson look like transgender Michael Jordan

Zack orji use style resemble me o



they are Good

Omo, Arugbo shomidan ri...........Uhm this is the time would tell my Dad used to talk about.......... To all the ladies on the forum, time is going.











how about Liz Benson and Sola Fosudo I think they feature as couple more often than Liz and Zark Orji

Liz Benson my woman. miss her so much.

These Liz Benson and Shan George na real African never die



I love these aunties

Beautiful Biafraan people...see how they look alike. If you add an Afonja there, you will tell that Afonja is not one of them because they don't look like Biafrans. Afonjas..stay on your own, stop attaching by force!

really?

They featured as a couple only in Oath

I'm telling you! Choi! This life ehn