|Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by PapiNigga: 1:30pm
When you have two wonderful actresses in one picture, then it speaks volume...
#HotMamas
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Valkaryie(f): 1:47pm
They've aged sha
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by thesicilian: 2:22pm
Valkaryie:The alternative is to die young, and no one wants that.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Kjking(m): 3:47pm
One of the finest actress I've seen
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by smartmey61(m): 3:47pm
papa and mamas no wan retire
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by dprice(m): 3:48pm
AGE
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Threebear(m): 3:48pm
Liz Benson ever beautiful.
Legend.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by sholay2011(m): 3:49pm
Zack Orji & Liz Benson.
They were the 'movie couple' of my childhood until Genevieve-Ramsey and co came to the scene. I even thought they were married in real life.
So glad they are working together again.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Keneking: 3:49pm
Ok, Nollywood was formed in the 1990s during Nigeria's first economic downturn.
What developments can we expect in the entertainment world in 2017 & 2018 - years of significant downturn in Nigeria economy?
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by ALAYORMII: 3:50pm
Return of the bosses
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Guruboi(m): 3:50pm
These people don old oo
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by emekatimsu(m): 3:50pm
Liz Benson and Zack Orji. .....face of Nollywood then.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by ifex370(m): 3:50pm
Why does Liz benson look like transgender Michael Jordan
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by amiibaby(f): 3:50pm
Ok
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by DLondonboiy: 3:52pm
Zack orji use style resemble me o
Hmm
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by mekuso89(m): 3:55pm
they are Good
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by championeh(m): 3:56pm
Omo, Arugbo shomidan ri...........Uhm this is the time would tell my Dad used to talk about.......... To all the ladies on the forum, time is going.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by success1smyn: 3:59pm
sholay2011:really?
how about Liz Benson and Sola Fosudo I think they feature as couple more often than Liz and Zark Orji
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Nature8(m): 4:00pm
Good..
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Rekyz(m): 4:02pm
Liz Benson my woman. miss her so much.
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by dhtml18(m): 4:04pm
Nice
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by shiki(m): 4:06pm
These Liz Benson and Shan George na real African never die
I love these aunties
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Intellect20: 4:11pm
Beautiful Biafraan people...see how they look alike. If you add an Afonja there, you will tell that Afonja is not one of them because they don't look like Biafrans. Afonjas..stay on your own, stop attaching by force!
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by Nukualofa: 4:17pm
success1smyn:They featured as a couple only in Oath
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by alexiej(m): 4:20pm
Valkaryie:I'm telling you! Choi! This life ehn
|Re: Shan George, Liz Benson And Zack Orji Pictured On Set In Cross River by MuyiRano(m): 4:20pm
kk
