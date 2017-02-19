₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,235 members, 3,403,312 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 12:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija (7951 Views)
Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) / Bukky Ajayi Visited By Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic And Joke Silva / Kate Henshaw Remembers JT Tom West (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by iamjustsassy(f): 2:11pm On Mar 06
Kate Henshaw has shown her disappointment and sadness on disqualified big brother housemate Kemen by commenting on his instagram page
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by HIRAETH(f): 2:19pm On Mar 06
Eh yah
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by hopejackie76(f): 2:26pm On Mar 06
Scapegoat so the BBN stuff doesn't get banned, hopefully he was properly settled sha
In the meantime, check out my siggy to help out a friend
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by antontech(m): 2:48pm On Mar 06
Sorry kemen, Tboss is a white witch indeed.
3 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by tribalistseun: 2:52pm On Mar 06
antontech:you're a fooll indeed
10 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by ba7man(m): 5:40pm On Mar 06
Dem warn Kemen, warn Kemen, him no wan hear word...........now e don clear for hin eye.
13 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by PrinxArthur1(m): 5:54pm On Mar 06
kemen u were misunderstood so u got a bit to explain!
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Estellar: 8:19pm On Mar 06
"I must do " na cause problem for am so o
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by kidman96(m): 11:33pm On Mar 06
That guy fckup ooo... what will he tell his family and friends when her gets home.
I don't know why people are blaming the girl, wasn't she sleeping? Nigerians are my mumu people, they may evict her come weekend.
4 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by agrovick(m): 11:35pm On Mar 06
Dude has no shame and no iota of self respect, kept forcing himself on Tboss even with all the public insults and the likes.
Spits
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Papykush: 11:35pm On Mar 06
you my dick... You will never betray me
3 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Zane2point4(m): 11:35pm On Mar 06
Chai
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by cr7lomo: 11:35pm On Mar 06
Moral of the story...if u wanna succeed in life, park woman first...afterall no one knew David loved women when he was a shepherd, until he became king
7 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Dablack1(m): 11:37pm On Mar 06
the person below me as something to say
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by pweshboi(m): 11:37pm On Mar 06
Omo ehn.. Everybody just carry this kemen and BBN rubbish for head like agege bread... Immoral show wey get immoral act sanctions... Lol, make I mind my business abeg before BBN barbie come for my head
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by holatimmy(f): 11:38pm On Mar 06
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by kuzi1: 11:38pm On Mar 06
Well even if dem no disqualify d bobo he still wud av had very few votes n still be out. Finally na d bobo lips drag am enter dis wahala...
2 Likes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by NaijaFutbol: 11:38pm On Mar 06
Are they related?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by MsNorgan(f): 11:39pm On Mar 06
Add-me-upon-whatsapp
Laff out your ribs
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by L0velyn(f): 11:39pm On Mar 06
mere looking at kemen he really looks like someone his dick controls...He reason nd act with his dick hence his shameful downfall....Lesson for y'al guys "Never allow ur dick leads you"
no kill ur destiny cuz of punny....You can always get punny with differ colors, size nd lenght.... dont be in rush
well i feel for the nigga cuz the internet never forgets!
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by abikeade03(f): 11:39pm On Mar 06
Big brother dey craze.....so bias.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Dcaliphate(m): 11:41pm On Mar 06
Pvssy Nigga
I'll rather be celibate for the duration of the show and walk away with 25mil, pvssy and lots of boobies will line up out there as i walk out that door.
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by yinkslinks(m): 11:48pm On Mar 06
Calabar men are suppose to wed south african women. They both love TOTO and PRIICK so much.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Baroba(m): 11:50pm On Mar 06
NaijaFutbol:
Efik connection I guess..
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by Chinagurum1995(m): 11:50pm On Mar 06
Shame on Kemen he have stop disturbing Kate Henshaw I mean this is nonsense.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by prettyboi1989(m): 11:52pm On Mar 06
u guys just want to tarnish this young man's image. but the ones exposing breastt up and down havent had their image tarnished the way you guys are doing to that of kemen. its hypocritical
1 Like
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by tmgold007(f): 11:52pm On Mar 06
tribalistseun:I concour his really a fool
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by PrinxArthur1(m): 11:53pm On Mar 06
mehn u people have drowned this guy (kemen) such that his future @ Nigerian entertainment industry has decreased to 1% and its not cool ooh
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by shamecurls(m): 11:55pm On Mar 06
Tboss is just Evil!
Denying she never knew Kemen was fingering her not knowing we viewers saw how she reacted and even position for Kemen!
It's very funny how Tboss tarnished his image by her claiming she was not aware.
A python can get into her vagina without her knowing then!
Still had the effrontery to say her dad be watching her while she did be walking half unclad and with Miyonse fingering her also on live TV.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by IBreakRules: 12:04am
cr7lomo:
gbam! best comment I ever read on Nairaland.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by IBreakRules: 12:07am
smh.. see the way ppl are discussing this m
atter. Good to know they are not blaming Buhari for this at least.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Comments On Kemen's Disqualification From BBNaija by lonelydora(m): 12:12am
Today is my birthday
African Celebrity Displays Massive Boobs And Ass In Photos And Video . Rated18+ / Olamide Has Possessed A Lion Now Coomanding People To Dab (pics) / Funke Akindele Is A Husband Snatcher
Viewing this topic: portablechizzy(f), press005, emmy9500(m), brightballer(m), FUCKU, dahrealgee7, Sundouglas, Collinsc252, tdikeh, ishigawa(m), NnamdiAmos20(m), FakoMaybach1, jjwaterfalls(f), dekokelvin(m), omosefeeguaibor(f), lagosboy86, Leetunechi, jayme123, Sniper4real(m), tifany89(m), Elisha89(m), lakefist(m), chikeBen, timokoko(f), Helloworld8(m), uche56(m), alpacino2014(m), Chacski(m), debque(m), hotkaycee(m), uptoHim(m), poshbrave, Perfecter4real(m), latbas(m), inemjoe, Mj18, olaoreawofele, curvydiva(f), nnatom and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12