Kate Henshaw has shown her disappointment and sadness on disqualified big brother housemate Kemen by commenting on his instagram page

Scapegoat so the BBN stuff doesn't get banned, hopefully he was properly settled sha



Sorry kemen, Tboss is a white witch indeed. 3 Likes

Sorry kemen, Tboss is a white witch indeed. you're a fooll indeed you're a fooll indeed 10 Likes

Dem warn Kemen, warn Kemen, him no wan hear word...........now e don clear for hin eye. 13 Likes

kemen u were misunderstood so u got a bit to explain!

"I must do " na cause problem for am so o

That guy fckup ooo... what will he tell his family and friends when her gets home.





I don't know why people are blaming the girl, wasn't she sleeping? Nigerians are my mumu people, they may evict her come weekend. 4 Likes

Dude has no shame and no iota of self respect, kept forcing himself on Tboss even with all the public insults and the likes.



you my dick... You will never betray me 3 Likes

Moral of the story...if u wanna succeed in life, park woman first...afterall no one knew David loved women when he was a shepherd, until he became king 7 Likes

Omo ehn.. Everybody just carry this kemen and BBN rubbish for head like agege bread... Immoral show wey get immoral act sanctions... Lol, make I mind my business abeg before BBN barbie come for my head 2 Likes

Well even if dem no disqualify d bobo he still wud av had very few votes n still be out. Finally na d bobo lips drag am enter dis wahala... 2 Likes

no kill ur destiny cuz of punny....You can always get punny with differ colors, size nd lenght.... dont be in rush



well i feel for the nigga cuz the internet never forgets! mere looking at kemen he really looks like someone his dick controls...He reason nd act with his dick hence his shameful downfall....Lesson for y'al guys "Never allow ur dick leads you"no kill ur destiny cuz of punny....You can always get punny with differ colors, size nd lenght.... dont be in rushwell i feel for the nigga cuz the internet never forgets! 1 Like

Big brother dey craze.....so bias.

I'll rather be celibate for the duration of the show and walk away with 25mil, pvssy and lots of boobies will line up out there as i walk out that door. 1 Like

Calabar men are suppose to wed south african women. They both love TOTO and PRIICK so much.

Are they related?

Efik connection I guess.. Efik connection I guess..

Shame on Kemen he have stop disturbing Kate Henshaw I mean this is nonsense.

u guys just want to tarnish this young man's image. but the ones exposing breastt up and down havent had their image tarnished the way you guys are doing to that of kemen. its hypocritical 1 Like

you're a fooll indeed I concour his really a fool I concour his really a fool

mehn u people have drowned this guy (kemen) such that his future @ Nigerian entertainment industry has decreased to 1% and its not cool ooh

Tboss is just Evil!





Denying she never knew Kemen was fingering her not knowing we viewers saw how she reacted and even position for Kemen!





It's very funny how Tboss tarnished his image by her claiming she was not aware.





A python can get into her vagina without her knowing then!





Still had the effrontery to say her dad be watching her while she did be walking half unclad and with Miyonse fingering her also on live TV.

Moral of the story...if u wanna succeed in life, park woman first...afterall no one knew David loved women when he was a shepherd, until he became king

gbam! best comment I ever read on Nairaland. gbam! best comment I ever read on Nairaland.

smh.. see the way ppl are discussing this m

atter. Good to know they are not blaming Buhari for this at least.