₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,094 members, 3,402,952 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats (8800 Views)
How We’ll Deal With Fraudulent Claims In N-power Jobs – Presidency / Kenyan Graduate Seeks For Job With Placard Bearing His Photo / She Was Asked To Masturbate In Exchange For An Interview Invite (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Towncrier247: 4:15pm
There are shameless men who believe that they must have sex with a lady before giving her a job. That’s why we have so many incompetent ladies in the job market because most of them slept their way up.
In Kenya, a lady has exposed a randy man who was begging her for sex in exchange for a job. When she denied him some “potpourri", the man who was exposed on a Facebook group told her that this is Kenya and she shouldn’t expect free things.
She must spread her legs to men for her to get a job. Here are the texts of the man begging for sex from the lady.
This scenario is not peculiar to Kenya as many Nigerian ladies have attestsed to it in the past...
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/lady-leaks-texts-of-man-begging-her-for.html
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Towncrier247: 4:15pm
more
SEE THE MAN'S PHOTOS HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/lady-leaks-texts-of-man-begging-her-for.html
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:17pm
Lol
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:25pm
Men are scum, I've said it
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by delishpot: 4:25pm
Na wa
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:26pm
Valkaryie:
. As well as your father
62 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:26pm
Lovegisty:and yours too
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:27pm
Valkaryie:
Odeh
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:28pm
Lovegisty:fawu
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:29pm
Valkaryie:
Go away... I'm hungry
7 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:30pm
Lovegisty:who cares.. Tcheww
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:31pm
Valkaryie:
Aya sorry
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by dollyjoy(f): 4:32pm
What's the point of posting chats (which can be doctored) without the picture of the man In question.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:34pm
Lovegisty:
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:35pm
Valkaryie:
Sorry na
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by dollyjoy(f): 4:36pm
Valkaryie:I don't think you can do without those 'scum'
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:37pm
Lovegisty:buy me shawarma, I will accept
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:38pm
dollyjoy:kind-of
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:42pm
Valkaryie:
Aya come... Where should we meet?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:45pm
Lovegisty:buy it and waybill it to 1/3 pound road Aba
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:50pm
Valkaryie:
Oti ooo. Come to Lagos for the shawarma. I'll pay for it, but you foot the tfare
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:51pm
Lovegisty:I should come to Lagos just to eat shawarma?
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:55pm
Valkaryie:
I wee give you something else to eat
5 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Yinkey6(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 4:58pm
Lovegisty:
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by wordbank(m): 4:59pm
Valkaryie:I know say u don dey suck prick
But at least try respect ur papa
9 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 4:59pm
Valkaryie:
Do we have a deal baby?
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 5:00pm
wordbank:
Aye le o. Ibosi o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by wordbank(m): 5:00pm
dollyjoy:Just free her
Na free mb
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 5:02pm
Lovegisty:Is nor only deal. Is meal. Smh
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Lovegisty: 5:03pm
Valkaryie:
You don't want shawarma... I'll buy you cream crackers
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady Claims Man Begged Her For Sex In Exchange For A Job, Leaks Chats by Valkaryie(f): 5:04pm
Lovegisty:LMAO. Because I'm 3 years old abi?
Nigeria Airforce Recruitment (closing Date) / NECO Coordination Start On 18th August 2016-Earn N10,000-N15,000 / Aje Group Agbara Recruiting
Viewing this topic: keppyy, dbaruwa(m), hermosa7, saint2ace(m), sunniz12(m), teeorume(m), david2(m), Shigabs(m), mixter(m), aribs, Vic18, castrokins(m), FlyTee(m), sirviktor(m), MMMscam, SirRoberto(m), lytech1(m), stigman(m), pacespot, Omoedeki(m), larion, macmoyor(m), Lazyreporta(m), Ecosystem4u, shurlermoz(m), Promxy94(m), kelvin22(m), Gifted4all(m), SilvanusII(m), sunvick(m), dickson3660(m), ay4shizzy(m), acmev2(m), whizpa(m), DerKaiser, jahsson(m), sunmbo123(m), ope0409, Bobbysmart6(m), dandoya, majour(m), iamhorny(m), EternalTruth, anibi9674, Adesoba5, blessedjohn, Eleniyan15(m), misteryman, kliverpool(m), shinasheff(m), bobo65(m), ZestAri, noahliwa(m), bessmanie, Raphosky, issylarry(m), Abba5800, sleemchoko(m), Unbeliever(m), enm(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28