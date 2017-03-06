₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 4:31pm
This video has sparked some reaction online on Facebook, after a Thief was caught on camera robbing worshipers of their belongings.
Nigerians react..
watch video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbaa59dMc4I
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 4:33pm
The guy is so experienced...
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by blessedvisky(m): 4:39pm
Lol. so did they kill him or cut off his arm? That's what I want to know
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by beycity(m): 4:41pm
It's obvious he has been doing it for long.
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by orisa37: 4:44pm
That's Lucifer.
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Davash222(m): 4:50pm
Mosque of all places
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:58pm
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by decatalyst(m): 5:04pm
Davash222:
No place is an ideal place to steal.
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by UrennaNkoli(f): 5:04pm
decatalyst:
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:09pm
lalasticlala you've got to see this
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Davash222(m): 5:12pm
decatalyst:Are you justifying stealing
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by kuuljay(m): 5:46pm
Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal more dangerous than a police station.people get mind sha
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by decatalyst(m): 5:51pm
Davash222:
Read ur comment again n mine again
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by kuuljay(m): 6:06pm
Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal,people get mind sha
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by emmanuel596(m): 7:02pm
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by smartmey61(m): 7:03pm
still or steal lol that first fb comment tho
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by wayne4loan: 7:06pm
is it a crime to steal from potential terrorist ?
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ifyan(m): 7:06pm
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house. But wait oh, na mosque of all places.
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by freshness2020(m): 7:06pm
...too bad
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by 175(m): 7:07pm
Who is the fellow videoing the act?
Cos this is not CCTV at all. . .na Fone camera.
Abi was it acted to further batter n tarnish the image of Islam?
God abeg oooo
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ikitonto: 7:08pm
allau akbar
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Ikigia: 7:08pm
The end is here......
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Ezedon(m): 7:09pm
that's where they nurse terrorist
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by jamex93(m): 7:09pm
the guy Sabi tif o
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by sabama007(f): 7:09pm
Eledumare ooooooooooo
Chineke kwa!
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by IpobExposed: 7:09pm
Ezedon:
Is it not in Aba where they kill thieves everyday. Is Christians that do jungle justice more. You Ipob members.
They will only cut his hand as a thief but Aba will burn him alive.
Am a Christian, Igbo but don't let hatred blind your eye
My name is Ipobexposed
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by frisky2good(m): 7:10pm
Who know whether he don pack all their shoes for outside
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by sabama007(f): 7:10pm
175:
Wipe your face with kerosene and goan watch it again.
Twas from the CCTV footage that the guy was recording from.
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Drabrah(m): 7:11pm
D guy is a full-time thief.
He's doing it excellenté
|Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by hahn(m): 7:11pm
The guy might even be a Christian
Viewing this topic: queensenglish91, Btruth, SonofHim, Dondav(m), ladyju(f), keyanZuzer, efilefun(m), dandoya, kkkp, omorttee4u(m), YoungTimmy, numericalguy(m), SarFakky, Lepkacious(f), eddybanty(m), nifemi2011, Tommmy(m), discman2k2(m), Splinz(m), Mucokey(m), Amonatullahi(m), R0LL0N(m), Kaslyni, fabiano09(m), sulakishop(m), ikson(m), sirRiddy, oyem4u(m), nextrated(m), damagepbuh, tyav7, abbey2016(m), awoo47, bunmikay(f), finalboss(m), ikechemez(m), Navyguy(m), anibi9674, Emblj, codedest, hamzeiy, adioolayi(m), Olateef(m), rotecch77(m), johnnym1, jokotolaakin640(f), Gsentme(m), Rhips, carlinks, Fuadeiza(m), BigotMan, emzry(m), airmark(m), Justicealh3(m), Ezebest77, frudokafor(m), phabulousangel(m), mrblayze(m), Xion, drealjyde(m), ope0409, issylarry(m), fascowilly(m), rafhell(m), Glovicdaprince(m), Eyisfun(f), Guddyever(f) and 140 guest(s)
