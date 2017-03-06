₦airaland Forum

Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 4:31pm
This video has sparked some reaction online on Facebook, after a Thief was caught on camera robbing worshipers of their belongings.
Nigerians react..

watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbaa59dMc4I

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 4:33pm
The guy is so experienced...
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by blessedvisky(m): 4:39pm
Lol. so did they kill him or cut off his arm? That's what I want to know

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by beycity(m): 4:41pm
It's obvious he has been doing it for long.
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by orisa37: 4:44pm
That's Lucifer.
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Davash222(m): 4:50pm
Mosque of all places
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ladyF(f): 4:58pm
shocked
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by decatalyst(m): 5:04pm
No place is an ideal place to steal.

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by UrennaNkoli(f): 5:04pm
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by timidapsin(m): 5:09pm
lalasticlala you've got to see this
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Davash222(m): 5:12pm
Are you justifying stealing
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by kuuljay(m): 5:46pm
Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal more dangerous than a police station.people get mind sha
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by decatalyst(m): 5:51pm
Read ur comment again n mine again

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by kuuljay(m): 6:06pm
Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal,people get mind sha
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by emmanuel596(m): 7:02pm
angry
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by smartmey61(m): 7:03pm
still or steal lol that first fb comment tho grin grin
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by wayne4loan: 7:06pm
is it a crime to steal from potential terrorist ?
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ifyan(m): 7:06pm
Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house. But wait oh, na mosque of all places.
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by freshness2020(m): 7:06pm
...too bad
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by 175(m): 7:07pm
Who is the fellow videoing the act?

Cos this is not CCTV at all. . .na Fone camera.

Abi was it acted to further batter n tarnish the image of Islam?


God abeg oooo
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by ikitonto: 7:08pm
allau akbar
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Ikigia: 7:08pm
The end is here......
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Ezedon(m): 7:09pm
that's where they nurse terrorist
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by jamex93(m): 7:09pm
the guy Sabi tif o
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by sabama007(f): 7:09pm
Eledumare ooooooooooo


Chineke kwa!
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by IpobExposed: 7:09pm
Ezedon:
that's where they nurse terrorist

Is it not in Aba where they kill thieves everyday. Is Christians that do jungle justice more. You Ipob members.
They will only cut his hand as a thief but Aba will burn him alive.
Am a Christian, Igbo but don't let hatred blind your eye

My name is Ipobexposed

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by frisky2good(m): 7:10pm
Who know whether he don pack all their shoes for outside
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by sabama007(f): 7:10pm
Wipe your face with kerosene and goan watch it again.
grin grin angry


Twas from the CCTV footage that the guy was recording from.

Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by Drabrah(m): 7:11pm
D guy is a full-time thief.
He's doing it excellenté
Re: Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) by hahn(m): 7:11pm
The guy might even be a Christian tongue

