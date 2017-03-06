Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mosque Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Worshipers (Video) (3520 Views)

Nigerians react..



watch video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbaa59dMc4I This video has sparked some reaction online on Facebook, after a Thief was caught on camera robbing worshipers of their belongings.Nigerians react..watch video below 1 Share

The guy is so experienced...

Lol. so did they kill him or cut off his arm? That's what I want to know 1 Like

It's obvious he has been doing it for long.

That's Lucifer.

Mosque of all places

Mosque of all places

No place is an ideal place to steal. No place is an ideal place to steal. 2 Likes

No place is an ideal place to steal.

lalasticlala you've got to see this

No place is an ideal place to steal. Are you justifying stealing Are you justifying stealing

Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal more dangerous than a police station.people get mind sha

Are you justifying stealing

Read ur comment again n mine again Read ur comment again n mine again 1 Like

Mosque! The most dangerous place to steal,people get mind sha

still or steal lol that first fb comment tho

is it a crime to steal from potential terrorist ?

Everyday for the thief one day for the owner of the house. But wait oh, na mosque of all places.

...too bad

Who is the fellow videoing the act?



Cos this is not CCTV at all. . .na Fone camera.



Abi was it acted to further batter n tarnish the image of Islam?





God abeg oooo

allau akbar

The end is here......

that's where they nurse terrorist

the guy Sabi tif o

Eledumare ooooooooooo





Chineke kwa!

that's where they nurse terrorist

Is it not in Aba where they kill thieves everyday. Is Christians that do jungle justice more. You Ipob members.

They will only cut his hand as a thief but Aba will burn him alive.

Am a Christian, Igbo but don't let hatred blind your eye



My name is Ipobexposed 1 Like

Who know whether he don pack all their shoes for outside

Who is the fellow videoing the act?



Cos this is not CCTV at all. . .na Fone camera.



Abi was it acted to further batter n tarnish the image of Islam?





God abeg oooo



Wipe your face with kerosene and goan watch it again.







Twas from the CCTV footage that the guy was recording from. Wipe your face with kerosene and goan watch it again.Twas from the CCTV footage that the guy was recording from. 1 Like

D guy is a full-time thief.

He's doing it excellenté