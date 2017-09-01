Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo (8127 Views)

My people wat can u say abt Di's,because am speechless,hw can a young lady praying to God for favours ad open doors,beat up her nephew Di's way for nofin,Di's happened ryt in front of my houz while I was having my siesta, wat can u say abt Di's?pls repost so DAT Di's boy get justice



Source; A young boy was rescued after being brutally beaten by his aunty in Lagos. The boy was saved by neighbors who had him screaming while he was flogged after offending his aunt. Facebook user, Ugochukwu Lucy shared the photo and wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-rescued-neighbors-brutally-beaten-aunt-lagos-photo.html 1 Share

what is wrong with humans this is pure wickdness no infact this is a fetish she gets aroused while doing these. 1 Like 2 Shares

Hmmm



This is totally unacceptable



What's the name of the accused ?

chizzusss !!!





see hw woman flog small boy like a mad man







can she flog her own child like dat ?





End time aunt 2 Likes 1 Share

Lagos State Government will take up this case. They don't smile over such things. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Some Aunties won't make heaven no matter how hard they try 1 Like

Are you doubting?



I can bet anything, na dem. Are you doubting?I can bet anything, na dem. 3 Likes 2 Shares

You're a patriot You're a patriot 3 Likes 3 Shares

Do you know the surprising part of all ?



God is not a man



He may even make heaven before most of us Do you know the surprising part of all ?God is not a manHe may even make heaven before most of us

wickedness

How can u invite a child into ur home, yet treat them differently?!





Everyone that stayed in our home still count my mom as theirs! They still come arnd n worship her. Their spouses report them to my parents in any dispute.



We wore d same clothes, ate from d same pot at d same time n given d respect ur age deserves. 2 Likes

The way people like to hurt others in this country Na wa

those to be blamed are the ones that left their child in the hands of an ubber demon bitch from hell!!

dis one na witch

....wickedness.

yeeeh Yoruba people will say



Iya aje (witch woman)

Get a can and start flogging the aunt. Pay her in her own coin

I'm not in support of what she did ooo. but I don't think she just took up cane and started flogging him for nothing.... when she's not MAD. Abeg poster go and do your research... ..





As gentle as my mum is, even her get boiling point.... Every woman does... 1 Like

c





Which kind witch be this one?

Abi aye anty fe baje ni? Hanhan!!Which kind witch be this one?Abi aye anty fe baje ni?

Jez. The way Nigerian mothers beat children these days.

This one pass wickedness...

wicked dirty Yoruba women.. mehn I hate their smelly Toto.. 1 Like

oga madam. Even if you will have to drink garri everyday to train up your children, keep them with you. Many aunties don't know the pain in having children.



Meanwhile, op, it's spelt as "nothing" not nofin. When it's time to pronounce, we know how to pronounce it.

Dis is too bad hahaha so people re born to be bad , but dat man look like Evans ooooooo n op u can go to ministry of women and children right or ministry of Justice

Wicked people everywhere



Who do we blame.



Definitely not buhari cos people are wicked like that

this is definitely Python Dance..... 1 Like

Wicked wicked world