|Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Angelanest: 3:02pm
A young boy was rescued after being brutally beaten by his aunty in Lagos. The boy was saved by neighbors who had him screaming while he was flogged after offending his aunt. Facebook user, Ugochukwu Lucy shared the photo and wrote;
My people wat can u say abt Di's,because am speechless,hw can a young lady praying to God for favours ad open doors,beat up her nephew Di's way for nofin,Di's happened ryt in front of my houz while I was having my siesta, wat can u say abt Di's?pls repost so DAT Di's boy get justice
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-rescued-neighbors-brutally-beaten-aunt-lagos-photo.html
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by falcon01: 3:06pm
what is wrong with humans this is pure wickdness no infact this is a fetish she gets aroused while doing these.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by sarrki(m): 3:09pm
Hmmm
This is totally unacceptable
What's the name of the accused ?
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Crownadex(m): 3:15pm
chizzusss !!!
see hw woman flog small boy like a mad man
can she flog her own child like dat ?
End time aunt
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by igbodefender: 3:22pm
Lagos State Government will take up this case. They don't smile over such things.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Florblu(f): 3:26pm
Some Aunties won't make heaven no matter how hard they try
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by LionDeLeo: 3:28pm
sarrki:
Are you doubting?
I can bet anything, na dem.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by sarrki(m): 3:32pm
LionDeLeo:
You're a patriot
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by sarrki(m): 3:35pm
Florblu:
Do you know the surprising part of all ?
God is not a man
He may even make heaven before most of us
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Bari22(m): 4:16pm
wickedness
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by ashjay001(m): 4:19pm
How can u invite a child into ur home, yet treat them differently?!
Everyone that stayed in our home still count my mom as theirs! They still come arnd n worship her. Their spouses report them to my parents in any dispute.
We wore d same clothes, ate from d same pot at d same time n given d respect ur age deserves.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by RomeSankara: 4:21pm
The way people like to hurt others in this country Na wa
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by decomaniaboss(f): 4:48pm
those to be blamed are the ones that left their child in the hands of an ubber demon bitch from hell!!
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by nairavsdollars: 6:35pm
dis one na witch
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by EkpeyJ: 6:35pm
....wickedness.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by personal59(m): 6:35pm
yeeeh Yoruba people will say
Iya aje (witch woman)
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by hemartins(m): 6:35pm
Get a can and start flogging the aunt. Pay her in her own coin
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by uzoclinton(m): 6:36pm
I'm not in support of what she did ooo. but I don't think she just took up cane and started flogging him for nothing.... when she's not MAD. Abeg poster go and do your research... ..
As gentle as my mum is, even her get boiling point.... Every woman does...
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:36pm
c
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Yusfunoble(m): 6:37pm
Hanhan!!
Which kind witch be this one?
Abi aye anty fe baje ni?
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by oghale16: 6:37pm
Jez. The way Nigerian mothers beat children these days.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by idu1(m): 6:37pm
This one pass wickedness...
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:38pm
decomaniaboss:
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Intellad(m): 6:39pm
wicked dirty Yoruba women.. mehn I hate their smelly Toto..
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by englishmart(m): 6:39pm
oga madam. Even if you will have to drink garri everyday to train up your children, keep them with you. Many aunties don't know the pain in having children.
Meanwhile, op, it's spelt as "nothing" not nofin. When it's time to pronounce, we know how to pronounce it.
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Pat081: 6:40pm
Dis is too bad hahaha so people re born to be bad , but dat man look like Evans ooooooo n op u can go to ministry of women and children right or ministry of Justice
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by armadeo(m): 6:40pm
Wicked people everywhere
Who do we blame.
Definitely not buhari cos people are wicked like that
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Gruvychuky(f): 6:41pm
this is definitely Python Dance.....
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Olahh93: 6:41pm
Wicked wicked world
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by Adebola02(m): 6:42pm
Any Man that will marry that wicked aunt should get ready for battle.... She will be a tough wife
she beat the boy to stupor
And most of them are very religious
Had one neighbour like that..we call her Mistress
She's devil's incarnate
|Re: Boy Rescued By Neighbors After Being Brutally Beaten By His Aunt In Lagos. Photo by chuose2: 6:42pm
