|Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by dainformant(m): 6:56pm
As the legal battle continues between Apostle Suleman, founder of the Omega Fire Ministries founder and his alleged lover Ms. Stephanie Otobo, the lady who was arraigned before a magistrate court in Lagos -has reportedly released Snapchat video screenshots to explain her "intimate relationship" with the cleric...
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apostle-sulemans-alleged-lover-releases.html
Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/838804907390091264
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by dainformant(m): 6:56pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Splashme: 6:58pm
Apostle Sulaiman had explained earlier that they were talking. He never denied they weren't talking. Skype, webcam etc are usually the means used in those chats.
The Unclad pics of the girl could be Photoshop
APC agents used the DSS and failed.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by eposho: 6:59pm
Apostle to nje alubosa.damn.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Realdeals(m): 6:59pm
Are you sure its real? not convincing enough, we need the FIDIO.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by realborn(m): 7:01pm
Fear Women...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by hucienda: 7:03pm
It's about to go down .. tan na na ... I'm the koko master, bad pass Tony Montana ...
Hope no be blackmail sha.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by dainformant(m): 7:04pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by mightyhazel: 7:04pm
Whoz this desperate woman?
This whole shii says absolutely nothing!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by nkwuocha: 7:05pm
Very bad Photoshop.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by gbosaa(m): 7:06pm
Seems she was driving and rushing home to strip for the pastor.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by CplusJason(m): 7:06pm
A child can play with the mother's breast but not with the father's testicles.
Stephanie Otobo, I see you're playing with acute madness.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Emekamex(m): 7:08pm
False prophets
I do not take these Nigerian men of God seriously. They do not follow the Lord's teachings and only care about money and fame. Jesus was a simple man that lived like a pauper so as to spread the gospel to those that really need it; todays "men of God" have turned christainity into money making factories while also neglecting to spread the gospel to those in real need of it. They will be all exposed at the last day.
False prophets
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by gbosaa(m): 7:10pm
CplusJason:
Madness?? In what way? If the snapchat is real then the pastor don enter. There is nothing strange there though. It happened to Samson, Solomon, David, Clinton.
Did you see the expression on the guys face when the girl got home and showed him the nunu.
That girl go sweet pass diabetes.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by sluvy4tune(m): 7:11pm
Finally oh, it's about to go down,
Omalicha baby oh, it's about to go down
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by modath(f): 7:12pm
Sahara Reporters... better not to have them look one's side, dem matter be like mosquito on scrotal sac, HANDLE WITH CARE...
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Buraimohjoseph: 7:13pm
What baffles me is how this otobo girl got to have this type of his picture with her..
Something is smelling fishy..
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Jesusloveyou: 7:17pm
That is not the fake pastor
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Dinocarex(m): 7:18pm
Why is this coming after he spoke out against the Southern Massacre?
I still won't believe this?
Its like a premeditated plan. Who takes screenshot during video call? If not someone willing to use it as a tool of blackmail later!
Na wa ooo.. Na real wa
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by citizenY(m): 7:18pm
Buraimohjoseph:
I have only one question.. E do or e no do?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Agimor(m): 7:21pm
All these agents of Lucifer roaming around all the name of Olosho..... Only God protect us from the atrocities of the evil ones.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Activa: 7:22pm
Dinocarex:
Don't also forget that he was a pastor at the time.
Whether he spoke against massacre or not, such screenshots in the hands of a clever mind (or lady) could be useful at anytime in future especially if the man misbehaves.
That future is here.
Suleman is not likely to wriggle out of this without deep bruises to his reputation and the moral standing to criticise others.
By the time the dust settles, his reputation, the most important thing for any man of God, would be in shreds.
If the Police then initiates an action against him for inciting others to violence, there would be no serious outcry because he would have terribly lost respect and goodwill.
Lesson: don't throw stones if you live in a glass house.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by SalamRushdie: 7:23pm
Well we are watching ....even though I know this story get as e be I will still stand with Apostle Suleman because a defeat for the Apostle is a victory for that evil El Rufai
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Babacele: 7:24pm
ehnehn !
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by adenine02: 7:25pm
oya!
pastor i they tell you FEAR WOMAN u know dey hear
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by JohnXcel: 7:25pm
Hmm....
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:26pm
Oboy, this one Na real gbege for Mr Suleiman o!
May the "innocent" be vindicated
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by HiddenShadow: 7:27pm
Emekamex:
How is he fake
Did you see the two of them Unclad
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by modath(f): 7:27pm
TonyeBarcanista:
No "innocent" here, just two morally bankrupt souls, a blackmailer & a deceitful soul.... It's just that one is upfront about it while the other will have religious zealots fighting to cover for him!!
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by Dildo(m): 7:29pm
I was expecting to see facebook or whatapp chat.I will never chat with an unknown lady through those platforms.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by mamatayour(f): 7:29pm
We are watching as the truth unfolds
|Re: Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:30pm
gbosaa:See as Mr Suleiman de smile sheepishly gan!
The babe no bad walahi ... May God save us from the sweeetness of the daughters of men
