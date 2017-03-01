Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released (37490 Views)

As the legal battle continues between Apostle Suleman, founder of the Omega Fire Ministries founder and his alleged lover Ms. Stephanie Otobo, the lady who was arraigned before a magistrate court in Lagos -has reportedly released Snapchat video screenshots to explain her "intimate relationship" with the cleric...



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/apostle-sulemans-alleged-lover-releases.html



Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters Photo-credit; Sahara Reporters https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/838804907390091264 1 Like 1 Share

Apostle Sulaiman had explained earlier that they were talking. He never denied they weren't talking. Skype, webcam etc are usually the means used in those chats.



The Unclad pics of the girl could be Photoshop



APC agents used the DSS and failed. 160 Likes 12 Shares

Apostle to nje alubosa.damn. 35 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure its real? not convincing enough, we need the FIDIO. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Fear Women... 88 Likes 7 Shares

It's about to go down .. tan na na ... I'm the koko master, bad pass Tony Montana ...



Hope no be blackmail sha. 28 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Whoz this desperate woman?













This whole shii says absolutely nothing! 14 Likes

Very bad Photoshop. 36 Likes

Seems she was driving and rushing home to strip for the pastor. 17 Likes 3 Shares

A child can play with the mother's breast but not with the father's testicles.









Stephanie Otobo, I see you're playing with acute madness. 94 Likes 7 Shares

False prophets



I do not take these Nigerian men of God seriously. They do not follow the Lord's teachings and only care about money and fame. Jesus was a simple man that lived like a pauper so as to spread the gospel to those that really need it; todays "men of God" have turned christainity into money making factories while also neglecting to spread the gospel to those in real need of it. They will be all exposed at the last day.



False prophets 90 Likes 6 Shares

Madness?? In what way? If the snapchat is real then the pastor don enter. There is nothing strange there though. It happened to Samson, Solomon, David, Clinton.



Did you see the expression on the guys face when the girl got home and showed him the nunu.



That girl go sweet pass diabetes. Madness?? In what way? If the snapchat is real then the pastor don enter. There is nothing strange there though. It happened to Samson, Solomon, David, Clinton.Did you see the expression on the guys face when the girl got home and showed him the nunu.That girl go sweet pass diabetes. 67 Likes 4 Shares

Finally oh, it's about to go down,





Omalicha baby oh, it's about to go down 9 Likes

Sahara Reporters... better not to have them look one's side, dem matter be like mosquito on scrotal sac, HANDLE WITH CARE... 27 Likes 3 Shares

What baffles me is how this otobo girl got to have this type of his picture with her..



Something is smelling fishy.. 12 Likes 2 Shares

That is not the fake pastor

Why is this coming after he spoke out against the Southern Massacre?



I still won't believe this?

Its like a premeditated plan. Who takes screenshot during video call? If not someone willing to use it as a tool of blackmail later!



Na wa ooo.. Na real wa 55 Likes 4 Shares

I have only one question.. E do or e no do? I have only one question.. E do or e no do? 10 Likes 1 Share

All these agents of Lucifer roaming around all the name of Olosho..... Only God protect us from the atrocities of the evil ones. 11 Likes

Don't also forget that he was a pastor at the time.



Whether he spoke against massacre or not, such screenshots in the hands of a clever mind (or lady) could be useful at anytime in future especially if the man misbehaves.



That future is here.



Suleman is not likely to wriggle out of this without deep bruises to his reputation and the moral standing to criticise others.



By the time the dust settles, his reputation, the most important thing for any man of God, would be in shreds.



If the Police then initiates an action against him for inciting others to violence, there would be no serious outcry because he would have terribly lost respect and goodwill.



Lesson: don't throw stones if you live in a glass house. Don't also forget that he was a pastor at the time.Whether he spoke against massacre or not, such screenshots in the hands of a clever mind (or lady) could be useful at anytime in future especially if the man misbehaves.That future is here.Suleman is not likely to wriggle out of this without deep bruises to his reputation and theto criticise others.By the time the dust settles, his reputation, the most important thing for any man of God, would be in shreds.If the Police then initiates an action against him for inciting others to violence, there would be no serious outcry because he would have terribly lost respect and goodwill.Lesson: don't throw stones if you live in a glass house. 52 Likes 7 Shares

Well we are watching ....even though I know this story get as e be I will still stand with Apostle Suleman because a defeat for the Apostle is a victory for that evil El Rufai 4 Likes

ehnehn !

oya!



































pastor i they tell you FEAR WOMAN u know dey hear 3 Likes 4 Shares

Hmm....

Oboy, this one Na real gbege for Mr Suleiman o!



May the "innocent" be vindicated 5 Likes 1 Share

How is he fake



Did you see the two of them Unclad How is he fakeDid you see the two of them Unclad 4 Likes

No "innocent" here, just two morally bankrupt souls, a blackmailer & a deceitful soul.... It's just that one is upfront about it while the other will have religious zealots fighting to cover for him!! Nohere, just two morally bankrupt souls, a blackmailer & a deceitful soul.... It's just that one is upfront about it while the other will have religious zealots fighting to cover for him!! 16 Likes 1 Share

I was expecting to see facebook or whatapp chat.I will never chat with an unknown lady through those platforms.

We are watching as the truth unfolds 1 Like