As a member of omega fire ministry this my view is that its only apostle suleiman wife and God that can condemn him.



As for now the entire sex scandal against my father in the lord is only an allegation and not fact



If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adults



I will have issues with my pastor apostle Suleiman if he sleeps with young girls or married women



we the members of omega fire ministry knows apostle Suleiman is a MAN OF GOD and not a GOD OF MAN



he can make mistakes he is human



the media is only doing free publicity for the church



we have more members in the church today and they are blessed



we are really in end time imagine a young girl bold enough have press conference that she is sleeping with a man old enough to be her father and adults praising and supporting her because the man of God is against Buhari, fulani herdsmen and el rufai



Apostle and his wife are happy together no online opinion that can change that



Apostle Suleman me and my household we love you more no media of devil can change that

You are probably a brain washed member.



First and foremost, let me make it clear that you are not so close to your bible. If you do. You will understand that the calling of God is without repentance. Romans 11:29.



So if he calls you to be a prophet and healer. Falling for temptation will not stop the power. Go and Read the book called "God's General" and your bible.



As for the bolded, the two of them are adults ? Your Pastor carry Asshhewo u say the two are adults ?



If they are adults why is Pastor denying it ?





Your opinion shows the kind of source you get the word from. By their fruits you shall know them.





Don't be decieved by Mummy GO's gesture She is just trying to ensure the Church of God is not ridiculed and I salute her courage. Don't underestimate her pains behind the Hallelujah Smile.



With all the evidence and crazy things Daddy GO was alleged to have said about her. She is a strong woman to form nothing happened.



You are probably a brain washed member.

First and foremost, let me make it clear that you are not so close to your bible. If you do. You will understand that the calling of God is without repentance. Romans 11:29.

So if he calls you to be a prophet and healer. Falling for temptation will not stop the power. Go and Read the book called "God's General" and your bible.

As for the bolded, the two of them are adults ? Your Pastor carry Asshhewo u say the two are adults ?

If they are adults why is Pastor denying it ?

Your opinion shows the kind of source you get the word from. By their fruits you shall know them.

Don't be decieved by Mummy GO's gesture She is just trying to ensure the Church of God is not ridiculed and I salute her courage. Don't underestimate her pains behind the Hallelujah Smile.

With all the evidence and crazy things Daddy GO was alleged to have said about her. She is a strong woman to form nothing happened.

If you are close to Apostle. Tell him his handlers are not smart and they are all M0r0ns. There is a better way to handle this scandal than going the way they did.

but you place more emphasis on the pastor than the girl

we celebrate a young that says she sleeps with an old man

but you place more emphasis on the pastor than the girl
we celebrate a young that says she sleeps with an old man
its only the court that can prove id he relly sleep with her

Daddy is supposed to be the role model here.



When tuface was impregnating all the ladies , who did we place emphasis on ?



When lecturers sleep with student who do we place emphasis on ?



That girl was taken advantage of.



Daddy is supposed to be the role model here.
When tuface was impregnating all the ladies , who did we place emphasis on ?
When lecturers sleep with student who do we place emphasis on ?
That girl was taken advantage of.
With the way you sound, if you are a lady, He can sleep with you too cos you sound gullible and brain washed.

see how serious you are attacking me and my pastor and forget a young girl who claims she is sleeping with a married man



for your information there is no sin God can not forgive



who are you to judge a man?



the so-called sex scandal brought many people to change today and they are saved





see how serious you are attacking me and my pastor and forget a young girl who claims she is sleeping with a married man
for your information there is no sin God can not forgive
who are you to judge a man?
the so-called sex scandal brought many people to change today and they are saved

will you be happy if your daughter comes out in public that she is sleeping with an old man?

it was the girl that is rather taking advantage of the pastor



it was the girl that is rather taking advantage of the pastor
we know for sure she is sponsored by el rufai and buhari media centre

Also Daniella Okeke took advantage of the Pastor.



The AIT lady took advantage of the pastor ?



No be only Buhari Media Centre.



na Buhari Medical Centre.





Also Daniella Okeke took advantage of the Pastor.
The AIT lady took advantage of the pastor ?
No be only Buhari Media Centre.
na Buhari Medical Centre.

You know na Buhari spread their legs and force pastor in.

yes na



Buhari is worse



the pastor na in private matter



yes na
Buhari is worse
the pastor na in private matter
we his church members love him more

Sins are forgiven when you acknowledge it and don't play God.



David sinned and wrote that wonderful Psalm I love in Yoruba.





"OLORUN SHAAANU FUNMI"





"GEGE BI ISHEUN IFE RE"





"GEGE BI OOPO AANU RE"





Sins are forgiven when you acknowledge it and don't play God.
David sinned and wrote that wonderful Psalm I love in Yoruba.

"OLORUN SHAAANU FUNMI"

"GEGE BI ISHEUN IFE RE"

"GEGE BI OOPO AANU RE"

As for my daughter, she will not be as BRAIN WASHED and as SHAMELESS as you are. I will train her to that you can say NO even is a MAN OF GOD offers D1CK of GRACE.

do you know if he has prayed for forgiveness?



do you know if he has prayed for forgiveness?
as for your daughter she will aslo be brainwashed and be singing praise of corrupt politiians online like you

You are dumb.



I thought u are just a reasonable victim.



Bring proofs of me singing praise of any corrupt politician or you will die in your ignorance.



Eeediot.



You are dumb.
I thought u are just a reasonable victim.
Bring proofs of me singing praise of any corrupt politician or you will die in your ignorance.
Eeediot.
Stale strategy, turn it on me since you admitted your Pastor Licked Plate.

If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adults Ha!

we know you since



you are just trying to deceive yourself that you are not BMC



we know you since
you are just trying to deceive yourself that you are not BMC
enjoy your 250k cursed money

Lets strike a deal.



If i did not collect any 250k. May that 250k be difficult for you to assemble.



Lets strike a deal.
If i did not collect any 250k. May that 250k be difficult for you to assemble.
Just say amen.

Dont be surprised ooo.





There are plenty eediots in the body of Christ with us.





Dont be surprised ooo.

There are plenty eediots in the body of Christ with us.

Thank God for his mercies. They will not die in their f0lly.

no need



just apologise to my pastor



no need
just apologise to my pastor
you will be fine

Your Pastor will apologize to the church when he is ready.

Even sane person knows that BMC is at work

luvmijeje:
Amen.

we love him



we love him
no amount of propaganda will change that

why nau?

Chai, Barcelona just lost an important match

My mind has never been clear about this apostle because of something he said some years ago that was totally umbiblical...BUT these allegations are unfair and if he didn't do these things otobo and her Co conspirators will BURN!!!!! 2 Likes

"If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adults"





Just as David and Bathsheba were both adults irrespective of any of them being married but it was a big deal to the Lord despite the fact David was the man after his own heart.



A part of Isaiah 1:13 reads : I cannot endure solemnity combined with guilt. 3 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish

Brainwashed cretin

Religion is a major tool the devil is using to make people particularly the youth to think with there anus, instead of their brain... These people have been brainwashed completely.... Nemesis don catch up wiv apostle suleiman 4 Likes

omega fire fire 1 Like

Op, pls what do you mean by the following:



1. "father in the lord"



2. "free publicity in church"



3. "media of devil"? 2 Likes