|It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:07pm
As a member of omega fire ministry this my view is that its only apostle suleiman wife and God that can condemn him.
As for now the entire sex scandal against my father in the lord is only an allegation and not fact
If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adults
I will have issues with my pastor apostle Suleiman if he sleeps with young girls or married women
we the members of omega fire ministry knows apostle Suleiman is a MAN OF GOD and not a GOD OF MAN
he can make mistakes he is human
the media is only doing free publicity for the church
we have more members in the church today and they are blessed
we are really in end time imagine a young girl bold enough have press conference that she is sleeping with a man old enough to be her father and adults praising and supporting her because the man of God is against Buhari, fulani herdsmen and el rufai
Apostle and his wife are happy together no online opinion that can change that
Apostle Suleman me and my household we love you more no media of devil can change that
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:14pm
its sad seeing adults like
AntiWailer
sarki
Keneking
supporting a young girl that claims to have sex with a married man
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 5:32pm
todayboy:
No I am not supporting her.
I am against the Pastor lieing that she is a prostitute and he never met her.
He should come out straight and say the truth.
The girl is a VICTIM as far as I am concerned.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 5:32pm
todayboy:
You are probably a brain washed member.
First and foremost, let me make it clear that you are not so close to your bible. If you do. You will understand that the calling of God is without repentance. Romans 11:29.
So if he calls you to be a prophet and healer. Falling for temptation will not stop the power. Go and Read the book called "God's General" and your bible.
As for the bolded, the two of them are adults ? Your Pastor carry Asshhewo u say the two are adults ?
If they are adults why is Pastor denying it ?
Your opinion shows the kind of source you get the word from. By their fruits you shall know them.
Don't be decieved by Mummy GO's gesture She is just trying to ensure the Church of God is not ridiculed and I salute her courage. Don't underestimate her pains behind the Hallelujah Smile.
With all the evidence and crazy things Daddy GO was alleged to have said about her. She is a strong woman to form nothing happened.
If you are close to Apostle. Tell him his handlers are not smart and they are all M0r0ns. There is a better way to handle this scandal than going the way they did.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:35pm
AntiWailer:
but you place more emphasis on the pastor than the girl
we celebrate a young that says she sleeps with an old man
its only the court that can prove id he relly sleep with her
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 5:42pm
todayboy:
Daddy is supposed to be the role model here.
When tuface was impregnating all the ladies , who did we place emphasis on ?
When lecturers sleep with student who do we place emphasis on ?
That girl was taken advantage of.
With the way you sound, if you are a lady, He can sleep with you too cos you sound gullible and brain washed.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:45pm
AntiWailer:
see how serious you are attacking me and my pastor and forget a young girl who claims she is sleeping with a married man
for your information there is no sin God can not forgive
who are you to judge a man?
the so-called sex scandal brought many people to change today and they are saved
will you be happy if your daughter comes out in public that she is sleeping with an old man?
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:47pm
AntiWailer:
it was the girl that is rather taking advantage of the pastor
we know for sure she is sponsored by el rufai and buhari media centre
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 5:51pm
todayboy:
Also Daniella Okeke took advantage of the Pastor.
The AIT lady took advantage of the pastor ?
No be only Buhari Media Centre.
na Buhari Medical Centre.
You know na Buhari spread their legs and force pastor in.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:53pm
AntiWailer:
yes na
Buhari is worse
the pastor na in private matter
we his church members love him more
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 5:54pm
todayboy:
Sins are forgiven when you acknowledge it and don't play God.
David sinned and wrote that wonderful Psalm I love in Yoruba.
"OLORUN SHAAANU FUNMI"
"GEGE BI ISHEUN IFE RE"
"GEGE BI OOPO AANU RE"
As for my daughter, she will not be as BRAIN WASHED and as SHAMELESS as you are. I will train her to that you can say NO even is a MAN OF GOD offers D1CK of GRACE.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 5:57pm
AntiWailer:
do you know if he has prayed for forgiveness?
as for your daughter she will aslo be brainwashed and be singing praise of corrupt politiians online like you
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 6:01pm
todayboy:
You are dumb.
I thought u are just a reasonable victim.
Bring proofs of me singing praise of any corrupt politician or you will die in your ignorance.
Eeediot.
Stale strategy, turn it on me since you admitted your Pastor Licked Plate.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by luvmijeje(f): 6:02pm
If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adultsHa!
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 6:03pm
AntiWailer:
we know you since
you are just trying to deceive yourself that you are not BMC
enjoy your 250k cursed money
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 6:04pm
todayboy:
Lets strike a deal.
If i did not collect any 250k. May that 250k be difficult for you to assemble.
Just say amen.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 6:05pm
luvmijeje:
Dont be surprised ooo.
There are plenty eediots in the body of Christ with us.
Thank God for his mercies. They will not die in their f0lly.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 6:06pm
AntiWailer:
no need
just apologise to my pastor
you will be fine
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by AntiWailer: 6:12pm
todayboy:
Your Pastor will apologize to the church when he is ready.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Buharimustgo: 6:21pm
Even sane person knows that BMC is at work
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by luvmijeje(f): 6:25pm
AntiWailer:Amen.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by todayboy: 6:47pm
AntiWailer:
we love him
no amount of propaganda will change that
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Agriculturegric: 6:54pm
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by chimah3(m): 6:54pm
why nau?
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Fairgodwin(m): 6:54pm
Chai, Barcelona just lost an important match
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by rattlesnake(m): 6:54pm
My mind has never been clear about this apostle because of something he said some years ago that was totally umbiblical...BUT these allegations are unfair and if he didn't do these things otobo and her Co conspirators will BURN!!!!!
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Pavore9: 6:54pm
"If truly apostle Suleman slept with the girls its not a big deal they are both adults"
Just as David and Bathsheba were both adults irrespective of any of them being married but it was a big deal to the Lord despite the fact David was the man after his own heart.
A part of Isaiah 1:13 reads : I cannot endure solemnity combined with guilt.
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Elnino4ladies: 6:54pm
Rubbish
Brainwashed cretin
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by shotin(m): 6:54pm
Religion is a major tool the devil is using to make people particularly the youth to think with there anus, instead of their brain... These people have been brainwashed completely.... Nemesis don catch up wiv apostle suleiman
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by highrise07(m): 6:55pm
omega fire fire
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by Tazdroid(m): 6:55pm
Op, pls what do you mean by the following:
1. "father in the lord"
2. "free publicity in church"
3. "media of devil"?
|Re: It's Only God And Apostle Suleman's Wife That Can Condemn Him by LesbianBoy(m): 6:55pm
Nigerians too mumu...
