With the likes of creative nollywood heavy weights ‎Olu Jacobs, RMD, Desmond Elliot, Joke Sylvia, Funke Akindele, Genevive Nnaji, Rita Dominic , Oge Okoye, Toyin Aimahku and even mother of three -Mercy Johnson putting up gracious appearance to be part of the annual Africa recognition event to celebrate the industry that gave them fame and fortune. But there is a name that put up more marital movie lead role at the moment for her fans on social media, that perhaps deserves more than others that got honoured and were recognised at that prestigious night...lol! Your guess is as good as mine!



Let's me beg to ask where is Tonto Dikeh? Is she still an actress, a house wife on the run or a charity campaigner? Well,‎ this beats our imagination to think that she suddenly disappeared from our movie screens after she got engaged and eventually married. Guess the perceived bread and butter with regards to the financial strength of her husband made her jettison the proffession that gave her name.. Since 2015, it was supposedly obviously Tonto Dikeh settled to the blissful life of a happily married woman, has built her world around motherhood. Little wonder, the praise singing of her almighty Mr X this and My Kingkong that!!... with display of intimidating gifts from hubby coupled with her Kim Kardashian baby drama internet jamboree clouded her sense of direction.



Atlas!! We were woken up to the difficult fact that they were all lies!! Haba! Its now became a game of blackmail and disgraceful words to the Father of her child.‎ The likes of Mercy Johnson whom she apologised to, on the day she hurriedly removed her hubby name on instagram to attract sympathy, has gone ahead to nurture her family with three kids, no scandals, active in the industy and still role models to many, while Tonto Dikeh has dumped the movie industry, Turned vimpire at home with breaking of properties, celebrating blackmail against husband and acting family embarrasing movie scene on social media.



Well, Churchill we choose to reserve our comments especially on the P. A relationship scandal, supposedly sponsored though, more facts hitting out soon on the controversy surrounding it, but, one Mr. Paul has downplayed the misconstrued issue, following his appearance at the Ambassadorial Unveiling of a popular artist Praiz.‎..



Tonto Dikeh, eyes are on you, don't destroy what you have built, remain a legendary reference to the young generation....He that lives in glass house should not throw stones!!!

Say what 1 Like

The fear of social media is d begining of wisdom



While d love of social media is d beginning of foolishness

better days ahead for you dear



if she attend wahala you would accuse her of leaving her home which is on fire to attend the event



she no attend now na wahala



awon aye



u can never pleaseth dem 1 Like

Ya'll know what I mean 8 Likes

You lot should get lives and leave this lady be

Afro3:

Much Ado about nothing. Much Ado about nothing.

And your point is.. And your point is..

My reaction is;



and so?



She can choose to migrate to Jupiter for all I care.



All the drama is a pointer to the fact that marriage needs a lot of mental and emotional maturity which is clearly lacking in her case.



By the way, she should please not try to resurrect her woeful music career.



In fact, ........

Superb

I don't care and I will never ever care

Make dem leave this gal na





http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/missing-in-action--dumps.html?m=0 You call Tonto dike and all these yeyebrities legends? You smoke snake poo?

Well good luck for Tonto Dikeh.

It is "Alas!"not "Atlas", Atlas is a Greek god! Mr "I must copy and paste".. It is "Alas!"not "Atlas", Atlas is a Greek god! Mr "I must copy and paste"..

Today is my birthday

Happy Birthday to you! Hope you have fun! Wehdone Sah!

The dead buhari just called me on my phone