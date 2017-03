Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / White Suits: Bovi, RMD, IK Ogbonna & Melvin Oduah, Who Rocked It Better? (12906 Views)

Lol



So, whose look do you prefer?





Yes, men slayed too at the AMVCA 2017, not only ladies...So, whose look do you prefer?

Melvin.



Bovi-i've always liked bovi dunno why. 7 Likes 1 Share





Omg. Melvin slayed the most, such a cutie Omg. Melvin slayed the most, such a cutie 1 Like





Who thinks Ogbonna killed it? Would have picked Melvin but for the shoesWho thinks Ogbonna killed it? 49 Likes

I already knew bovi would kill it even before opening the thread 17 Likes

sometimes ah wonder d use of d terms such as slay, kill



u wey talk say dem slay, ah no see sword for dem hand



na who dem kill 4 Likes

wud hv gone 4 Bovi bt 4 his "big eye glasses" wud hv gone 4 RMB bt 4 his "white beard", wud hv gone 4 IK bt 4 his shiny moro head" and now

4 MELVIN













































Bt 4 his "big shoes" wud hv gone 4 Bovi bt 4 his "big eye glasses" wud hv gone 4 RMB bt 4 his "white beard", wud hv gone 4 IK bt 4 his shiny moro head" and now4 MELVINBt 4 his "big shoes" 3 Likes

IK Ogbonna slayed it most 17 Likes

RMD should go and seat down jare.



The man no wan gree comot for limelight. 1 Like 1 Share

Bovi slayed it 3 Likes 1 Share









Am loved the coat Merlin kill it too meAm loved the coat 3 Likes

Bovi 1 Like

kill, rock, slay, pepper...whatever

I go with Melvin because that's my son's name. Melvin rocks 2 Likes

RMD my man any day

Bovi down it

Melvin nailed it 1 Like

All good

I give it to bovi. Shey na canverse rmd wear for leg unto top suit? 2 Likes

Ogbonna.. 1 Like

I don't even know who

Cos they all slayed it in their

Own different ways

But falz wore white suit too

I saw on during the red carpet

Show.

Valkaryie:





Omg. Melvin slayed the most, such a cutie correct correct 1 Like

rihanna ft drake- wack wack wack wack, all i see is wack wack wack 4 Likes

adaksbullet:

Merlin kill it too me







Am loved the coat adaksbullet:

Merlin kill it too me







Am loved the coat chai, it's that expensive suit you're calling coat? .lol. merlin ko harry potter ni chai, it's that expensive suit you're calling coat? .lol. merlin ko harry potter ni 2 Likes

My vote goes to Bovi.