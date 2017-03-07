₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,345 members, 3,403,565 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 07:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards (1205 Views)
CBN Offers Banks $20m Weekly Allocation For Invisibles / Manufacturers Return To Black Market For Forex / Naira Depreciates As $697m Forwards Mature This Week (1) (2) (3) (4)
|CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Truth234: 4:04am
The Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday said it carried out another round of retail intervention in the interbank foreign exchange market by providing a total of $367,134,329.93 to meet the forward requests of customers.
A breakdown of the funds shows that the sum of $144,073,753.07 was for 45 days, while $223,060,576.86 was for 60 days.
A statement by the CBN’s Acting Director in charge of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said the move was in line with the bank’s determination to ease the foreign exchange pressure on various sectors through forward sales under the new flexible forex regime to keep the market liquid.
Since the modification of the foreign exchange policy by the CBN, over $1bn had been made available to meet the needs of various users of foreign exchange.
During the first intervention in the forex market last week, the CBN offered $500m for sale to banks, but not all of them provided enough naira backing to pay fully for their respective bid amounts.
At the second intervention, a total of $221.3m was made available to 16 banks for forward sales to end-users of forex.
Okoroafor assured that the CBN would continue to make interventions based on qualified bids from the banks on the requests of their customers.
He reiterated that the CBN was more than ever ready to support the inter-bank market by ensuring liquidity and transparency to guarantee efficiency in the forex market.
Okorafor therefore urged all market participants to contribute their patriotic quota and assist in ensuring that the new measures put in place by the CBN guarantee the stability of the financial market as well as the growth and development of the economy to the benefit of all Nigerians.
Meanwhile, the interbank forex market traded $540,000 on Monday in early deals at N375 per dollar, near a record low exchange rate hit last November, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The local currency traded at a record low of 375.50 to the dollar last November on the official interbank market before it reversed the losses.
Traders said banks were selling dollars bought from international money transfer agents to retail customers at N375.
The interbank market traded a total of $3.77 million at multiple exchange rates on Monday, the data showed. It was quoted at 305.25 per dollar at 9:51 am.
In February, the central bank effectively devalued the naira for private individuals, offering to sell the currency at around half the premium charged on the black market, in a bid to narrow the spread on the unofficial market.
The currency was quoted at 465 on the black market, 1.5 per cent down from Friday’s close, as pressure was starting to pile up in that market segment despite a series of central bank intervention on the official market to boost liquidity.
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Truth234: 4:04am
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Omudia: 4:27am
Ok
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by veekid(m): 7:34am
Good or bad news?
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Victorakats(m): 7:34am
This is a great news for investors, and we hope to see more interventions to increase investment opportunities.
Do go through life with worries.... Visit www.amaraofficial.com for counseling
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by burkingx: 7:35am
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by lovingyouhun: 7:35am
We hear
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Flexherbal(m): 7:35am
Ok
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Zicoman78: 7:35am
nice one
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by eleojo23: 7:36am
What does this mean?
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by lovingyouhun: 7:36am
burkingx:I first talk am, this my friend get problem. I tire for you, carry go
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by africanb(m): 7:36am
Good news..... Sai Buhari
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by Davidblen(m): 7:37am
africanb:go shout am for market
2 Likes
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by okonja(m): 7:37am
Good news
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by 989900: 7:38am
Harmonize the rates.
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by ikorodureporta: 7:38am
Tune to Lagos Talks 91.3 fm @ 9am, for Festus Keyamo's version on the Apostle Suleman's scandal, with Jimi Disu!
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by idbami2(m): 7:38am
Abeg, make 1 Economics student come summarize this thing fr me.
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by kings09(m): 7:38am
Oya naira gbera! Ever since osinbajo took over, evrytin including CBN don de regain their senses. They shld pls infect our grass-cutter SGF n zombies like sarrki, madridguy, omenkalives, ngeneukwenu n their likes
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by CHANNELStv2020: 7:40am
africanb:NO TRY AM AGAIN O ABEG
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by kings09(m): 7:42am
U de find trouble abi . No try dat expensive joke again
africanb:
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by sakalisis(m): 7:43am
I just need $1000 pere
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by joystickextend1(m): 7:47am
Okay....
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by 69MissedCalls(m): 7:47am
F
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by otitokoroleti: 7:47am
ikorodureporta:We are not intrested becausf:
1. We have lots of other reasonable things to do with our time
2. Both the Apostle & that harlot are adult
3. The harlot never said that Apostle rape her
4. Theres no concrete evidence(for now) to makes her(otobo) claims genuine
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by joinnow: 7:50am
My question is how sustainable is this?
What happen when cbn no longer has fund to inject it will revers
So buckle and enjoy crashing dollars while it last
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by drtee247(m): 7:52am
eleojo23:
People no go understand dis one nw, But if na 2 insult PMB nw, that one no go hard dem..
|Re: CBN Offers $367m For Forex Forwards by fasterwell(m): 7:52am
You mean it was N305/$ at interbank forex rate?
I am still observing it
(0) (Reply)
How To Print Recharge Cards – Printing Recharge Vouchers In Nigeria / New Oppourtunity - 110% Returns On Your Investment!! Its Genuine!!!!!! / Make Extra Money To Cater For Your Activities.
Viewing this topic: grandstar(m), admax(m), myrates, atobz(m), nopains, creativeness, Chuksemi(m), tunveskiy2(m), nura15, HerbertObi(m), davodguy, escobar07(m), mex22, tradepunter, Ninjaman25, Nuafrank, izenco2005, ironheart(m), ibrokay(m), ab2care, fasterwell(m), Genius000, Phage(m), drtee247(m), gnykelly(m), 69MissedCalls(m), vayne(m), martineverest(m), kabman, initialize(m), Kemzone2003, sainteve4r(m), Dannyset(m), joinnow, ispeed(m), delkinz(m), chiefkpokp(m), Omooniya1, mrsmith11(m), Arogba, Henrygreat212(m), wamiikechukwu(m), amujoology, tempex88(m), muyize002, Machiny and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9