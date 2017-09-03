₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:59am
The African Entrepreneurs Merit Award is an initiative of African Entrepreneurs Foundation which was staged over the weekend holiday recorded an impressive turnout of personalities from different entrepreneur fields. The colourful event was designed to honour and celebrate outstanding individuals and corporate brands that have distinguished themselves especially in area of human capacity building, entrepreneurship and labour & productivity.
The African Entrepreneurs Merit award 2017 through the panel of selections and nominations short listed the recipients below for the outstanding honours and international recognitions.
•DR KENNEDY OKONKWO
Business Personality of the Year
•ELANO INVESTMENT LTD
Organization Making a Difference
•PROF ADEREMI AARON-ANTHONY ATAYERO
Award for Excellence & Leadership
•NIGERIAN COMMUNICATION COMMISSION
Organization Making a Difference
•OILSERV LIMITED
Oil & Gas Organization of the Year
•BARR. MARY IKPERE-ETA
Award for Integrity & Leadership
•FIDELITY BANK PLC
SME Supportive Bank of the Year
•OTUNBA VICTOR AYEYE
Award for Excellence & Business Innovation
•IL BAGNO
Award for Excellence & Quality Brand
•CHIEF RAPHAEL OKARUEFE
Award for Integrity & Business Innovation
•ADULRASHID MUSA UJACHE
Award for Excellence & Integrity in Business
•ZANKLI MEDICAL SERVICES
Award for Excellence in Medical Services
•SAMUEL OLAWALE OWOSENI
Most Enterprising Personality of the Year
•NISA PREMIER HOSPITAL
Award for Excellence in Quality Medical Services
•WHITEPLAINS BRITISH SCHOOL
Award for Excellence & Quality Education in Nigeria
•UNITY GARDENS LTD
Indigenous Organization of the Year
Speaking to cross sections of journalists at the African based event at Sheraton Hotels Abuja, the Country Director Mr Kenneth Kosin said that the award seeks to recognise excellence in their fields of endeavour while admonishing them to keep up with the spirit of quality delivering in their entrepreneurship. He further commended the partners and sponsors of this year's event which is aimed at Positioning African Entrepreneurs for active participation in an emerging economy.
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:01am
ok
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:13am
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:16am
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:30am
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:34am
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Keneking: 3:11pm
Useless winners...sure they have access to the treasury
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by olorunthobby(m): 3:11pm
Congratulations on your success! You truly deserve an award. Keep up the good work! You made us proud too!
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by pautex: 3:12pm
Yea nice one. Young African Entrepreneurs, the right part to self actualization.
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:16pm
no space to comment sef picture don full every where, just passing by tho!
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Bolustical: 3:16pm
DR KENNEDY OKONKWO
Business Personality of the Year
This man is obviously not a brainwashed human being who has been programmed to hate others,
He worked hard and refused to join in the useless vituperation of secession by some lowlife scammers,
He did not see others (who were equally suffering like him) as his enemies,
I bet he does not chestbeat about owing the whole wide world
Yet he is making his money.
You can be like him.
Quote me wrongly if you are daft
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Bolustical: 3:16pm
Yes
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by crouch2014(m): 3:18pm
Keneking:
I smell envy.
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 3:18pm
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by bigyomite(m): 3:18pm
Keneddy Okonkwo this is just the beginning my Broda, I have known this from our days back U I that truly u will never work under anybody before make it, ride on and kudos to other winners
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:19pm
no space to comment sef picture don full every where, just passing by tho! dont even know them, all their awards na to chop money, i dey my house oya comma beat me
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by wildchild02: 3:51pm
Congrats to them
|Re: The African Entrepreneurs Merit Awards: Personalities, Brands Honoured (Photos) by gratiaeo: 4:09pm
Bolustical:He is still an Igbo man you and your type hated so much.
