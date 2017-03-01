



1.Air traffic to Abuja are to be diverted to the Kaduna Airport from Wednesday, following the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at midnight, for six weeks.



2. The closure of the Abuja Airport is to pave the way for the rehabilitation of its runway, which is for the safety of all.



3.The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, said, rail lines,air and ground surveillance by the Police, as well as Military air cover will be provided by the Nigerian Air Force



4. The Police Air wing would provide helicopter surveillance that would cover Kaduna Airport and the Kaduna- Abuja Road.



5.The IG said sniffer dogs would also be part of the security architecture, which would see police escorts accompanying travellers from Kaduna to Abuja.



6. Security check points would be set up at every 5 kilometre stretch of the road, while travellers will also be screened.



7.Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Government had concluded arrangement to provide arrangements to provide free train transportation service for Abuja-bound passengers to and from Kaduna. The train services would be rearranged to suit the flight schedules at Kaduna Airport, adding that the trains would be coming from Kaduna instead of the current arrangement.



8. Over N5 billion would be expended on the rinway rehabilitation at Abuja, and airport users should visit (



9. Commencing 8 March, 2017, Bristow Helicopters(Nigeria) Limited will operate a daily flight from Lagos to Minna Airport utilising Embraer 135 aircraft with 37 seating capacity.



10.From the Minna Airport, Bristow will provide helicopter shuttle services to the VIP wing of the Abuja Airport. Two Bristow heicopters, a Sikorsky S-92 ans S-76, with the capacity to fly 19 and 12 passengers, respectively, will provide shuttle services between Minna and Abuja airport.



http://www.fatisticinfo.com/2017/03/abuja-airport-closure-10-things-you.html



Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Dominique As the Abuja Airport closes at Midnight on Tuesday, here are ten important info. you should know:1.Air traffic to Abuja are to be diverted to the Kaduna Airport from Wednesday, following the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at midnight, for six weeks.2. The closure of the Abuja Airport is to pave the way for the rehabilitation of its runway, which is for the safety of all.3.The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, said, rail lines,air and ground surveillance by the Police, as well as Military air cover will be provided by the Nigerian Air Force4. The Police Air wing would provide helicopter surveillance that would cover Kaduna Airport and the Kaduna- Abuja Road.5.The IG said sniffer dogs would also be part of the security architecture, which would see police escorts accompanying travellers from Kaduna to Abuja.6. Security check points would be set up at every 5 kilometre stretch of the road, while travellers will also be screened.7.Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Government had concluded arrangement to provide arrangements to provide free train transportation service for Abuja-bound passengers to and from Kaduna. The train services would be rearranged to suit the flight schedules at Kaduna Airport, adding that the trains would be coming from Kaduna instead of the current arrangement.8. Over N5 billion would be expended on the rinway rehabilitation at Abuja, and airport users should visit ( www.abujaairportclosure.info ) for updates on the operations at Kaduna Airport during the period.9. Commencing 8 March, 2017, Bristow Helicopters(Nigeria) Limited will operate a daily flight from Lagos to Minna Airport utilising Embraer 135 aircraft with 37 seating capacity.10.From the Minna Airport, Bristow will provide helicopter shuttle services to the VIP wing of the Abuja Airport. Two Bristow heicopters, a Sikorsky S-92 ans S-76, with the capacity to fly 19 and 12 passengers, respectively, will provide shuttle services between Minna and Abuja airport.Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Dominique