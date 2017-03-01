₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by asekefatima(f): 7:35am
As the Abuja Airport closes at Midnight on Tuesday, here are ten important info. you should know:
1.Air traffic to Abuja are to be diverted to the Kaduna Airport from Wednesday, following the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at midnight, for six weeks.
2. The closure of the Abuja Airport is to pave the way for the rehabilitation of its runway, which is for the safety of all.
3.The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, said, rail lines,air and ground surveillance by the Police, as well as Military air cover will be provided by the Nigerian Air Force
4. The Police Air wing would provide helicopter surveillance that would cover Kaduna Airport and the Kaduna- Abuja Road.
5.The IG said sniffer dogs would also be part of the security architecture, which would see police escorts accompanying travellers from Kaduna to Abuja.
6. Security check points would be set up at every 5 kilometre stretch of the road, while travellers will also be screened.
7.Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Government had concluded arrangement to provide arrangements to provide free train transportation service for Abuja-bound passengers to and from Kaduna. The train services would be rearranged to suit the flight schedules at Kaduna Airport, adding that the trains would be coming from Kaduna instead of the current arrangement.
8. Over N5 billion would be expended on the rinway rehabilitation at Abuja, and airport users should visit (www.abujaairportclosure.info) for updates on the operations at Kaduna Airport during the period.
9. Commencing 8 March, 2017, Bristow Helicopters(Nigeria) Limited will operate a daily flight from Lagos to Minna Airport utilising Embraer 135 aircraft with 37 seating capacity.
10.From the Minna Airport, Bristow will provide helicopter shuttle services to the VIP wing of the Abuja Airport. Two Bristow heicopters, a Sikorsky S-92 ans S-76, with the capacity to fly 19 and 12 passengers, respectively, will provide shuttle services between Minna and Abuja airport.
http://www.fatisticinfo.com/2017/03/abuja-airport-closure-10-things-you.html
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by veekid(m): 7:43am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by kings09(m): 7:43am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by ikorodureporta: 7:44am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by lovingyouhun: 7:44am
I see this as a way of prolonging president Bubu's stay in London. This is indeed a great excuse . I pity Nigeria
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by leokennedi(m): 7:44am
So should we be expecting our President via Kaduna Airport
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by okonja(m): 7:45am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by obitee69(m): 7:45am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by progress69: 7:45am
Systematic failure of all previous government. I mean if time to time maintenance and rehabilitation have been carried out over the years. This long closure would have been needless.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by emmasege: 7:45am
The 11th thing you should know is that no matter how hard FG tries to build the confidence of foreign airliners in the safety of their operations, the type of British Airwats wouldn't operate @ Kaduna airport.
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by neonly: 7:45am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by winzy(m): 7:46am
Why am I suspecting that they are looking for a way to smuggle in a fulani man?
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Dottore: 7:46am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by ochallo: 7:46am
One thing you should also know is that Buhari can't be home in the next six weeks.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by UnknownT: 7:46am
I can bet you that less than 40% of these arrangements will be provided. Nigeria, we are good at making laws but implementing n'a wash
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by easzypeaszy(m): 7:47am
International airport Abuja, international airport Kaduna, international airport Kano...distance from each other 200km...d only job dey wl b good fr is Hajj international travelers...I see no need fr all dt now wen we r encouraging ourselfs to stay in naija n build naija...u ban importation of goods yet u r building more international airport..for what?
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Dandsome: 7:47am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by jesus247alive: 7:47am
Alryt great good to know.....
Police go still collect roja sha......
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Nigerianinfobox(m): 7:47am
This is a welcome development. Kudos
This is a welcome development. Kudos
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Abdhul(m): 7:47am
Why were people complianing about using kaduna?
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by DirtyGold: 7:48am
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Dclique(m): 7:48am
All I see is stress and inconvenience.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by IMASTEX: 7:48am
Procedures are followed when it involves the rich. Meanwhile, several roads can be closed when doing repairs without any communication or alternative root
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by dscann: 7:49am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by burkingx: 7:49am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by darocha1(m): 7:52am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by easzypeaszy(m): 7:53am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by Flexherbal(m): 7:53am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by psucc(m): 7:54am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by 989900: 7:54am
Re: Abuja Airport Closure: 10 Things You Should Know by realGURU(f): 7:54am
