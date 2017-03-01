₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,682 members, 3,404,548 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses (1533 Views)
"I Won’t Resign Over Abuja Airport Closure" - Amaechi / Amaechi, Sirika Appear Before Senate Over Abuja Airport Closure / Fayose Greeting Ooni Ogunwusi At Abuja Airport (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by akinlex(m): 2:13pm
Some airlines and cab operators have anticipated losses as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is set be shut tonight for its runway repairs, the The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Abdullahi Saroke, Station Manager, Azman Airlines, told NAN that 65 per cent of flights operated from Abuja airport would likely to be cut off at Kaduna resulting in losses.
Saroke explained that many lucrative routes like Abuja-Lagos,Abuja-Enugu, Abuja-Kano and many others would be affected as many passengers might decide to travel by road to those destination.
He expressed fear that airlines might run at loss at Kaduna, explaining that airlines take load factor into consideration before flying a particular route.
According to him, if you fly aircraft with 124 and 110 passengers’ seats with less than 85 or 90 passengers, you are running at a loss.
“From the airlines’ perspective, what I foresee will happen is that we are going to go to Kaduna but not all routes will be viable.
“Then those routes that we think will be viable from Kaduna, if you operated it and you are at lost, I am sure with no time people will just shut down their operation unless something is done.
“For these reasons, some airlines may not want to go to Kaduna except those routes that are far like Port Harcourt and Lagos but all these routes that are close to Abuja may decide to stay away.
“Statistics has shown that 65 per cent of domestic flights happened between Abuja and Lagos and this route is going to be shut down by midnight on March 8.
“What that means is that 65 per cent of this operation has been cut off remaining 35 per cent and there are so many routes you cannot operate from Kaduna and they are lucrative routes.
“Those routes are Abuja-Asaba, Abuja-Owerri, Abuja-Warri, Abuja-Port Harcourt, Abuja-Enugu and Abuja-Kano,’’ he said.
On the free transportation arrangement by the government, Saroke advised that there should be supporting vehicles in the event of breakdown or tire burst since flights are time bound.
He also advised the government to take into consideration the fact that airlines would not be responsible for the passengers that miss their flight since it is the government that handles their movement.
“In the event that the passengers miss their flight, who pay their compensation and who takes care of their accommodation if need be since it is the government that is responsible for that?
“Those are the key areas the government did not look at because in case you want to assist somebody and the assistance failed, are you going to compensate the passengers,’’ he queried.
Also, Aliyu Abdullazeez-Aliyu, Chairman, Airport Car Hires Association (ACHA), Abuja Chapter, said his members would lose up to N300 million during the period.
Abdullazeez-Aliyu said that a larger number of the members would be out of job during the six weeks period, adding only few of their members would join those at Kaduna.
He added that the association would deploy between 150 to 200 car hire members to Kaduna airport to complement those operating there.
According to him, it is our Kaduna branch that is absorbing some of them from Abuja because both Abuja and Kaduna belong to one national body.
“Quantitatively, we stand to lose about N300 million to N500 million within these six weeks because our members make millions of naira on daily basis here.
“Our operation will be at Kaduna within this period because of those that will prefer to travel privately but we don’t have provision in the city centre.
“There will be processing of passengers in Abuja but that will be exclusively government arrangement because they are providing free buses to convey them to Kaduna,’’ he said.
https://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/abuja-airport-airlines-cab-operators-anticipate-loses.html
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by HARDDON: 2:26pm
the ripple effect of this decision would be deeply far reaching.
with the way it was rushed, i think some1 is about to make some billions as profit
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by Keneking: 2:30pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by muykem: 2:39pm
loss of money is more better than loss of life. They should please do a diligent job.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by Flexherbal(m): 3:10pm
" He also advised the government to take into consideration the fact that airlines would not be responsible for the passengers that miss their flight since it is the government that handles their movement."
2 Likes
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by yteds: 3:11pm
well, you will be fine in a couple of weeks time
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by helphelp: 3:11pm
Be innovative...
The change wey we sef meet make us innovate our way around life
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by DrUche3(m): 3:11pm
It is well! Pls resolve the issues fast!
WHO ARE WE
Over circle is a peer to peer donation platform where participants donate freely.
In this system you pay a 100,000 once and this system pays you for life!!
Benefits;
1) pays you every thirteen days
2) referrals bonus
3) registration bonus
4) Referral and registration bonuses must accumulate to a 100,000 before you get paid.
Won't you rather be with us?
HOW IT WORKS
• Register
• You are auto matched to pay 50% in minutes once you are paid
• After registration you get #5000 as registration bonus
• Another #5000 referrals bonus
WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW
• you are matched to pay once you register
• in this system one circle is #200,000
• 2 people pay one person
• when you pay #100,000 you receive #200,000
• 50% goes back into the system for sustainability.
• you can have multiple circles!!
• You must upload a prof of payment
•You must confirm within 24hours
• Stamped bank statements are required for non confirmation
•Registration bonus is paid once.
• This system pays you every thirteen days.
REQUIREMENTS
• Login details.
• internet mobile banking
• functional phone number
• Functional email address
• Money must be available to donate
• Non payment after 24 hours, will be blocked
• Non RePH will be blocked
• Time starts counting once money leaves your hand.
• PARTICIPATE ONLY WITH SPARE MONEY
Join now! www.overcircles.com
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by stonefleek: 3:12pm
Flexherbal:that ?
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by emperorAY(m): 3:13pm
I think financial losses is far better than a national air disaster, I also tink abuja need anoda airport or kogi state will also be a better alternative
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by spayor(m): 3:13pm
Every good change has a bad experience....
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by johnwiller50: 3:15pm
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by Benz4pimp(m): 3:16pm
So!!!what should we do?leave the runway in a bad and disastrous way?please tell the cab men to go to hell.......revocation comes with lil pain
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by lafuria1(m): 3:16pm
It's a gain for cab operators in kaduna, and besides its for six weeks, I know it's long, there would never be a good time to fix it, better it gets done and we are over with it
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by chimah3(m): 3:21pm
pele!!
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by Tazdroid(m): 3:22pm
Nigeria and its daily drama.
But is it not possible for runway maintenance to be conducted within a shorter period of time to prevent long term closure?
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by SalamRushdie: 3:22pm
Bad days for the Local air line industry ..I hope the vision less Buhari led govt has put in place bail out packages for airlines who would take so much loss in these 6 weeks that their corporate existence will be threatened
.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:22pm
bubu cargo back
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by SalamRushdie: 3:24pm
lafuria1:
Did you read the part that said airline patronage is expected to drop ?
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by SalamRushdie: 3:25pm
Tazdroid:
OAKLAND, Dec. 28, 2001 -- Oakland International Airport repaved its 10,000-foot main runway in 126 hours this year -- believed to be the fastest runway repaving in history. The hardest part? All the planning required before the repaving actually started, airport officials say as they finish analyzing the project.
|Re: Abuja Airport Closure: Airlines, Cab Operators Anticipate Losses by Tazdroid(m): 3:29pm
SalamRushdie:Unreal! When would we acquire that capacity and capability? When??
(0) (Reply)
Direction. / Does Nigeria Require A Cultural Renaissance? Here Are Reasons Why We Do! / Enquiry
Viewing this topic: saddik(m), Adeinfo, Samtowo(m), neyofather(m), Dedax(m), greeners222(m), WowSweetGuy(m), dasamek8, Harkindeylee(m), CcynweIzubros(f), Yomiwayne80(m), segunkass(m), Monstertrucks(m), ElmaSpeed(f), Cuteamigo1(m), dumo1(m), allrightsir, Bwlexy(m), naijafun, chelseabmw(m), eweyemi, Eastwest, arent88(m), ojochidem(m), bluehorizo(m), oluphilip2008(f), DisGuy, herkeem and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7