₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,040 members, 3,405,634 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long (2283 Views)
The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) / Some Lagosians Park Their Cars At Shopping Malls Like These / Python Chilling In A Car Bonnet In Awka (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by joker92: 10:13am On Mar 07
Do you have more than one car, thus want to park one because you barely drive it. If you are traveling and need to park your car till you come back from your trip, here are some maintenance tips that will help sustain your car's durability.
PARK YOUR CAR IN A SHADE
It will be wise for you to park your car in a garage while traveling. You could as well park it under the shade in a situation where you don't have a garage. You could cover it with a car cover. This will save the car from harsh weather conditions, dusts or even prevent kids from scratching your car.
DO NOT ENGAGE HAND BRAKE
Don't engage the car's hand brake for the car you won't drive for a while. This is because the brake pads could get stuck and will cost you some money when you are ready to drive the car. Rather use wheel chocks otherwise called wedge to prevent your car from rolling.
FILL THE FUEL TANK
One of the problem you will encounter after parking a car for a long time is a leaking fuel tank due to rusting in the tank. However, you could avert such scenario by filling your fuel tank before parking the car.
ENGINE MAINTENANCE
It's better you service your car engine before parking it for a long time. It will also be nice you remove the car's battery from the car especially if you won't be around for long.
http://www.naijacarlovers.com/2017/03/how-to-maintain-car-you-want-to-park.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by joker92: 10:14am On Mar 07
Lalasticlala mynd44 Dominique seun
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by nghubs1: 10:15am On Mar 07
Nice one
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by torres89: 1:13pm On Mar 07
when you think u know it all...
nice one
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by beewhy009(m): 6:49am
Whao... Dope. Nice one... Buh OP, what about the tires?
1 Like
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by beewhy009(m): 6:49am
Whao... Dope. Nice one...
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Pascalville(m): 6:50am
am I the only one dreaming or is it just me... Arsenal(2) vs Bayern Munich(10) ... Arsenal name should be opa6 ; . Where they not training same as Bayern players..
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Negotiate: 6:50am
thanks
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Cutehector(m): 6:52am
Lord bless me with a cool car.. Amen
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by dokyOloye: 6:56am
Cutehector:Pay more attention to d hustle and reduce d attention U pay to women and 'women things' and Ur dream will come thru.
Ur signature and topics created says a lot already.
1 Like
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by seunlly(m): 6:56am
Op nice one
More sense
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Cutehector(m): 6:57am
dokyOloye:on what sir
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by kelechiodo(m): 6:57am
Is two weeks a long time to park a car without these protections.
1 Like
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by oluajana(m): 7:01am
Cutehector:
Don't pray for 'any kind of car' but a good one. Problematic car could frustrate and worsen your lifestyle and everything about you. It is better not having a car at all than a problematic car.
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by femyodsky(m): 7:01am
kelechiodo:
same kwestion on my mind
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by valdes00(m): 7:02am
Zinedine Zidane has opened up why he headbutted Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup Final. Zidane..."He dragged my shirt,i ignored him,He called my mother a LovePeddler, i ignored him...He called my father a terrorist, i also ignored". Then I Lost My Temper when he told me, 'Go And Join Arsenal'.
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by zeribe4real(m): 7:13am
Also, change the engine oil to fresh one before parking
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Cutehector(m): 7:16am
dokyOloye:all these things u see are in social media. If I don't hustle I won't eat... So the things u see in here are not applicable in reality...
1 Like
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Samanza89(m): 7:17am
Nice one, but your research is not that elaborate. At least you would have mentioned the tyres cos staying in one position will reduce the tyres life span. And also avoid parking it close to a bush cos it will be a good habitation for reptiles like snakes and lizards!...
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by carmag(m): 7:21am
Cutehector:
lai Mohammed
.
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Cutehector(m): 7:23am
carmag:lol u people won't succeed in making me pissed this morning
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by dokyOloye: 7:28am
Cutehector:Ok bro.
Peace.
Just keep d hustle full rev and Ur dreams will come thru.
And for Ur 1st car,just buy something simple but neat.
Some go and buy big cars that they have to wait for salary b4 they can change brake pad.
God bless ya hustle.
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Cutehector(m): 7:34am
dokyOloye:thanks for the tips... Which do u think is more important to buy first.. A land or a car?
|Re: How To Maintain A Car You Want To Park For Long by Tazdroid(m): 7:37am
I find this very useful. Nice one op
(0) (Reply)
Honda Baby-Boy: Just To Know The Car Real Name / Check Sign On Camry Dashboard / Why Do Some Nigerians Have A Flat Wooden Board In Their Vehicles (pic)
Viewing this topic: nemynely(m), Johnnyakins, Cutehector(m), Oluaso, Entom(f), GENERALCASHMIR(m), honeymills(f), olawaleejiko, marcopollo(m), jimfarayola(m), Manufor(m), beey2(m), flyca, felixomor, agongajoseph(m), peaceland(m), moyoz(m), woodcook, Geesarki(m), abbas01, chegzyshade(m), hocrusoe(m), carzeem1, sojayy(m), Edufound(f) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 203