PARK YOUR CAR IN A SHADE

It will be wise for you to park your car in a garage while traveling. You could as well park it under the shade in a situation where you don't have a garage. You could cover it with a car cover. This will save the car from harsh weather conditions, dusts or even prevent kids from scratching your car.





DO NOT ENGAGE HAND BRAKE

Don't engage the car's hand brake for the car you won't drive for a while. This is because the brake pads could get stuck and will cost you some money when you are ready to drive the car. Rather use wheel chocks otherwise called wedge to prevent your car from rolling.



FILL THE FUEL TANK

One of the problem you will encounter after parking a car for a long time is a leaking fuel tank due to rusting in the tank. However, you could avert such scenario by filling your fuel tank before parking the car.



ENGINE MAINTENANCE

It's better you service your car engine before parking it for a long time. It will also be nice you remove the car's battery from the car especially if you won't be around for long.



Whao... Dope. Nice one... Buh OP, what about the tires?

Lord bless me with a cool car.. Amen

Pay more attention to d hustle and reduce d attention U pay to women and 'women things' and Ur dream will come thru.

Pay more attention to d hustle and reduce d attention U pay to women and 'women things' and Ur dream will come thru.

Ur signature and topics created says a lot already.

Is two weeks a long time to park a car without these protections.

Lord bless me with any kind of car.. Amen

Don't pray for 'any kind of car' but a good one. Problematic car could frustrate and worsen your lifestyle and everything about you. It is better not having a car at all than a problematic car.

Is two weeks a long time to park a car without these protections.

same kwestion on my mind

Also, change the engine oil to fresh one before parking

Pay more attention to d hustle and reduce d attention U pay to women and 'women things' and Ur dream will come thru.

all these things u see are in social media. If I don't hustle I won't eat... So the things u see in here are not applicable in reality...

Nice one, but your research is not that elaborate. At least you would have mentioned the tyres cos staying in one position will reduce the tyres life span. And also avoid parking it close to a bush cos it will be a good habitation for reptiles like snakes and lizards!...

all these things u see are in social media. If I don't hustle I won't eat... So the things u see in here are not applicable in reality...

lol u people won't succeed in making me pissed this morning

all these things u see are in social media. If I don't hustle I won't eat... So the things u see in here are not applicable in reality... Ok bro.

Peace.

Just keep d hustle full rev and Ur dreams will come thru.

And for Ur 1st car,just buy something simple but neat.

Some go and buy big cars that they have to wait for salary b4 they can change brake pad.

Ok bro.

Peace.

Just keep d hustle full rev and Ur dreams will come thru.

And for Ur 1st car,just buy something simple but neat.

Some go and buy big cars that they have to wait for salary b4 they can change brake pad.

God bless ya hustle.

Ok bro.

Peace.

Just keep d hustle full rev and Ur dreams will come thru.

And for Ur 1st car,just buy something simple but neat.

Some go and buy big cars that they have to wait for salary b4 they can change brake pad.

thanks for the tips... Which do u think is more important to buy first.. A land or a car?