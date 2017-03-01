



Source: Yesterday, OAP Freeze made comments, concerning the controversy between Apostle Suleman and Ms Stephanie Otobo. From what he posted on his IG, Freeze referred to the act, as 'sexual scandal' and he was of the opinion that Apostle Suleman, has a case to answer. However, upcoming actor, Uche Maduagwu, in a new IG post, has called out OAP Freeze, for his comment, Uche wroteA letter to the king of sheep's: Please stop pulling down great men of God in Nigeria... You are someone I respect so much but I'm beginning to wonder why you love criticizing men of God! If I may ask sir, have you ever been sexually molested by a clergyman? If no, then why are you always writing trash about different men of God? You had said all manner of evil things against my Pastor, the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian church of God,(RCCG), a great man of God, who had dedicated all his life to serving God and humanity, you had also fabricated lies against the general overseer of Winners Chapel, and now you are tarnishing the image of another great man of God just because a girl accused him wrongly of having an affair with her. Please what do you stand to gain by pulling down this men of God? Are you a saint? Who made you a spokesman for Christians? Even the bible clearly states that "judge not"... So why do you take pleasure in condemning these men of God? Or have you forgotten that even the Vice President of Nigeria is also a PASTOR? Please, this has to stop, focus on your O.A.P job and let the sheep's free themselves, that's even if they are in bondages in the first place. You are not God, neither are you perfect, so please sir, let this stop. Stop criticizing the administration of President Buhari, stop criticizing the great men of God in Nigeria, please sir stop it. This is not to put you down, but its just a candid advice, so you can make heaven when the trumpet blows, and that's if your a true believer anyways..