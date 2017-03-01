₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by LatestAmebo2: 12:28pm
Yesterday, OAP Freeze made comments, concerning the controversy between Apostle Suleman and Ms Stephanie Otobo. From what he posted on his IG, Freeze referred to the act, as 'sexual scandal' and he was of the opinion that Apostle Suleman, has a case to answer. However, upcoming actor, Uche Maduagwu, in a new IG post, has called out OAP Freeze, for his comment, Uche wrote
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRVVwj-FkvO/?taken-by=uchemaduagwu&hl=en
A letter to the king of sheep's: Please stop pulling down great men of God in Nigeria... You are someone I respect so much but I'm beginning to wonder why you love criticizing men of God! If I may ask sir, have you ever been sexually molested by a clergyman? If no, then why are you always writing trash about different men of God? You had said all manner of evil things against my Pastor, the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian church of God,(RCCG), a great man of God, who had dedicated all his life to serving God and humanity, you had also fabricated lies against the general overseer of Winners Chapel, and now you are tarnishing the image of another great man of God just because a girl accused him wrongly of having an affair with her. Please what do you stand to gain by pulling down this men of God? Are you a saint? Who made you a spokesman for Christians? Even the bible clearly states that "judge not"... So why do you take pleasure in condemning these men of God? Or have you forgotten that even the Vice President of Nigeria is also a PASTOR? Please, this has to stop, focus on your O.A.P job and let the sheep's free themselves, that's even if they are in bondages in the first place. You are not God, neither are you perfect, so please sir, let this stop. Stop criticizing the administration of President Buhari, stop criticizing the great men of God in Nigeria, please sir stop it. This is not to put you down, but its just a candid advice, so you can make heaven when the trumpet blows, and that's if your a true believer anyways..
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/actor-uche-maduagwu-warns-freeze-over.html
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by LatestAmebo2: 12:29pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by madridguy(m): 12:36pm
Here in Aba we dont know Uche Maduagwu.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by solpat(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by LatestAmebo2: 12:39pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by LAFO(f): 12:52pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by StRichard(m): 12:53pm
Men of God kiniko, are we men of satan?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Benz4pimp(m): 1:03pm
Religion is the next big scam to deal with......I really can't deferentiate between pastors and yahoo boys.....same logic,they lure you to believe in them,then they strike....
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by BerryAnny(m): 2:48pm
Social Media izz really giving voiceless people voice. Imagine dizz 1 wey we never known also making headline,issorait! Oga Freeze,carry go jawe dizz 1 has been brainwashed.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by apcmustwin: 9:02pm
The great men of God should stop bringing their gullible followers down too. They should stop abusing and molesting their members. They should stop exploiting their members. They should stop living in opulence while their members wallow in poverty.
I'm with freeze on this one. We need to unfreeze the brainwashed brains of many gullible followers
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:03pm
Men Of God should Control their sexual urge
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by ip2121918021(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by henrydadon(m): 9:03pm
this guy and his obvious publicity stunt.
He need attention and his trying to make himself known..i hope it works well for him
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by ALAYORMII: 9:03pm
This Uche guy is looking for attention anyway anywhere
The guy is even daft
OAP is now a job
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by sleeknick(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by lonelydora(m): 9:04pm
The criticism is just too much.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Akinaukwa: 9:04pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by priceaction: 9:04pm
HE IS PULLING DOWN HIMSELF NOT TE OTHER WAY ROUND
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Backinfront(m): 9:04pm
How dare he associate those robbers with God.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by praisekeyzz(m): 9:05pm
No be dis idiot say actress wan die 4 am?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by osemoses1234(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by highrise07(m): 9:05pm
nigga looking for trouble.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by slurryeye: 9:05pm
No be the same Uche guy claim say Nollywood actress want rape am?
Guy anything you say na rubbish, gerrarehere with that your lying mouth
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by burkingx: 9:06pm
This freeze abi ice block tries too hard to be in the news by riding on people's pain
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Speedyconnect7: 9:06pm
Both are attention seekers
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by lollmaolol: 9:06pm
This is getting interesting
The Sheppard and the sheep
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Pavore9: 9:07pm
Sentiments aside, time will reveal who is lying.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu Warns Freeze: "Stop Pulling Down Great Pastors In Nigeria" by Tazdroid(m): 9:08pm
The Nigerian intrigues....
