|King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by bumi10: 1:43pm
Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade has been honored with an appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria. KSA has been appointed as "Change Begins With Me" Ambassador. The Juju music God, Ade was appointed on Monday, March 6, by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in Abuja.
Lai Mohammed while announcing the appointment described Sunny Ade as an icon and a trailblazer, who is a typical example of ‘Change’ for young people to look up to. He also commended KSA’s transparency in the music industry for over 50 years without cutting corners to reach the top.
“We are looking for people like you (King Sunny Ade) that the younger ones can look up to. It’s not just that you have been around for fifty years but you have been around for fifty years without any single stain on your part and that is very hard.”
Acknowledging his new appointment, Sunny Ade vowed to support the government in moving the nation forward. “You don’t need to say much. This is what I love to do and it has been in me.
“We are ready to do that officially throughout the whole world, ” Ade said.
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by beejayio(m): 1:43pm
Third FTC ooooooo
Donsmith123 come quick quick oooo, soup don ready....
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by courage89(m): 1:52pm
Nice one
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by amiibaby(f): 2:12pm
Cool
Next
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Papykush: 2:12pm
Now this is sense. I keep saying it Osibanjo is that agent of change we were promised, if buhari should come back to that seat watch as everything will crumble
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by boardmem(m): 2:13pm
Ok
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Flexherbal(m): 2:13pm
Nice one !
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by seangy4konji: 2:13pm
Na so.
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Ermacc: 2:13pm
They have now dragged the legendary KSA into their change sham.
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by EricMason(m): 2:13pm
Kinging
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by GreenMavro: 2:13pm
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by DrObum(m): 2:13pm
Una wan turn KSA to a Liar
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by okedoyinolabisi(f): 2:13pm
He's worth it
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by playfulvivo: 2:14pm
Baba abeg no let APC corrupt and dent your reputable you suffered to build all these years.....If I were U I will run from anything associated with AP not to talk of APC
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by suzan404(f): 2:14pm
Money go don enter sunny's account ooo....they won't stop spending money on irrelevant things...mtchewww.....change ko charge ni
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by chinex276(m): 2:14pm
wen I say LIE u say Mohammed LIE
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by chinex276(m): 2:15pm
wen I say LIE u say Mohammed LIE..
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by akinlex(m): 2:15pm
k
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by tayo4ng(f): 2:15pm
baba 70
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Kaxmytex(m): 2:16pm
Nice
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by ismart: 2:18pm
bumi10:
No amount of branding or rebranding will work. King Sunny, chop the money jor.
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by gaetano: 2:19pm
see the nonsense they gave this man(legend). Bubu and his daura cabal will be giving juicy positions to their fulani x-men brothers
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by unitysheart(m): 2:20pm
Juju musical maestro. He is a king
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by skubido(m): 2:20pm
Ok oo. We dey watch una ooo
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by harbeedaymee(f): 2:30pm
The King of Juju music
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Billyonaire: 2:30pm
Can you imagine this mistake ? How can an old man pioneer change and appoint another old man to be ambassador of Change. Is there a new generation Nigerian that listens to these yesterdays men without becoming very yesterday in the thinking faculty ?
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by dokunbam(m): 2:36pm
Nice one
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by arowstev2000: 2:40pm
The Yeast will have high BP on this
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by Opistorincos(m): 2:52pm
They only want the public to hate this man
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by oluxy(m): 2:54pm
KSA will do his best to do it right.
|Re: King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG by bejick(m): 3:00pm
beejayio:
It shows you don't any other thing your are doing other than read and comment on nairaland. no beef abeg, so with that i dont expect you to reply or else...............
