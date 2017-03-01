Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / King Sunny Ade Appointed As ‘Change Begins With Me’ Ambassador By FG (6013 Views)

Lai Mohammed while announcing the appointment described Sunny Ade as an icon and a trailblazer, who is a typical example of ‘Change’ for young people to look up to. He also commended KSA’s transparency in the music industry for over 50 years without cutting corners to reach the top.



“We are looking for people like you (King Sunny Ade) that the younger ones can look up to. It’s not just that you have been around for fifty years but you have been around for fifty years without any single stain on your part and that is very hard.”



Acknowledging his new appointment, Sunny Ade vowed to support the government in moving the nation forward. “You don’t need to say much. This is what I love to do and it has been in me.



“We are ready to do that officially throughout the whole world, ” Ade said.





Donsmith123 come quick quick oooo, soup don ready.... Third FTC oooooooDonsmith123 come quick quick oooo, soup don ready....

Nice one

Cool













Next

Now this is sense. I keep saying it Osibanjo is that agent of change we were promised, if buhari should come back to that seat watch as everything will crumble 1 Like

Ok

Nice one !

Na so. 1 Like 1 Share

They have now dragged the legendary KSA into their change sham. 6 Likes

Kinging

Liar Una wan turn KSA to a 1 Like 1 Share

He's worth it

Baba abeg no let APC corrupt and dent your reputable you suffered to build all these years.....If I were U I will run from anything associated with AP not to talk of APC 3 Likes 1 Share

Money go don enter sunny's account ooo....they won't stop spending money on irrelevant things...mtchewww.....change ko charge ni 3 Likes 1 Share

wen I say LIE u say Mohammed LIE 2 Likes

wen I say LIE u say Mohammed LIE.. 1 Like

k

baba 70

Nice

bumi10:

No amount of branding or rebranding will work. King Sunny, chop the money jor. No amount of branding or rebranding will work. King Sunny, chop the money jor. 1 Like

see the nonsense they gave this man(legend). Bubu and his daura cabal will be giving juicy positions to their fulani x-men brothers

Juju musical maestro. He is a king

Ok oo. We dey watch una ooo

The King of Juju music

Can you imagine this mistake ? How can an old man pioneer change and appoint another old man to be ambassador of Change. Is there a new generation Nigerian that listens to these yesterdays men without becoming very yesterday in the thinking faculty ? 1 Like









The Yeast will have high BP on this

They only want the public to hate this man 1 Like

KSA will do his best to do it right.