₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,682 members, 3,404,550 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 03:32 PM

Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) (10885 Views)

Wife Pours Hot Water On Her Husband In Jos For Marrying A Second Wife (Pics) / Lady Pours Hot Oil On Boyfriend For "Impregnating Another Girl". (Graphic pics) / Man Pours Hot Soup On Policeman In Ekiti (disturbing Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Islie: 1:47pm
Mother pours hot soup on daughter

A middle-aged woman identified as Tricia Oterneghoro has poured hot soup on her 13 years old daughter for sleeping in a neighbours room.

The victim whose name was given as Joyce Emmanuel had a burnt in a breast and chest region.

Residents in the area who rushed to administer first aid to the victim poured invectives on the victim’s mother over the incident.

Some said they have cautioned her to stop maltreating her daughter but the pleas fell on deaf ears.

According to one of the neighbours, “A woman with correct sense will not do this to her daughter. I have warned her not to beat the girl again. Her father called yesterday and the girl said she was interested in going to nursing school.”

Narrating her ordeal, Joyce explained that she wanted to go out and take her bath on Monday night but her mother refused.

Joyce said she still went out to take her bath and her mother locked her outside which made her to sleep in her friend’s room.

She said she was shocked when her mother stormed into the room the next day and pour hot soup on her.

“It was evening and I said I want to take my bath but my mummy said no. I went out to take my bath and my mummy locked the door. After knocking many times, I went to sleep in my friend’s house.

“In the morning, my mummy came and pour hot soup on my body.”

In her reaction, the victim’s mother said she did not know what came over her to make her poured the hot soup on her daughter.

She said she had warned her neighbors not to allow her daughter sleep in their room and when she saw her the following morning, she poured the hot soup on her.

As at press time, policemen had taken her in for questioning.


http://thenationonlineng.net/mother-pours-hot-soup-daughter/



http://www.itvradionigeria.com/news/all-news/enraged-mother-pours-hot-soup-daughter-benin/




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il02r-tn1lw&itct=CCEQpDAYASITCI6a0oqzxNICFcGIVQod11cNVzILYzQtb3ZlcnZpZXdaGFVDenVpUWFEUy1MUjJRcjNRWWNqNzMwdw%3D%3D&gl=NG&hl=en&client=mv-google

1 Share

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Obimgbo(f): 1:49pm
Toooooor...

1 Like

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by beejayio(m): 1:57pm
okay oooo
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Jayson1: 2:07pm
And some women are crying day and night for a single issue even if the child is an immbecile.

5 Likes

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 2:20pm
Mum, u no try at al, 4 dis recession, u carry pot of soup pour ur daughter shocked, and some pple out dere ar hungry embarassed

8 Likes

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Sharming95(m): 2:20pm
Buhari..... c Wat ayaf cuz....









mother from hell

1 Like

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Pascalville(m): 2:20pm
which type of mother is this....a disgrace to the motherhood. Last week my mom gifted me 200k just like that. Yet a mother did this to her own daughter... God I thank you for my family, we re not perfect but I thank you.. Today is my mom birthday...

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by bumi10: 2:21pm
choooi


how is it that God gifts this kind of women children?
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by fpeter(f): 2:21pm
Anger rests in the bosom of a fool.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by DesChyko(m): 2:22pm
As you lay your bed, so shall you lie on it.

She has dented her daughter's chances of a normal social life.

May her daughter never curse her.
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Intellect20: 2:22pm
s
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Expl0rers: 2:22pm
poverty
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:22pm
l
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:23pm
k
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:23pm
I think its Buhari's fault.

3 Likes

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by playfulvivo: 2:23pm
Stupid woman...To born no dey hard u abi
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Anijay1212(m): 2:23pm
End time wicked mother.

1 Like

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Oyind18: 2:24pm
Wickedness

1 Like

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:24pm
Some parents are just something else..

pikin wey some pple dey find, u dey maltreat her anyhow...


at diz age, make some pple still dey lock dere pikin 4 outside, dem no dey even reason d kind damage wey naija mosquito fit do, night crawlers like scorpion and snake sef dey dere, any sting or bite, datzall..
dem go kum begin dey run upandan dey borrow money ontop hospital bills....mtcheeeew

children of nowadays can be stubborn but does dat mean u maltreat them??

as per dis one wey fry im child bobby.....
looking at d quantity of soup wey do dat damage, no be small soup o...
in dis time of recession, make person kum carry a whole pot of soup throway jux lyk dat....
i dont nid anybody to tell me dat such a person is in money...
i think she will afford d hospital bill

1 Like

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by KunleSteel: 2:25pm
Your own flesh and blood that you bore for nine months and hope to get grandchildren from one day?

Scarred for life... trauma... pot of soup wasted... bride price reduced...

This is pure witchedness.


Suffer not a witch to live
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:26pm
things are happening these days
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by robosky02(m): 2:27pm
oh

2 Likes

Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Odkosh: 2:27pm
endtime mother
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by HRHQueenPhil: 2:29pm
hope our acting president has since left that state, we don't want any talk like I don't know wat came over me near his dwelling. lock ur daughter outside d house ,wen she get pregnant. u will be asking stupid question.
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Zoehill(m): 2:29pm
we manage things too much in this country, how can you called her a mother with an act like this?
OP should have written (Satanic woman) not mother


some people wicked ............kai!!!
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:29pm
angry angry sad
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Missmossy(f): 2:30pm
Such wickedness!! Is she normal??
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by obafemee80(m): 2:30pm
Anger is a small madness,do nothing when you are angry,because what it will spoil/destroy will be more than what causes it
Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by RealSleek(m): 2:30pm
Benin woman too dey vex...ile ibinu indeed

(0) (1) (Reply)

GEJ Told Metuh How To Share N400m –witness / Man Kidnaps Brother For N4M Ransom / Police Arrests An Alfa For Tapping Neigbour’s Electricity

Viewing this topic: Emyres(m), Jboynokiaphone(m), tipdrips, Nwabachulo(m), Dammytrager(m), mat2d6boi(m), emmy11(f), JEREMYBENTHAM, skylane222(m), boss1310(m), iriferi(m), uglodoh(f), DONOCHAS(m), aanumama(f), osesthedon, ajerimitan, Danni07, arabbunkum, simeonkoolluck(m), itzmejerry, jcbillion(m), mida101(m), papless, deybson, drharry, walcruise(m), andreme(m), id4sho(m), adimsmt, Tylerblaze9(m), Gaxx01(m), Bonzoker(m), ShitHead, TrueSenator(m), chiventoline(m), schumastic(m) and 88 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.