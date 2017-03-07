₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Islie: 1:47pm
Mother pours hot soup on daughter
A middle-aged woman identified as Tricia Oterneghoro has poured hot soup on her 13 years old daughter for sleeping in a neighbours room.
http://thenationonlineng.net/mother-pours-hot-soup-daughter/
http://www.itvradionigeria.com/news/all-news/enraged-mother-pours-hot-soup-daughter-benin/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=il02r-tn1lw&itct=CCEQpDAYASITCI6a0oqzxNICFcGIVQod11cNVzILYzQtb3ZlcnZpZXdaGFVDenVpUWFEUy1MUjJRcjNRWWNqNzMwdw%3D%3D&gl=NG&hl=en&client=mv-google
1 Share
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Obimgbo(f): 1:49pm
Toooooor...
1 Like
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by beejayio(m): 1:57pm
okay oooo
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Jayson1: 2:07pm
And some women are crying day and night for a single issue even if the child is an immbecile.
5 Likes
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by TINALETC3(f): 2:20pm
Mum, u no try at al, 4 dis recession, u carry pot of soup pour ur daughter , and some pple out dere ar hungry
8 Likes
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Sharming95(m): 2:20pm
Buhari..... c Wat ayaf cuz....
mother from hell
1 Like
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Pascalville(m): 2:20pm
which type of mother is this....a disgrace to the motherhood. Last week my mom gifted me 200k just like that. Yet a mother did this to her own daughter... God I thank you for my family, we re not perfect but I thank you.. Today is my mom birthday...
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by bumi10: 2:21pm
choooi
how is it that God gifts this kind of women children?
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by fpeter(f): 2:21pm
Anger rests in the bosom of a fool.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by DesChyko(m): 2:22pm
As you lay your bed, so shall you lie on it.
She has dented her daughter's chances of a normal social life.
May her daughter never curse her.
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Intellect20: 2:22pm
s
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Expl0rers: 2:22pm
poverty
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:22pm
l
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:23pm
k
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Iruobean(m): 2:23pm
I think its Buhari's fault.
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by playfulvivo: 2:23pm
Stupid woman...To born no dey hard u abi
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Anijay1212(m): 2:23pm
End time wicked mother.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Oyind18: 2:24pm
Wickedness
1 Like
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:24pm
Some parents are just something else..
pikin wey some pple dey find, u dey maltreat her anyhow...
at diz age, make some pple still dey lock dere pikin 4 outside, dem no dey even reason d kind damage wey naija mosquito fit do, night crawlers like scorpion and snake sef dey dere, any sting or bite, datzall..
dem go kum begin dey run upandan dey borrow money ontop hospital bills....mtcheeeew
children of nowadays can be stubborn but does dat mean u maltreat them??
as per dis one wey fry im child bobby.....
looking at d quantity of soup wey do dat damage, no be small soup o...
in dis time of recession, make person kum carry a whole pot of soup throway jux lyk dat....
i dont nid anybody to tell me dat such a person is in money...
i think she will afford d hospital bill
1 Like
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by KunleSteel: 2:25pm
Your own flesh and blood that you bore for nine months and hope to get grandchildren from one day?
Scarred for life... trauma... pot of soup wasted... bride price reduced...
This is pure witchedness.
Suffer not a witch to live
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Michaelpresh(m): 2:26pm
things are happening these days
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by robosky02(m): 2:27pm
oh
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Odkosh: 2:27pm
endtime mother
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by HRHQueenPhil: 2:29pm
hope our acting president has since left that state, we don't want any talk like I don't know wat came over me near his dwelling. lock ur daughter outside d house ,wen she get pregnant. u will be asking stupid question.
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Zoehill(m): 2:29pm
we manage things too much in this country, how can you called her a mother with an act like this?
OP should have written (Satanic woman) not mother
some people wicked ............kai!!!
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:29pm
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by Missmossy(f): 2:30pm
Such wickedness!! Is she normal??
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by obafemee80(m): 2:30pm
Anger is a small madness,do nothing when you are angry,because what it will spoil/destroy will be more than what causes it
|Re: Mother Pours Hot Soup On Her Daughter In Benin (Pic, Video) by RealSleek(m): 2:30pm
Benin woman too dey vex...ile ibinu indeed
