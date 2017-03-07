Mother pours hot soup on daughter



A middle-aged woman identified as Tricia Oterneghoro has poured hot soup on her 13 years old daughter for sleeping in a neighbours room.



The victim whose name was given as Joyce Emmanuel had a burnt in a breast and chest region.



Residents in the area who rushed to administer first aid to the victim poured invectives on the victim’s mother over the incident.



Some said they have cautioned her to stop maltreating her daughter but the pleas fell on deaf ears.



According to one of the neighbours, “A woman with correct sense will not do this to her daughter. I have warned her not to beat the girl again. Her father called yesterday and the girl said she was interested in going to nursing school.”



Narrating her ordeal, Joyce explained that she wanted to go out and take her bath on Monday night but her mother refused.



Joyce said she still went out to take her bath and her mother locked her outside which made her to sleep in her friend’s room.



She said she was shocked when her mother stormed into the room the next day and pour hot soup on her.



“It was evening and I said I want to take my bath but my mummy said no. I went out to take my bath and my mummy locked the door. After knocking many times, I went to sleep in my friend’s house.



“In the morning, my mummy came and pour hot soup on my body.”



In her reaction, the victim’s mother said she did not know what came over her to make her poured the hot soup on her daughter.



She said she had warned her neighbors not to allow her daughter sleep in their room and when she saw her the following morning, she poured the hot soup on her.



As at press time, policemen had taken her in for questioning.



