|Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by jimfarayola(m): 5:59pm
CHRISTIANS in Nigeria were yesterday angry with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. David Lawal over his misleading claim that, Christians are fueling rumors about President Buharis’ health, admonishing himto tread softly to avoid incurring the God’s wrath.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/buharis-health-can-slams-sgf-comments-warns-incurring-gods-wrath/
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:00pm
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by FriendNG: 6:14pm
Shut up. What SGF said is the truth. You all are happy "Let Buhari Die" So that Pastor can get the chair.
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by searchng4love: 6:15pm
This grass cutter again?
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Tazdroid(m): 6:21pm
He dodged a sack and some Nigerians were bitter and not happy, some of us still aren't. Selective accountability in this era of governance is slowly becoming a norm
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by brunofarad(m): 6:21pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by fuckerstard: 6:21pm
Baba come home o , before your people turn against themselves.
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Brightology2(m): 6:22pm
Babachir
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by chuose2: 6:22pm
Where is Adeboye oh!
Why can't he defend Christians?
Didn't Adeboye make us all vote for Buhari!
Isn't Adeboye always trying to make out that he is a prophet?
yet he made us all vote for this useless islamic govt headed by a self confessed Jihadi
WILL A TRUE CHRISTIAN DECEIVE US INTO VOTING FOR BUHARI?
They are killing and insulting us and yet no word from Adeboye.
He cannot even defend christians.
Bosun Emmanuel who warned us about Buhari,
Adeboye and redeemed ignored.
If you haven't heard Bosun's warning's
Here it is, everything he said has come to pass.
So we need to ask, "If Adeboye hears from God why did he shut down Bosun Emmanuel?
Here is the warning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNjEGfcZC74
This video shows you how Adeboye makes his false prophecies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:22pm
K
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by teamsynergy: 6:22pm
the sgf was out of line...all I know is most of our leaders lie to us about so many thing... Buhari is definitely older that dey make us believe and stress is not good for him... he wanted to be president so bad he forgot about his health issues.... Now dey r blaming a particular section for not wishing him well... did dey make him sick in the first place? am sure pmb is very unsettled wereva he is, however, he needs to be well and sound before returning home cos the stress might cos a relapse or better still just step down....
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by maberry(m): 6:22pm
Long overdue reprimand for a reckeless statement
DSS has arrested people for saying less
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by IpobExposed: 6:23pm
All this useless PDP pastors. There is one church poster in my area. Titled Buhari must die. I wanted to post it but I know the pastor physically so I just had mercy on him.
.
.
Nyesom Wike the thief must have bribed him to say this rubbish. You didn't warn Jonathan about Gods wrath when he stole $20 billion dollars and said stealing is not corruption.
Ipobexposed
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by maberry(m): 6:23pm
FriendNG:Stop making a fool of yourself
because even a fool when quiet is counted among the wise
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by eshietIntrepid(m): 6:23pm
Inside the church building no christian prays for the death of the president, as a matter of fact every church conduct prayer sections and raise prayer points for the well being and quick recovering of the president.
Whoever is now afraid that the churches are praying for the dead of the president is either living in illusion or God of Christian has started hunting those behind the killing of innocents Christians in this country.
So no one is praying for anyone's dead is just our past and actions hunting us now.
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Brightology2(m): 6:23pm
FriendNG:who's this
teamsynergy:
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by smartjohn20: 6:23pm
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by jeffrizzy1(m): 6:24pm
FriendNG:
What is this one saying...
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by unclezuma: 6:24pm
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by seangy4konji: 6:24pm
i don hear
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by jeffrizzy1(m): 6:24pm
FriendNG:
What is this one saying
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Marvellouzkk(f): 6:25pm
Stay Away for good
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Drversatile: 6:25pm
This SGF and #250m grass cutting in the desert
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by sammyj: 6:25pm
ok
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by omolizzy(f): 6:25pm
That SGF is a very useless and an unfortunate fellow. How can someone of his status and caliber speak so carelessly and unreasonably?
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by anytexy: 6:25pm
Why should he travelled abroad medical in the first place. ? That is corruption too. We voted for change. It must begin with out so called leaders.
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by goalburner(m): 6:25pm
Long live Osinbajo!!
He is the good reason I can still trade in dollars.
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by softMarket(m): 6:25pm
Someone must be blamed!
If. Its not GEJ or PDP then its IPOB or christians!
APC chapter of buhari are just set of confused People!!!
LONG LIVE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO!!
LONG LIVE NIGER DELTA!!
GOD BLESS IPOB!! We won again at the ECOWAS COURT!
the score_line is now___IPOB 15 - 1 Nigeria
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by deji15: 6:25pm
jimfarayola:The usual fear mongering tactics that has worked for them all this while. They have turned a large population into mumu, doing their bidding. by using "the wrath of God" to scare them into submission.
CAN of worms..
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by pembisco(m): 6:26pm
FriendNG:
See this wasted sperm.
The last paragraph of this news has an important message if u read it twice
|Re: Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath by Talk2Bella(f): 6:27pm
na baba God hand we dey
