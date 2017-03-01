Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Buhari’s Health: CAN Slams SGF Babachir, Warns Him Against Incurring God’s Wrath (8467 Views)

TB Joshua Speaks On Buhari's Health, Naira To Hit 650/US1$ / Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health / CAN Slams Osinbajo & Applauds Apostle Suleman For Speaking Out

CHRISTIANS in Nigeria were yesterday angry with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. David Lawal over his misleading claim that, Christians are fueling rumors about President Buharis’ health, admonishing himto tread softly to avoid incurring the God’s wrath.



The President, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Engr. Daniel David Kadzai said the SGF did not need to sell his people of same faith cheapfor political gain. Kadzai in a statement signed in Abuja, saidBabachir should not be deceived by his current position to equate himself as spiritual leader, adding that he had no authority to speak for Christians in the country.



He said; “We wish to state categorically that the SGF, Mr. Babachir has no ecclesiastical authority to speak for his church (ECWA) or the Christian community. Let him not be deceived by hisposition in government as equal to a spiritual leader speaking for the Christians.





Though the church or Christian leadershipmay out of grace not excommunicate the SGF, the entire Christian youths frown at and dissociate them selves from the misleading claims by the SGF that, Christians are fueling rumors about President Buharis’ health.



“The SGF does not need to play to the gallery in pleasing his mentors and political sponsors by denying his kit and kin’s of same faith.“Christians must not be taken for granted.



For the benefit of doubt, it might interest Mr. Babachir and his likes to know that ALL Christian leaders, Churches, Ministriesand Para-church organisations have been praying for the health of Mr. President (Buhari) both in Sunday worship services, midweek fellowships and night vigil worships.



“We wonder what the SGF, Mr. Babachir seeks to achieve by claiming that Christians are responsible for fuelling the rumours concerning Mr. Presidents’ health? Babachir as a Christian knows the Bible instruction to Christians, “…to pray forALL those in position of authority.”



“Let us remind the SGF that ours is not a religion that imposes leadership or compulsive followership and that “He that troubleth his house shall inherit winds”(Prov.11:29).”



Shut up. What SGF said is the truth. You all are happy "Let Buhari Die" So that Pastor can get the chair.

This grass cutter again? 4 Likes

He dodged a sack and some Nigerians were bitter and not happy, some of us still aren't. Selective accountability in this era of governance is slowly becoming a norm

Baba come home o , before your people turn against themselves. 2 Likes

Babachir

Where is Adeboye oh!

Why can't he defend Christians?



Didn't Adeboye make us all vote for Buhari!









yet he made us all vote for this useless islamic govt headed by a self confessed Jihadi



WILL A TRUE CHRISTIAN DECEIVE US INTO VOTING FOR BUHARI?

Isn't Adeboye always trying to make out that he is a prophet?yet he made us all vote for this useless islamic govt headed by a self confessed JihadiWILL A TRUE CHRISTIAN DECEIVE US INTO VOTING FOR BUHARI?







They are killing and insulting us and yet no word from Adeboye.

He cannot even defend christians.







Bosun Emmanuel who warned us about Buhari,

Adeboye and redeemed ignored.



If you haven't heard Bosun's warning's

Here it is, everything he said has come to pass.



So we need to ask, "If Adeboye hears from God why did he shut down Bosun Emmanuel?



Here is the warning







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNjEGfcZC74



This video shows you how Adeboye makes his false prophecies





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk





4 Likes 1 Share

the sgf was out of line...all I know is most of our leaders lie to us about so many thing... Buhari is definitely older that dey make us believe and stress is not good for him... he wanted to be president so bad he forgot about his health issues.... Now dey r blaming a particular section for not wishing him well... did dey make him sick in the first place? am sure pmb is very unsettled wereva he is, however, he needs to be well and sound before returning home cos the stress might cos a relapse or better still just step down.... 11 Likes

Long overdue reprimand for a reckeless statement

DSS has arrested people for saying less 4 Likes

All this useless PDP pastors. There is one church poster in my area. Titled Buhari must die. I wanted to post it but I know the pastor physically so I just had mercy on him.

Nyesom Wike the thief must have bribed him to say this rubbish. You didn't warn Jonathan about Gods wrath when he stole $20 billion dollars and said stealing is not corruption.





Ipobexposed

FriendNG:

Stop making a fool of yourself because even a fool when quiet is counted among the wise

Stop making a fool of yourself because even a fool when quiet is counted among the wise

Inside the church building no christian prays for the death of the president, as a matter of fact every church conduct prayer sections and raise prayer points for the well being and quick recovering of the president.



Whoever is now afraid that the churches are praying for the dead of the president is either living in illusion or God of Christian has started hunting those behind the killing of innocents Christians in this country.



So no one is praying for anyone's dead is just our past and actions hunting us now. 5 Likes 1 Share

FriendNG:

who's this

who's this

FriendNG:

Shut up. What SGF said is the truth. You all are happy "Let Buhari Die" So that Pastor can get the chair.

What is this one saying...

FriendNG:

Shut up. What SGF said is the truth. You all are happy "Let Buhari Die" So that Pastor can get the chair.

What is this one saying

Stay Away for good 1 Like

This SGF and #250m grass cutting in the desert 3 Likes

That SGF is a very useless and an unfortunate fellow. How can someone of his status and caliber speak so carelessly and unreasonably? 2 Likes

Why should he travelled abroad medical in the first place. ? That is corruption too. We voted for change. It must begin with out so called leaders. 2 Likes

Long live Osinbajo!!



He is the good reason I can still trade in dollars. 2 Likes





If. Its not GEJ or PDP then its IPOB or christians!





APC chapter of buhari are just set of confused People!!!





LONG LIVE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO!!





LONG LIVE NIGER DELTA!!





GOD BLESS IPOB!! We won again at the ECOWAS COURT!

the score_line is now___IPOB 15 - 1 Nigeria Someone must be blamed!If. Its not GEJ or PDP then its IPOB or christians!APC chapter of buhari are just set of confused People!!!LONG LIVE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO!!LONG LIVE NIGER DELTA!!GOD BLESS IPOB!! We won again at the ECOWAS COURT!the score_line is now___IPOB 15 - 1 Nigeria 4 Likes 1 Share

jimfarayola:





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/buharis-health-can-slams-sgf-comments-warns-incurring-gods-wrath/

The usual fear mongering tactics that has worked for them all this while. They have turned a large population into mumu, doing their bidding. by using "the wrath of God" to scare them into submission.

CAN of worms.. The usual fear mongering tactics that has worked for them all this while. They have turned a large population into mumu, doing their bidding. by using "the wrath of God" to scare them into submission.

FriendNG:

Shut up. What SGF said is the truth. You all are happy "Let Buhari Die" So that Pastor can get the chair.

See this wasted sperm.









See this wasted sperm. The last paragraph of this news has an important message if u read it twice