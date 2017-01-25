Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is This A Proof That The Trending Apostle Suleman's Photos Were Photoshopped? (10204 Views)

Obviously this is getting messier, look closely and tell me what you think!





SOURCE: This photo just rolled into my inbox, i looked closely and obviously one of them is a photoshop of the other. To the left is one of the Apostle Johnson Suleman's photos that has been trending for over 48 hours. To the right is the alleged original photo from which Apostle Johnson's photo emanated from!

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/03/is-this-clear-proof-that-trending.html

You guys just think Keyamo is a stupid lawyer. When the matter gets to court, it will be determined by experts whether it was photoshop or not and when the lady gives birth, I presume she can ask a court to force Suleiman to undergo a DNA test.



Anyway he will settle the matter out of court when that time comes.

Lolz.. .... Actually, it's the photo on the right that looks photoshopped 58 Likes 2 Shares

You guys just think Keyamo is a stupid lawyer. When the matter gets to court, it will be determined by experts whether it was photoshop or not and when the lady gives birth, I presume she can ask a court to force Suleiman to undergo a DNA test.



You the mind op?

The pictures I saw looked clean, the op Photoshoped the one on the right by himself.

I don't trust a lot of pastors but many factors seems to make Ms Otobo's claims questionable which people hardly seem to notice:



1. The lady claims there was a kind of introduction/traditional marriage. This is one area her claims flaws greatly. Someone as well known as Pastor Sulaiman cannot do a traditional marriage without it hitting blogs and evening newspapers at least. Someone among the attendees will certainly leak it.



2. Traditional marriage of that caliber must evidently have at least a picture or video.



3. A relationship that intimate as the girl claims should at least have one picture of the two together in loved up postures and not just a snapchat photoshop that says nothing.



4. The girls dad totally denied her claims even when she involved her dad in her video testimony.



5. How come all these things are happening at a time some powerful folks are after the downfall of the pastor.



6. No fake Nigerian pastor will want to divorce his wife and marry a stripper because in an effort to hide their hypocrisy there are certain things they wouldn't publicly do.





All I'm simply saying is that the girls stories do not add up at all. Even when you listen to her video testimony, the way she's stuttering and fumbling and her lack of cordination easily showcases an individual trying hard to arrange lies.



However I always leave a room for doubt if I hear stories like this in case I'm wrong.

the man no resemble the other 1 Like



See image quality sef.

The person wey Photoshop the second pics na learner, the diff is clear.

See image quality sef.

The person wey Photoshop the second pics na learner, the diff is clear.

See the hand sef Suleiman face resemble the hand both in color and texture...

The second pic is obviously fake na....I have said this before 6 Likes

both photoshop. this is not 2006 na. lame photoshop. show us video jare dats if she has it. 1 Like

Whoever say its photochopped should explain the reaction on his face when he saw those sumptuous melons...



As the Yoruba will say "there is no deception in photography, na as u pose na so u go show"

Full pix

Fulani herdsmen failed APC failed ,DSS failed

African will be a slave forever .. And how did they come with this new picture again?





African will be a slave forever .. And how did they come with this new picture again?

I would have believe that picture if they use tuface head instead, because tuface get many baby Mama That innocent guy head on the right picture doesn't match the body, the head of apostle perfectly match the body, and some mumu gullible blind followers still believe that this man is innocent pure holy man?

Obviously the one on the right looks photoshopped just look at how the face is so bright that it looks different from the hand but the one with Apostle Suleiman face has Uniform Complexion and it looks more real to me.

Its obvious the second one is the photoshop version of the original photoshop picture

whoever created Photoshop app should be held liable for 80% of media crimes today. 1 Like

The one on the right is obviously Photoshop lol.....The shadows no just follow. 1 Like

