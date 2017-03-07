₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by StainlessH(m): 8:12am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Donald7610: 8:19am
Yes
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by themonk(m): 8:19am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Omudia11: 8:36am
That's my problem with most Nigerian women. Keep quiet and let your husband proof otherwise first before going all defensive.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by 1shortblackboy: 8:37am
madam na ur husband so ur supposed to support him..... me i dey wait for d end of this film
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by shortgun(m): 8:52am
Good one
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by shortgun(m): 8:55am
Omudia11:If you are married u should know that an attack on the man is an attack on his household.
Do you know the pains the woman, her children will be going through right now?
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Boss13: 9:00am
Madam all is not well. Like you said, you don't do media coverage. If all is well, you won't do this. Madam, honestly I will be surprised if you say anything contrary to what you have said. However, just like you know your husband for 19years, you would also know that the allegations have some truth in it. Giving is not a sin and even if she was sponsored it is because there was some skeleton in your husband's cupboard.
Madam you are doing the right thing to be beside your husband. Stick to it. He needs your support. However, his response and your media release are not sufficient enough to disprove Stephanie testimony. At the moment, your husband has serious answers to give.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Realhommie(m): 9:03am
shortgun:And who else brought the pains on them, is it not the indiscretions of the husband
Well, the lady has done the right thing to support her husband, her loyalty is to him first of all but this doesn't in anyway exonerate the Apostle, he has a lot of questions to answer.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Realhommie(m): 9:04am
Boss13:#Gbam..
My thoughts exactly.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by StainlessH(m): 9:08am
Boss13:
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by SageTravels: 10:26am
One thing i believe is. No matter how far lie goes, TRUTH will surely Overtake it.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by LatestAmebo2: 10:36am
ok
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by DONSMITH123(m): 10:36am
gat nothing to say yet.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by hucienda: 10:36am
Blackmail?
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by WalkerMichael(m): 10:37am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by tejpot(m): 10:37am
True
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Ebuka478(m): 10:37am
Nawa ohh, I just weak for this matter.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Mizzysexy: 10:37am
The drama is just beginning madam. You for just calm down even though e pain you. More stories about to come out.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by xynerise(m): 10:37am
No wahala...we didn't expect you to agree to it. Hillary Clinton comes to mind
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by highrise07(m): 10:38am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by tejpot(m): 10:38am
Omudia11:Really? Why will she keep quiet? Is it your wife or husband?
Mind you, she is wife to the man in question. If anyone will stand up at all to talk, who else would it be? Whether the story is eventually proven to be true or not, for now, the only person who is close to him and who will speak in his favour is his wife.
That is if you understand family values. Thanks
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by yomibelle(f): 10:38am
diariz no cause for control, everything is under alarm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by FagsamPHP(m): 10:38am
K
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by LorDBolton: 10:38am
Chidinma's first line of defence...
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by Lexusgs430: 10:38am
Some men can do kurukere waka, and the wife can never know .......................
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by soberdrunk(m): 10:39am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by shamecurls(m): 10:39am
Damage control!
Trusting Sahara and Festus Keyamo to nail the coffin before today runs out.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:39am
hmmm
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by burkingx: 10:39am
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by idbami2(m): 10:39am
.
|Re: Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto by basty: 10:39am
Omudia11:
That they don't know, teach them. By the time proven cases of bastards coming in, it will be too late for her.
