Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Lizzy Johnson Suleman: "They Were Photoshopped" Apostle Wife On Stephanie Oboto (2245 Views)

Stephanie Otobo And Apostle Suleman's Snapchat Video Screenshots Released / Apostle Suleman To Pray With Donald Trump And Mayor Of Washington. / Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHECy82NZXU&index=8&list=WL&t=80s





1 Like

Yes

That's my problem with most Nigerian women. Keep quiet and let your husband proof otherwise first before going all defensive. 3 Likes 1 Share

madam na ur husband so ur supposed to support him..... me i dey wait for d end of this film

Good one

Omudia11:

That's my problem with most Nigerian women. Keep quiet and let your husband proof otherwise first before going all defensive. If you are married u should know that an attack on the man is an attack on his household.

Do you know the pains the woman, her children will be going through right now? If you are married u should know that an attack on the man is an attack on his household.Do you know the pains the woman, her children will be going through right now? 11 Likes

Madam all is not well. Like you said, you don't do media coverage. If all is well, you won't do this. Madam, honestly I will be surprised if you say anything contrary to what you have said. However, just like you know your husband for 19years, you would also know that the allegations have some truth in it. Giving is not a sin and even if she was sponsored it is because there was some skeleton in your husband's cupboard.



Madam you are doing the right thing to be beside your husband. Stick to it. He needs your support. However, his response and your media release are not sufficient enough to disprove Stephanie testimony. At the moment, your husband has serious answers to give. 6 Likes 1 Share

shortgun:



If you are married u should know that an attack on the man is an attack on his household.

Do you know the pains the woman, her children will be going through right now?



And who else brought the pains on them, is it not the indiscretions of the husband





Well, the lady has done the right thing to support her husband, her loyalty is to him first of all but this doesn't in anyway exonerate the Apostle, he has a lot of questions to answer. And who else brought the pains on them, is it not the indiscretions of the husbandWell, the lady has done the right thing to support her husband, her loyalty is to him first of all but this doesn't in anyway exonerate the Apostle, he has a lot of questions to answer. 2 Likes

Boss13:

Madam all is not well. Like you said, you don't do media coverage. If all is well, you won't do this. Madam, honestly I will be surprised if you say anything contrary to what you have said. However, just like you know your husband for 19years, you would also know that the allegations have some truth in it. Giving is not a sin and even if she was sponsored it is because there was some skeleton in your husband's cupboard.



Madam you are doing the right thing to be beside your husband. Stick to it. He needs your support. However, his response and your media release are not sufficient enough to disprove Stephanie testimony. At the moment, your husband has serious answers to give. #Gbam..





My thoughts exactly. #Gbam..My thoughts exactly. 1 Like

Boss13:

Madam all is not well. Like you said, you don't do media coverage. If all is well, you won't do this. Madam, honestly I will be surprised if you say anything contrary to what you have said. However, just like you know your husband for 19years, you would also know that the allegations have some truth in it. Giving is not a sin and even if she was sponsored it is because there was some skeleton in your husband's cupboard.



Madam you are doing the right thing to be beside your husband. Stick to it. He needs your support. However, his response and your media release are not sufficient enough to disprove Stephanie testimony. At the moment, your husband has serious answers to give.

One thing i believe is. No matter how far lie goes, TRUTH will surely Overtake it. 2 Likes

ok

gat nothing to say yet.

Blackmail?

See ehn. This issue no add N5 to my bank account but Lol someone said KEMEN would be happy social media spotlight has shifted away from him to our own Apostle ...



Meanwhile

..

.

.



That awkward moment when after rushing to book space, you

suddenly realize you don't have any meaningful thing to say.

Anyway let me use this opportunity to beg you guys for likes. I

know this is childish and that I have grown past this. I won't lie

that today is my birthday- just like others do. It's just that i have

this irresistible urge and would like to know that people still care

about other peoples feelings. May whatever you worship bless

and protect you and your family as you like this post. Thanks and

God bless you and your family.

Once more, don't say im distubing you. Please click like. Thanks

once again. Please I'm on my knees begging, it won't cost you

anything just to click on that like. Pulease.

True

Nawa ohh, I just weak for this matter.

The drama is just beginning madam. You for just calm down even though e pain you. More stories about to come out.

No wahala...we didn't expect you to agree to it. Hillary Clinton comes to mind

if you think the pastor is guilty click like, if you think he is not click share

Omudia11:

That's my problem with most Nigerian women. Keep quiet and let your husband proof otherwise first before going all defensive. Really? Why will she keep quiet? Is it your wife or husband?

Mind you, she is wife to the man in question. If anyone will stand up at all to talk, who else would it be? Whether the story is eventually proven to be true or not, for now, the only person who is close to him and who will speak in his favour is his wife.

That is if you understand family values. Thanks Really? Why will she keep quiet? Is it your wife or husband?Mind you, she is wife to the man in question. If anyone will stand up at all to talk, who else would it be? Whether the story is eventually proven to be true or not, for now, the only person who is close to him and who will speak in his favour is his wife.That is if you understand family values. Thanks

diariz no cause for control, everything is under alarm

K

Chidinma's first line of defence... 1 Like 1 Share

Some men can do kurukere waka, and the wife can never know .......................







Damage control!





Trusting Sahara and Festus Keyamo to nail the coffin before today runs out. Damage control!Trusting Sahara and Festus Keyamo to nail the coffin before today runs out.

hmmm

.