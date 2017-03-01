Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Soma And Miyonse Were Easy To Get" - Gifty (5541 Views)

Read excerpts from the interview below...



On when she thought the game might have been over for her: At the point when Soma left. Because I was going along with Soma who was my first target and I achieved that goal. When I saw that Soma actually left, I felt like the house will be awkward for me to be in but I just had to stay strong and make sure I target them all.



On her strategy entering the house: My strategy was to be controversial and hilarious. Soma was very very easy, he was so easy! like extremely easy. He was so easy for me to kiss and put down in a second. Also, in the house, I had a thing like I had to do a 2 in 1 with Soma and Miyonse. I had to use one stone to kill two birds.





On who she was attracted to in the house: I was attracted to Jon. I kind of liked Jon so much. I was moving close to Jon but he had his crazy ways that I was trying to add to my own plan. So it wasn’t easy to chase that.



On her relationship with Soma: First of all Soma is not my kind of guy. There is no lunch date, dinner date, nothing like that outside the house with anyone. I am just dedicated and married to my business. Right about now, its all about the money.



On her peculiar accent: The accent came in when I had this plan of being controversial and hilarious. You know in Nigeria everybody wants to know this kind of funny you in you. So I said to myself in the house let me try to be a little bit funny with my accent, try to be a little funky with it. I had to combine all the accent I have heard and listened to and I got the result I wanted from the viewing public.





On her comment on Falz and Banky W: I would say that part of it actually got me out of the house and part of it was also the accent. I was massively misunderstood. Normally you don’t judge people, you get to know the person well enough before making decisions on their characters. So I think I was quite judged and the Banky W and Falz drama, I was completely misunderstood. There is this appearance celebrities have on TV and in reality they don’t match up. So I had to ask to make sure who they were.



On who the slippery snake and the master strategist in the house are: I would say Bisola Uriel and Tboss is the slippery snake. The master strategist would be ThinTallTony…To be honest I don’t know, I would say everyone brought their “A” game and we all also over played the game at the same time.





On her plans of settling down and starting a family: Of course who no like better thing now. I would love to get married, have kids of my own and be successful. But for now, I would say I want to build that foundation first. I want my husband to be proud of me. I don’t want to depend on anybody, I don’t want to ask him for airtime, for sanitary pad, I want to be able to afford all those things first. And then if marriage comes after that, I am open.











GIFTY, GIFTY, GIFTY..



Your landlord at Obosi junction said I should tell you that your salon's rent will be expiring on 28th of April.





GIFTY, GIFTY, GIFTY..Your landlord at Obosi junction said I should tell you that your salon's rent will be expiring on 28th of April. 32 Likes

Where is the source? 1 Like









Typical way gifty denies people...iss orai.. We are washin u from high places.. (Falzvoice) Gifty... Is that a name of a drink... I dunno her oh... Does she act filmTypical way gifty denies people...iss orai.. We are washin u from high places.. (Falzvoice) 1 Like

...so that's how she became a celeb? adonbilivit 3 Likes 1 Share

Nah gifty,u were the one too easy to get,





Madam lie lie 1 Like

"is all about the money"..wale:These bitches be flying out, yeah, 'cause money be coming in

All I see is a 1 Share

When all this Gifty matter go die na?





She's been evicted from BBNaija, she should evict herself from needless attention seeking 1 Like

U nkor? 2 Likes

If I catch this babe 4 Likes 1 Share

BBNaija again

Hades2016:

If I catch this babe wetin you go do when you catch am? wetin you go do when you catch am? 3 Likes

Imagine this girl is dark skin she wont be so fine..



Obviously being light skin is an advantage toward beauty. 1 Like

Liar liar geh..... She don form fake story to cover her shortcomings.



So even all the bombs she dey throw when she dey talk, na all part of the game? Mtcheww! Indeed. She never had a strategy jare, or is being free for all a strategy?

Those two fools lost focus on sight of cheap gifty

.

Gifty Lie Lie Mohammed, i love this image redeeming strategy but you were a cheap LovePeddler.

NwamaziNwaAro:



GIFTY, GIFTY, GIFTY..



Your landlord at Obosi junction said I should tell you that your salon's rent will be expiring on 28th of April.







bia nwoke m don't play with that date ooo. bia nwoke m don't play with that date ooo.

Wetin she dey advertise abeg





Oh... And then after the show end na their post-bbnaija life we go dey see again When will bbnaija end na.... So we can be seeing normal posts on FPOh... And then after the show end na their post-bbnaija life we go dey see again

Sombody pls help me wake dis gal... she actually thought she won the show... *smh*

Hades2016:

If I catch this babe Vaseline Crew... Vaseline Crew... 1 Like

Tazdroid:

wetin you go do when you catch am? I want chop her puna I want chop her puna

FemiLastBorn:

Vaseline Crew... am not am not





jeeqaa7:

see as fish brain girl dey turn guyz to mumu. so man don turn bird wey she dey kill with stone. guys too should stop falling for jst any girl they see. let the girl be the one to fall for you.

She better crawl back into hole she crawled out of. For her mind she don turn celebrity.

That trait defines her... Easy Gifty

Gifty