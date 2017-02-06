Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA (8030 Views)

Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) / Lady Recreates Tonto Dikeh's Pose With Son And Gifty's Bum-In-The-Air Pose / Lady Recreates Davido, Cossy Orjiakor, Rihanna's Look (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ify, popularly known as Mummy Ndioha is at it again.



The pretty mum who uses her Instagram page to share photos of herself recreating celebrity looks, as this time done it again...





She recreated the outfits worn by Rita Dominic and Toni Tones to the just concluded #AMVCA2017



Creative or Trashy...?



Cc: Lalasticlala





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/nigerian-lady-recreates-rita-dominic.html?m=1 IG comedienne and UK based Nigerian lady,, popularly known asis at it again.The pretty mum who uses her Instagram page to share photos of herself recreating celebrity looks, as this time done it again...She recreated the outfits worn by Rita Dominic and Toni Tones to the just concluded #AMVCA2017Creative or Trashy...?Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Laughing so bad.



Comparison be like Okokomaiko and Banana Island.



Difference is clear. 23 Likes

She try but What's the essence of all these 3 Likes



ANYWAYS WATCH THE VIDEO THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION FROM BBNAIJA >>



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html Ok...

HungerBAD:

Laughing so bad.



Comparison be like Okokomaiko and Banana Island.



Difference is clear.







Guy walai ur mouth bad.... Guy walai ur mouth bad.... 5 Likes 1 Share

E funny small... E funny small...

She is a popular person in Instagram who recreates anything anyone does...she is quiet funny though.

joblessness

The woman is a joke



How will you insult a cloth someone used 4 months to sew just like this...



I hail your ministry o Mami Nwa'm 2 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share





Masquerade?



Abeg make una no kill me with laugh biko



Wetin be this?Masquerade?Abeg make una no kill me with laugh biko 1 Like

PURE JOBLESSNESS !!!





I WONDER HOW PEOPLE FIND HER GIMMICKS FUNNY !!! 1 Like

banana island and shitta

what people can do for fame...smh IG comedienne my foot...

She tried. She should put more effort next time.

Creative because not everyone can dare to do it but the comparison isaaahhhhh



In flavour's voice the diff is clear

Who be the mod wey dey date this gal, you keep bringing this her irrelevant BS to front page, maka whyyyyyyy

can't stop laughing



is that a towel loool

excessively DRY!!

she was possessed by a self humiliating demon.

lol....

laughing in osita Ihemes voice.

Davash222:

She try but What's the essence of all these ...all these nonsense So dry ...all these nonsenseSo dry

Rapsowdee01:

PURE JOBLESSNESS !!!





I WONDER HOW PEOPLE FIND HER GIMMICKS FUNNY !!!

My broad lighten up. It's funny. My broad lighten up. It's funny.

Na small small e dey take start...but im cure dey.

rubbish. Who she be sef?

Mehn she spoilt it

And this is a kind of lady that will come out tomorrow and tell you she can not marry a man collecting 100K as salary but was busy doing rubbish.

. It couldn't get any more annoying

mumu master abi na mistress

Mhenn....