|Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by PapiNigga: 9:08pm
IG comedienne and UK based Nigerian lady, Ify, popularly known as Mummy Ndioha is at it again.
The pretty mum who uses her Instagram page to share photos of herself recreating celebrity looks, as this time done it again...
She recreated the outfits worn by Rita Dominic and Toni Tones to the just concluded #AMVCA2017
Creative or Trashy...?
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by HungerBAD: 9:10pm
Laughing so bad.
Comparison be like Okokomaiko and Banana Island.
Difference is clear.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Davash222(m): 9:14pm
She try but What's the essence of all these
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by MxtaMichealz(m): 9:20pm
Ok...
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by yomi007k(m): 9:39pm
HungerBAD:
Guy walai ur mouth bad....
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by callmetori(f): 9:57pm
E funny small...
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Papykush: 10:07pm
She is a popular person in Instagram who recreates anything anyone does...she is quiet funny though.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by veekid(m): 10:07pm
joblessness
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by holatimmy(f): 10:08pm
The woman is a joke
How will you insult a cloth someone used 4 months to sew just like this...
I hail your ministry o Mami Nwa'm
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by TINALETC3(f): 10:08pm
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by slurryeye: 10:09pm
Wetin be this?
Masquerade?
Abeg make una no kill me with laugh biko
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:09pm
PURE JOBLESSNESS !!!
I WONDER HOW PEOPLE FIND HER GIMMICKS FUNNY !!!
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by ngoben(f): 10:10pm
banana island and shitta
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by freshboy88(m): 10:10pm
what people can do for fame...smh IG comedienne my foot...
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:12pm
She tried. She should put more effort next time.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Cyriloha(m): 10:12pm
Creative because not everyone can dare to do it but the comparison isaaahhhhh
In flavour's voice the diff is clear
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by denkyw(m): 10:12pm
Who be the mod wey dey date this gal, you keep bringing this her irrelevant BS to front page, maka whyyyyyyy
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Talk2Bella(f): 10:12pm
can't stop laughing
is that a towel loool
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by piagetskinner(m): 10:17pm
excessively DRY!!
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by harrygold: 10:20pm
she was possessed by a self humiliating demon.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by hollowpot15684(m): 10:20pm
lol....
laughing in osita Ihemes voice.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Mimienudles(f): 10:24pm
Davash222:...all these nonsense So dry
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by crazygod(m): 10:29pm
Rapsowdee01:My broad lighten up. It's funny.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by 9t9jacobs: 10:29pm
Na small small e dey take start...but im cure dey.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Krystalzkris(f): 10:31pm
rubbish. Who she be sef?
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by cerowo(f): 10:33pm
Mehn she spoilt it
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by otosa(m): 10:34pm
And this is a kind of lady that will come out tomorrow and tell you she can not marry a man collecting 100K as salary but was busy doing rubbish.
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by hankeen: 10:37pm
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by ToriBlue(f): 10:37pm
It couldn't get any more annoying .
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by OLAFIMIX: 10:44pm
mumu master abi na mistress
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:47pm
Mhenn....
|Re: Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA by Larryfest(m): 10:53pm
What is this rubbish na? does the two even look alike atall?
